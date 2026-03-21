Free Puppet Shows at West End Arts

NJ Rep’s 2026 Season at West End Arts – NJ Rep’s 2026 Season at West End Arts – Delight Young Audiences with our FREE Puppet Shows!

We are thrilled to invite young audiences to experience the magic of live theatre with our upcoming series of three delightful puppet shows, specially created for ages 1-8. These FREE puppet shows are supported by funding through the NJEDA’s A.R.T. Phase II Grant Program.

These engaging performances are designed to spark imagination, encourage creativity, and introduce young audiences to the joy of storytelling through vibrant characters, music, and interactive fun. Whether it’s a child’s very first theatre experience, or a cherished family outing, these 45 minute puppet shows feature a fun-filled, interactive story, as well as Get Up & Move activities, Puppeteer Training, Singalongs, and a Puppet Meet and Greet!

We warmly encourage you to share this opportunity with your communities, members, and patrons. These performances are perfect for families, early childhood groups, and anyone looking to introduce children to the arts in an accessible and joyful way.

Click the buttons below to register or call 732-229-3166 Join for one, two, or all three performances!

Puppetonia! – Animal Safari, Sunday, March 29 at 2pm

From earthworms to dinosaurs Lucky Duck learns you don’t have to travel far to learn about all sorts of animals! Go on a journey through the jungle and meet all kinds of animal friends in this wild puppet show! Featuring our popular rendition of The Lion and the Mouse from Aesop’s Fables. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Puppetonia! – The Missing Magician, Sunday, April 26 at 2pm A magic show unlike any other! Lucky Duck wants to be a Magician when he grows up, and is eagerly awaiting a Magic Show from Mini Bunny the Magician- but wait! Mini Bunny is nowhere to be seen. Lucky Duck and Mr. Chris must put on their detective hats, and find him! Along the way they’ll learn some magic tricks themselves, and learn about the magic in nature, art, building, and inside each and every one of us! Register Here

Puppetonia! – Construction Party, Sunday, August 9 at 2pm Join Lucky Duck’s friend Petey the Pig, a construction expert! Learn about tools, building materials, safety on the job through our popular rendition of The Three Little Pigs, as well as fun games and activities!

Register Here