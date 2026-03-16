Local Obituaries

Betty Lovgren Justus passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on March 11, 2026, in Oceanport, NJ, at the age of 90. Born on March 31, 1935, in Sea Bright, NJ, her life was a testament to her unwavering spirit and her enduring commitment to her family.

Betty’s early years were spent in the scenic surroundings of Sea Bright, where she grew up with her loving parents, Harry and Bridie Lovgren, and her late brother, Thomas C. Lovgren. She was a graduate of Long Branch High School, where she formed lifelong friendships and laid the foundation for her future endeavors.

Her professional journey was marked by her dedicated service at the Department of Army, Fort Monmouth, as Chief of the Pay Examination Branch within the Finance and Accounting Division.

Betty’s passions were simple. She loved spending time at the beach with her friends and family. Her grandchildren were the center of her universe, she cherished every moment spent with Kendl Ullman and her husband Doug, Alex Ferencz and his wife Anna, Bridget Manning and her fiancé Javi Bustamante, and Hunter Manning and partner Meaghan Hellmers. Betty was also a doting great-grandmother to Harper Ullman, Killian Ullman, and Rio Bustamante, who kept her young at heart.

Betty’s legacy is carried on by her devoted daughters, Kathleen Keenan Paulin and her husband Tom, and Karen Keenan DiBerardino and her husband Bob. Her family was her greatest accomplishment, and she took immense pride in their achievements.

Predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband, her daughter Kelly Ann Keenan Manning, and her brother. Betty’s memory will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She was a woman of extraordinary character, whose presence was a comfort and whose love was a gift.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch, NJ 07740, from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Visitation will also take place from 10:00 am until the time of service at 10:30 am on Wednesday, March 18. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Web: www.stjude.org.

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty L. Justus, please visit our floral store.

Joel Freedman, 85, of Ocean, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Joel was born in Brooklyn, NY and served his country honorably in the National Guard. Joel was a part-owner and president of Freedman Bakery with his brother Herbert. Freedman Bakery was started by Joel’s father and grandfather. He was a member of Temple Beth Miriam. Joel traveled frequently to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He loved classical music and gardening. He grew both flowers and vegetables.

Joel is survived by his wife, Ronnie; his son Stephen Freedman, New York City; his sister & brother-in-law Karen & Arthur Becker, Shrewsbury and his grandson Joseph Freedman.

Funeral service was held Friday, March 13 at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Beth Miriam Cemetery, Neptune.

For messages of condolence, please visit Joel’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Jim Hughs – Some people pass through life quietly, while others leave a lasting mark on everyone who had the opportunity to know them. Jim was one of those people.

At the age of 62, Jim passed away after a long illness, joining loved ones who had gone before him on February 27, 2026.

Born on January 3, 1964, in Somerville, NJ, Jim grew up surrounded by family, laughter, and the experiences and stories he would later share with anyone who would listen. From an early age, he showed a spirit that was uniquely his own—funny, adventurous, and quick-witted.

As a child, Jim loved the outdoors and often joined his sister Maureen in catching tadpoles, turtles, fish, and even mice, sneaking them into the house and surprising their parents with their new “pets.” Jim excelled in sports, playing baseball, basketball, and football throughout high school. He was part of the Somerville High School state championship team in 1979.

Jim also displayed a creative side, enjoying working with his hands through carpentry, drawing, and car repairs. He loved creating school projects with his children, James and Brielle, and his nephew Dylan. Later in life, you could often find him fishing for striped bass along the beaches of the Jersey Shore or working in his garage, which seemed to contain every tool imaginable. Jim adored his children, his face lighting up when speaking about how proud he was of their accomplishments.

A true salesman both in his career and in life, Jim could sell anything to anybody. Coupled with his incredible sense of humor and gift for storytelling, he could entertain a room full of strangers—whether the stories were completely true or a little embellished. He had a special way of turning ordinary moments into meaningful memories…and that is exactly how he will be remembered.

Jim is survived by his beloved children, James and Brielle; his sister, Maureen Lloyd; his former wife, Bethany Dutton; and his nephew, Dylan Lloyd. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Arlene Hughes; his brother, John Patrick Hughes; his brother-in-law, John Lloyd; and his Aunt Mary.

A special thanks to Lauren and Elyse from Elder Care Management and Ester, who assisted him until his untimely passing with compassion and care.

Though his passing leaves a deep space in the lives of those who loved him, his story does not end here. It lives on in the lessons he taught, the stories he shared, and the kindness he gave so freely. Those memories will continue to bring both tears and smiles.

A private memorial and burial will be held on March 17. He will be laid to rest beside his mother and father in their final resting place.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Breakthrough T1D (formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), PO Box 5021, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5021, or at info@BreakthroughT1D.org. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James C. Hughes, please visit our floral store.

