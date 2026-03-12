How My Grandparents Fell in Love moves to NYC March 17!

How My Grandparents Fell in Love is a “deeply personal, disarmingly charming, and quietly impactful” true story of two people finding a connection despite a world closing in around them. It’s a story of love at the time of hatred, the pursuit of the American Dream, and how one mends a broken world, one heartbeat at a time.

With Harris Milgrim and Becca Suskauer

In 1933, a Polish-born Jew named Charlie returns to Rovno in search of a bride after ten years living in America. Walking the streets of his hometown, he can’t help but notice the beautiful woman who works at the hat shop.

Chava has spent her entire life in Rovno and hopes to become a scholar. While Charlie tries to woo her over blintzes and dancing, she remains determined to pursue her education despite the growing clouds of European antisemitism.

From the writing team that brought you The Sabbath Girl: A New Musical comes a “deeply personal, disarmingly charming, and quietly impactful” (Artist Weekly) true story of two people finding a connection despite a world closing in around them.

