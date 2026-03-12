Sen. Vin Gopal and Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul Hosted Women’s History Month Celebration in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK – Senator Vin Gopal and Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, D-Monmouth, hosted the Annual LD11 Women’s History Month Celebration on Monday, March 9, 2026, at the Parlor Gallery in Asbury Park. This event featured a keynote speech by Margo Chaly, newly appointed New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education, and honored six district constituents and two youth leaders from Thurgood Marshall Elementary School.

“Our honorees this year represent a wide range of interests and accomplishments. But they share a strong sense of public service and the importance of community. They are genuine changemakers and each one in her own way is making history,” said Senator Gopal.

The event had a fantastic turnout and was attended by local elected officials, community advocates, and proud family and friends of the honorees. Secretary Margo Chaly kicked off the event with a rousing message empowering women to lead the change to shape a sustainable future.

The Assemblywomen took the opportunity to discuss their ongoing commitment to women’s rights as well as their new leadership roles in the Assembly, Assemblywoman Donlon is the newly appointed vice chair of the Assembly Health Committee and Assemblywoman Peterpaul is the newly appointed vice chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

“When we simply call women ‘multitaskers’, it almost feels too small. It doesn’t fully capture how talented, capable, and resilient women are. It doesn’t capture our ability to trust our instincts, confront challenges head on, and serve our communities with compassion and determination,” said Assemblywoman Donlon. “When we share the stories of women who came before us—stories of barriers broken and opportunities created—we see what happens when women embrace their ability to take on more.”

“Assemblywoman Donlon and I have always pursued legislative priorities that support women, including access to affordable healthcare and mental health services, and qualified providers,” said Assemblywoman Peterpaul. “Together, we have secured $4 million of funding in the state budget to expand care for pregnant women and new mothers, and have successfully advocated for over $300,000 in grants to social-services programs and community centers. These investments mean stronger families, healthier mothers, and better futures for the next generations.

Congratulations to all the honorees. This year’s honorees are: Briseis Berry, Asbury Park, is an exceptional fourth-grade student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary whose leadership and dedication make her a wonderful role model in the school community. This is her second year serving on the Student Council, where she currently holds the position of Grade Level Vice President after being elected by her peers as Grade Level President last year. Briseis is also in her second year as a member of our AAA Safety Patrol, where she demonstrates responsibility and care for others each day. In addition to her leadership, Briseis is an outstanding student who always puts academics first. She earned straight A’s in all humanities classes during both marking periods this year and maintains an impressive 98% attendance rate. Briseis is known throughout the school as a kind, respectful and thoughtful young lady who consistently treats others with warmth and compassion.

Ivy Morales, Asbury Park, is an extraordinary third-grade student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary whose academic dedication and perseverance truly stand out. Ivy achieved the highest benchmark testing scores in the entire school, an incredible accomplishment that reflects her strong work ethic and love of learning. She has also worked diligently to reach a reading level comparable to that of a late fifth-grade student, an impressive achievement for a third grader. Along with her academic excellence, Ivy maintains a 97% attendance rate and has earned meeting and exceeding marks across her entire report card for both marking periods – the equivalent of straight A’s. Beyond her achievements, Ivy is known by her teachers and peers as a respectful, thoughtful and kind young lady who approaches school with curiosity and positivity.

Diane Shelton, Asbury Park, is an experienced community development specialist with a demonstrated history of working in non-profit organization management in event management, coalitions, philanthropy, and fundraising. Diane earned her Master of Social Work focused in Clinical/Medical Social Work from Simmons School of Social Work and a Bachelor’s Degree from Morgan State University.

Adanech Asghedom, Tinton Falls, owns Ada’s Gojjo, an Asbury Park restaurant specializing in Afro-Caribbean fusion that brings together the flavors of Ethiopian and the Dominican Republic cuisines. The only one of her 12 siblings who loved to cook, Ada began her culinary journey long before opening the doors to her first restaurant, Ada’s Latin Flavor in Long Branch in 2009. In 2018, Ada relocated to a larger space in Asbury Park, opening Ada’s Gojjo. More than just a restaurant, Ada’s Gojjo is a place to gather, share, and taste something both new and deeply familiar.

Randi Moore, Red Bank, has more than 20 years of hands-on experience spanning government, nonprofit development, and community engagement. Randi has built a career shaping affordable housing policy and solutions across New Jersey, and today continues that work as CEO of the Affordable Housing Alliance in Monmouth County. Randi also serves on the board of the Housing and Community Development Network of NJ and is the Chair of the Monmouth County Homeless Systems Collaborative.

Sara Weimer, Tinton Falls, is the first female Fire Chief in Tinton Falls history and has decades of first responder experience. A magna cum laude graduate of Seton Hall Law School, Sara is also the owner and founder of S. Weimer Law, LLC. Her practice specializes in labor, employment, and business disputes. Sara believes strongly in giving back and has provided extensive pro bono services of the years, partnering with non-profits and handling various court-appointed pro bono assignments in state and federal court.

Lisa Laird Dunn, Colts Neck, was born into the family business, Laird & Company, where she currently serves as Chief Operating Officer and Global Ambassador. Lisa is proud to continue her family’s 242 year legacy of community support, inclusivity, and female empowerment. Lisa has been a role model to other women in the spirits industry through organizations such as Ladies United for the Preservation of Endangered Cocktails (LUPEC) and Speed Rack.

Michele Risley, Tinton Falls, spent most of her adult life as an educator and school administrator, before becoming an EMT in the borough in 2013. What began as only a 3 month volunteer EMT training with her daughter, turned into national and state paramedic certifications, over a decade of volunteer efforts on the administrative and operations lines, and educator opportunities with police explorers, girl scout and boy scout leaders, and fire departments.

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, is Vice Chair of the Assembly Health Committee and serves on the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committee. Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., is Vice Chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee and serves on the Assembly Financial