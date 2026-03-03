Vincent J. ‘Vinnie’ Muscillo, 83 Passes

Vincent J. “Vinnie” Muscillo, 83 of Tinton Falls died at his home on Saturday, February 28th.

Vinnie was born and raised in Long Branch and had lived there until 2004 when he moved to Tinton Falls. He was a 1960 graduate of Long Branch High School, where he was an outstanding three sport athlete. Vinnie attended the University of Miami and later received a contract to try out with the New York Giants. He loved all sports, especially when his children and grandchildren were competing. Vinnie played in softball leagues into his 50’s. He loved to travel with his family to Disney World as well as Charleston, SC. Vinnie enjoyed cooking Italian food, especially his family’s favorite carrot cake. He enjoyed Italian cold cuts, lunches at Primavera’s in Long Branch and finding a good deal, especially if it was “As seen on TV.” Vinnie enjoyed the Motown sounds along with the Oldies and the Rolling Stones. During his long-standing career in the car business, he loved helping family, friends, and customers in the car buying process by building strong relationships and prioritizing customer satisfaction.

A devoted Roman Catholic, Vinnie was a long-time parishioner of St. Michael’s RC Church, Long Branch and religion was a foundation of his life. He loved family holidays together, starting with Thanksgiving Day, watching the annual Long Branch VS. Red Bank thanksgiving morning game before returning home with his family to a thanksgiving feast. Christmas Eve was another favorite tradition, where he enjoyed having his family together, sharing a meal and happy times.

Vinnie was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Trish Muscillo Franks in 2018.

Surviving are his two sons and their wives, VJ and Elizabeth Muscillo, Tinton Falls and Joe and Jennifer Muscillo, Lanoka Harbor; his brother and sister-in-law, Anthony and Kathy Muscillo, Tinton Falls; four grandchildren, Alexandra, Vincent III, Siena and Francesca.

Visitation Thursday March 5th, 4 to 8 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, March 6th, 9:30 am at St. Michael’s RC Church, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Vinnie’s family asks with gratitude donations be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society at St. Michael’s, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ 07740