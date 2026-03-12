Statement from David M. Stout, Ph.D., President, Brookdale Community College 

“Brookdale Community College appreciates the Governor’s commitment to maintaining stable support for New Jersey’s community colleges in the FY27 budget proposal. After several years when community colleges experienced reductions of up to $20 million statewide, it is encouraging to see funding held steady. “Brookdale Community College appreciates the Governor’s commitment to maintaining stable support for New Jersey’s community colleges in the FY27 budget proposal. After several years when community colleges experienced reductions of up to $20 million statewide, it is encouraging to see funding held steady.

The proposal’s $70.5 million allocation for community college fringe benefits, reflecting a 9 percent increase over the proposed FY26 budget, will help keep community colleges affordable. This investment allows colleges to continue delivering high-quality education and workforce development programs that benefit students, families, and employers across Monmouth County and New Jersey.

Community colleges play a critical role in the state’s talent pipeline and workforce readiness. Brookdale looks forward to working with state leaders throughout the FY27 budget process to sustain access, affordability, and strong outcomes for students.”