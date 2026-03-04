Upcoming March Programs at LB Arts & Cultural Center

View All Programs Here

As we closed out Black History Month and step into Women’s History Month, we’re carrying forward the energy, pride, and stories that make our community shine. February was a powerful celebration of Black excellence, especially the Long Branch Legends whose talent and impact continue to shape our city’s cultural legacy. We gathered, we remembered, and we celebrated in true community spirit. Here are a few moments from this past month that remind us why honoring our history matters and why the story is still being written.