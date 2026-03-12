Doggie Sweets Hosts 4th Annual Egg Hunt on the Beach for Dogs

What happens when 400 dogs hunt for toys buried in the sand? A beach full of wagging tails.

Doggie Sweets will host its 4th Annual Egg Hunt on the Beach for Dogs on March 28th in Pier Village, and due to the event’s growing popularity, a second session at 2pm was added this year. Both the 10am and 2pm sessions are expected to sell out.

During each hunt, dogs search the beach for over 400 dog toys buried in the sand. Hidden among them are several “special toys” that win themed gift baskets from Pier Village businesses. For example, a pup that finds the pizza toy will win a basket from Piazza by the Pier, while other lucky dogs may uncover a gold egg, pink egg, or toys representing other local businesses.

Following each hunt, guests can also enter a free raffle to win a giant ball, which has become a crowd favorite.

The event is leashed and carefully organized, with safety as the top priority while hosting hundreds of dogs and their owners on the beach.

I’ve attached photos from past hunts that capture the excitement and community spirit of this unique Jersey Shore event. Please let me know if you would like additional information or would be interested in covering the event.

