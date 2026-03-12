The Office of Legislative District 11 Introduces Joint Resolution to Recognize November 2026 as National Veterans Month

Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblywoman Margie Donlon, and Assemblywoman Peterpaul are introducing a joint resolution to acknowledge November 2026 as National Veterans Month to honor the service, sacrifice, and resilience of veterans and their families. Throughout the month, municipalities are encouraged to highlight resources, support initiatives, and organize community events that honor and show appreciation for veterans.

“We are proud to represent a district with a long history of military service, beginning even before Monmouth County’s inception and spanning every major conflict,” said Senator Gopal. “This county is home to tens of thousands of veterans deserving of this recognition and of our continued support.”

Veterans can access resources, earned benefits, and programs through the New Jersey Department of Veterans Affairs. As a reminder, the Veterans Crisis Line offers free, confidential support 24/7, 365 days a year for veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and those who support them. Enrollment in VA benefits or health care is not required to access. To access the Veterans Crisis Line simply dial 988, then press 1, text 838255, or visit veteranscrisisline.net.

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, is Vice Chair of the Assembly Health Committee and serves on the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committee. Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., is Vice Chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee and serves on the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee and the Aging and Human Services Committee. They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly.