Long Branch Free Public Library March Programs

March is here, bringing with it the arrival of spring, a season of growth, discovery, and celebration. As we honor Women’s History Month, the Library offers a welcoming place to explore powerful stories, remarkable legacies, and the joy of reading.

In honor of Women's History Month, our Library Assistant Tori has curated a collection of new and popular titles celebrating the voices, achievements, and experiences of women — including a preview of exciting titles coming later this year. You can explore the full list here

This month, we invite our adult patrons to take part in our March Reading Challenge by reading any Literary Fiction title for a chance to win a $50 gift card to Scala’s Pizzeria — plus every participant receives a special bookmark just for joining! A curated list of literary fiction recommendations, including four new titles releasing this March, can be found here

As always, March is packed with engaging programs and events for all ages. Scroll down to see what’s coming up and join us for a busy and exciting month at the Library!