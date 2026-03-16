Gopal, Donlon and Peterpaul to Host Irish Heritage Celebration in Long Branch, March 16

Senator Vin Gopal and Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul, D-Monmouth, will host the Annual LD11 Irish Heritage Celebration on Monday, March 16, 2026, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jack’s Goal Line Stand, 149 Brighton Ave, Long Branch. This event will feature keynote speaker Assemblyman Sean Kean, (R-Wall), and honor five district constituents. The event will also feature a bagpipe performance and showcase the Daly Irish Dance School.

Sue Fitzpatrick, Colts Neck, is president of Fitzpatrick Printing Solutions, Inc., a 28-year-old commercial printing brokerage. She is a long-time member and past president of the Colts Neck Business Association, a past State President of the NJ Association of Women Business Owners, and a past Mayor of Colts Neck Township serving 6 years on the Township Committee.

Tim Griffin, Long Branch, currently serves as Captain of Tour 4 of the Long Branch Fire Department, and oversees the department’s Special Operations and Training Division. Additionally, he serves as Deputy OEM Coordinator for the City of Long Branch. His long career as a first responder includes volunteer firefighting in Long Branch and Monmouth Beach, federal firefighter/ EMT service at Fort Monmouth, and service in Robbinsville Township.

TJ Shaheen, Fair Haven, is one of the family owners of Builders’ General Supply Co. (BGS), Little Silver, NJ. He currently serves as Executive Vice President overseeing sales, marketing, and business development for the company. A truly family owned business, BGS has grown to seven locations and employs 170 families.

Sarah Reichenbecher, Freehold Borough, is an educator and union leader. She has worked in the Freehold Regional High School District as an English teacher at Colts Neck HS for the past 25 years. She proudly serves as president of the Freehold Regional Education Association (FREA), 1st Vice President of the Monmouth County Education Association, and as a Congressional Contact for NJEA. She believes deeply in the capacity of all citizens to make meaningful contributions and holds civic engagement in the highest regard.

Don Brockel, Ocean Twp, is the Marketing / Field Liaison for Bren-Tronics LLC, a world leader in Military Batteries and Chargers. Don previously worked at Fort Monmouth in various Engineering and Programmatic roles, ending his career managing the Army’s Rechargeable Battery Program until Closure of Ft Monmouth. An Eagle Scout, Don has over 60 years in Boy Scouts and is the Scoutmaster for Troop 71 Oakhurst, is a member of the Thunderbird District Committee, and Thunderbird Commissioner. He is also a member of the Forestburg Scout Reservation Camp Builders Team and serves on the Monmouth Council BSA Executive Board. He is currently the chairman of the Deal Lake Commission, as well as the chairman of the property committee, and assistant treasurer for the endowment at Atonement Lutheran Church. His other community involvement includes serving on the Interfaith Neighbors advisory board and Little League coach for many years.