Martin Cid, 87, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home in Lincroft with his family by his side on March 13, 2026. He was born on September 6, 1938, in Havana, Cuba; the middle child of Manolo Cid and Maria Luisa Magrina. Martin was raised with his brother Huberto and sister Ela. He married his late wife, Arminda Cid and together they had two daughters. Martin was full of life with an unwavering devotion to his family. His life was defined by sacrifice, generosity and love- values he carried with him from his homeland of Cuba to be the family he built and cherished in Holmdel, NJ. As a young man, Martin fled Cuba for America. Traveling on a small boat, he endured a perilous journey that took him first to the Cayman Islands and then to Jamacia, before eventually making his way to the United States. Through hard work, he built a new life from the ground up in order to provide for his family and give them a better future. Martin was a loving and devoted husband, a cherished son-in-law and uncle, and a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was the center of his life and he gave endlessly of himself to ensure their happiness and well-being. Known to his family and friends as “Pillo”, he lived up to his nickname-meaning “naughty yet charming person”. Martin enjoyed a good cigar and a glass of brandy with his friends. He was also a passionate sports enthusiast who loved watching a good boxing match and a baseball game, especially live. Above all, he loved soccer which he played as a young man. Martin will forever be remembered for his warmth, humility, and selfless spirit. His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the family he nurtured, and the example he set through a life well lived. Martin was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Arminda Cid. Surviving are his daughters, Yvonne Cid and Aileen Porter (Duane), his grandsons, Ernest Ageitos, Wayne Porter (Veronica) and Cid Porter, his beloved great granddaughters, Shea and Rosie; his nephew, Daniel Cid Robaina (Gelvis) and his grandnephews, Brandon and Liam. Visitation will be held from 4pm to 7pm, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30am, Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at St, Anthony’s R.C. Church, 27 Oratory Way, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery and Mausoleum in Holmdel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Martin’s name be made to Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, a Lasallian school where Martin attended the Colegio De La Salle in Cuba. Donations may be mailed to Christian Brothers Academy, 850 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, NJ 07738. Daniel “Dannio” Julio, a remarkable soul whose journey on earth began on September 29, 1959, in Brooklyn, NY, concluded with grace and peace on March 3, 2026, in Asbury Park, NJ, due to natural causes. His sudden unexpected nocturnal departure from this world leaves behind a legacy of love, courage, and wisdom that has touched the hearts of many. Dannio was a man of resilient spirit and unyielding strength, a testament to his years as a voluntary firefighter an iron worker and a decorated veteran of the Special Forces, Army, and National Guard. His dedication to his country was matched only by his commitment to his family, friends, and community. Despite the adversities of life, Dannio remained a beacon of support and kindness, imbued with the kind of courage that inspired others to rise above their own challenges. He navigated life with a love that knew no bounds, a love that sustained him through the loss of his beloved brother Marcy Julio and sister Sabrina Epps, and a love that he instilled in the hearts of his surviving sister, Vicky Julio, his son, Daniel Julio Jr., and his daughter, AmberRose Julio. His family was his pride and joy, and his teachings, laughter, and memorable moments will forever resonate within them. Dannio’s educational journey was grounded in the hallways of his high school, where the foundations of his character were solidified. His Christian faith guided him through life’s tempests, serving as his compass and providing solace during trying times. His interests painted the picture of a man who savored life’s simple pleasures. He found solace in the gentle lull of a fishing line, the adrenaline rush of a football game, and the companionship of loved ones. His laughter was infectious, echoing through the trees during outdoor adventures, and his dance moves never failed to light up a room with energy and joy. Known for his playful roughhousing and his ability to captivate a crowd with inspiring speeches, Dannio’s capacity to joke and make others laugh was one of his most cherished gifts. His zest for life was evident in the way he immersed himself in music, sports, and films, always eager to share those moments with his friends and family. As we remember Dannio, let us reflect on the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson: “What lies behind us and what lies before us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” Dannio’s life was a vivid illustration of this sentiment, as he embraced the power within to shape a world around him filled with laughter, strength, and unwavering love. In honoring Dannio’s memory, we are reminded of the wise, loving, and courageous man he was—a man who never hesitated to extend a helping hand or offer a word of encouragement. His legacy will continue to motivate and guide us, as we strive to embody the virtues he so effortlessly exemplified throughout his life. Farewell, Dannio, and thank you for the indelible impact you’ve made on all who had the privilege to know you. Your story is not one of an end, but a beautiful reminder of what it means to truly live. Visitation was held, March 15, at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch, NJ 07740, from 2 pm to 5 pm, Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, 800 Ocean Ave N, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Interment will Military Honors will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.