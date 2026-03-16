Lifelong Asbury Park Resident Destiny Smith Promoted to Boys & Girls Club Chief Impact Officer

Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County (BGCM) has promoted longtime staff member and Asbury Park resident Destiny Smith to Chief Impact Officer, recognizing her years of leadership and her deep connection to the community the organization serves.

Smith’s journey with the Club began more than a decade ago as a teenager attending open gym during Teen Night at the Asbury Park Unit. At the time, she saw the Club primarily as a place where young people could gather after school to play sports and spend time with friends. She soon discovered a much deeper mission, when at 17 she joined the Club as a junior staff member. Over the years, she steadily rose through the organization’s ranks, gaining experience across multiple programs and leadership roles while helping shape the Club’s youth development initiatives.

“Destiny has been an extraordinary leader for our organization and a passionate advocate for the young people we serve,” said Douglas Eagles, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County. “She brings a deep commitment to our mission, a strong understanding of the needs of our community, and a relentless focus on ensuring that every young person who walks through our doors has the opportunity to succeed. In her new role as Chief Impact Officer, Destiny will help lead the continued evolution of our programs and ensure that the work we do across all of our sites delivers meaningful and measurable impact for the youth and families of Monmouth County.”

“I’ve been fortunate to have many mentors at the Club, and I still do,” Smith said. “One person who stands out is Karen Odom. When she first started at the Club, I was still a young and very reserved youth development professional. She immediately saw potential in me that I hadn’t yet seen in myself, and that really stayed with me.”

Today, Smith steps into an executive leadership role where she will oversee the impact and effectiveness of the Club’s programs across its sites in Monmouth County.

A lifelong resident of Asbury Park, Smith said her new role carries special meaning because of the example it can set for both the young people and staff members who walk through the Club’s doors.

“I started here as an entry-level staff member with very limited experience, and now I’ve grown into an executive-level role,” Smith said. “I’m excited for our kids and our staff to see that and realize they can achieve the same.”

Smith was recently recognized as a Phenomenal Woman Under 40 by Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, an honor that celebrates women who demonstrate leadership and make a lasting impact in their communities.

In her new role, Smith will focus on strengthening program quality, expanding opportunities for young people, and ensuring that the Club’s services continue to meet the evolving needs of children and families throughout Monmouth County.

Founded in Asbury Park nearly 90 years ago, Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County provides young people with safe spaces, caring mentors, academic support, and programs that prepare them for college, careers, and life. Now with seven locations throughout Monmouth County in Asbury Park, Neptune, Red Bank, and Long Branch, the Club serves over 1800 children annually.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Monmouth County (BGCM) does whatever it takes to empower all young people — especially those who need us most — to achieve their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For nearly 90 years, we’ve been providing safe places, caring mentors, and life-changing programs that help youth thrive. We’re the region’s leading charitable youth development organization with Club locations in Asbury Park, Long Branch, Neptune, and Red Bank, NJ. BGCM is open every weekday after school providing nutritious meals, life-skills classes, social-emotional learning, college and career prep, mentorship, and more. Explore our supportive out-of-school-time education, technology, nutritional, and athletic programs that build bright futures at www.bgcmonmouth.org and find us on Facebook, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram at @bgcmonmouth.