Long Branch Celebrates Women’s History Month

Artist Talk: Rebellion & Renewal Panel Discussion

Long Branch — The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center invites the community to celebrate Women’s History Month with a special Artist Talk and Panel Discussion featuring artists from the current exhibition Rebellion & Renewal. The event which will take place on Thursday, March 19, 6:00 PM at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center is free and open to the public.

Rebellion & Renewal highlights the work of women artists from a variety of creative disciplines and cultural backgrounds. Through painting, mixed media, and other artistic approaches, the featured artists explore themes of transformation, resilience, identity, and creative freedom. The show reflects the diverse voices and perspectives of contemporary women artists and celebrates the important role they play in shaping today’s cultural landscape. The exhibitionhighlights the work of women artists from a variety of creative disciplines and cultural backgrounds. Through painting, mixed media, and other artistic approaches, the featured artists explore themes of transformation, resilience, identity, and creative freedom. The show reflects the diverse voices and perspectives of contemporary women artists and celebrates the important role they play in shaping today’s cultural landscape.

As part of the exhibition programming, the Artist Talk and Panel Discussion offers a unique opportunity for the public to hear directly from the artists whose work is currently on view. Attendees will gain deeper insight into the ideas, inspirations, and creative processes that inform the artwork featured in the exhibition.

Participating artists Margery Cohen, Kate Eggelston, Andrea Phox, Stacey AS Pritchard, Jennifer Watson, and Kira Yustak will take part in a moderated panel conversation exploring their artistic practices and personal approaches to making art. Each artist brings a distinct visual language and perspective, contributing to a dynamic dialogue about creativity, artistic development, and the role of women in the contemporary art world.

Rebellion & Renewal. The conversation will also touch on the challenges and opportunities artists face today, as well as the ways art can serve as a vehicle for reflection, change, and connection. During the panel discussion, the artists will respond to a series of questions about their individual styles, creative processes, and the concepts behind the works included in. The conversation will also touch on the challenges and opportunities artists face today, as well as the ways art can serve as a vehicle for reflection, change, and connection.

Following the moderated discussion, attendees will be invited to participate in an open question-and-answer session, providing an opportunity for members of the community to engage directly with the artists. Whether you are an artist yourself, a student, or simply someone who enjoys and supports the arts, this event offers an engaging and thoughtful look into how ideas evolve into visual expression.

The evening is designed to foster dialogue, creativity, and community connection, creating an informal and welcoming atmosphere for conversation and artistic exchange. Free refreshments will be provided, allowing guests to continue the discussion and interact with the artists in a relaxed setting after the panel.

The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center is committed to presenting programs that celebrate artistic diversity and encourage public engagement with the arts. Events such as this Artist Talk help strengthen connections between artists and the community while highlighting the important cultural contributions of women artists during Women’s History Month.

All are welcome to attend.

For more information about the event or the exhibition, please contact the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center at 732-222-7000 x2050.