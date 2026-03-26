Ground Breaking on The Elbie, Broadway, Long Branch

Mixed-Use Project to Spur Investment Along Key Stretch of Long Branch’s Broadway Corridor

The Elbie, a 78-unit rental community, located across the street from the Long Branch Library has agreed to blend its architecture with local buildings in the neighborhood.

The lot , used as overflow for events held by the library and the city, otherwise has been vacant for over 20 years.

Downeaster Development and TANTUM Real Estate broke ground on The Elbie, on Tuesday morning with Mayor John Pallone, Councilman Bill Dangler, Charlie Shirley and other department heads present.

“I believe that together we are creating a transformative neighborhood here with new public spaces and amenities,” Mayor Pallone said.

The Elbie will bring refined, boutique-scale living and neighborhood-serving retail to 305 Broadway in Long Branch. The project is poised to activate a key section of the Lower Broadway Corridor, supporting the City’s ongoing vision for the area while connecting the downtown to the beachfront.

Located directly across from Slochum Park and the city’s recently renovated public library, The Elbie will introduce a thoughtfully designed mixed-use building complemented by Long Branch’s civic center, downtown retail district, and the beachfront. Residents will enjoy walkable access to the city’s NJ Transit rail station, the Atlantic shoreline, and Broadway’s growing collection of shops and restaurants.

“We’re excited to begin construction on a community that reflects both the character and momentum of downtown Long Branch,” said James Taylor, founder and CEO of Downeaster Development. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Mayor Pallone and local leaders as The Elbie helps bring new energ=y and opportunities to this part of the city.”

“Our goal was to design a building that helps shape the neighborhood and advance the area’s transformation,” said Debra Tantleff, founding principal of TANTUM Real Estate. “The Elbie occupies a middle ground that’s rare today, a boutique-scale community large enough to offer meaningful amenities but still intimate in feel. That balance will allow us to appeal to a broad mix of residents, from professionals and established households to downsizers seeking a convenient coastal lifestyle.”

Designed by Rotwein + Blake Associates, the four-story building, which transitions to three stories along Sixth Avenue to complement the surrounding residential neighborhood, will feature 78 one- and two-bedroom homes, with a limited number of one-bedroom-plus-den layouts. Select residences will offer private terraces or balconies.

Residents will also enjoy approximately 8,000 square feet of interior amenities and social spaces designed to support everyday living and remote work. The ground-floor lobby will feature a welcoming lounge, library, and work-from-home areas, with individual pods for privacy alongside open collaborative spaces. Second-floor amenities will include a fitness center, clubroom, game room, and an I-Suite recording and podcast studio.

An outdoor landscaped terrace envisioned by Melillo Bauer Carman | Landscape Architects will offer a barbecue station, a fireplace, and multiple seating areas, complemented by a lawn and raised built-in planters, creating a relaxed outdoor gathering environment.

The project will also provide approximately 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, along with covered podium and surface parking.

Civil engineering services by Dynamic Engineering include the design of an extensive stormwater management system to minimize impact on surrounding streets and infrastructure.

The development is positioned within a section of the Broadway corridor that city leaders have identified as a priority for both public and private investment and activation. As part of the project, Downeaster and TANTUM will deliver streetscape enhancements to reinforce the connection between The Elbie, Slochum Park, and surrounding civic spaces. Planned improvements include an enhanced crosswalk featuring the city seal, new landscaping, and a distinctive clock tower element at the park corner, all designed to create a stronger sense of place along the corridor.

Construction is now underway, with initial occupancy anticipated in late spring 2027.

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About Downeaster Development

Downeaster Development is a real estate development firm focused on identifying and capitalizing on opportunities in New Jersey, with a specialty in coastal communities. Offering full-cycle professional services across the real estate development and investment industry, Downeaster helps revitalize communities while serving investors, residents, municipal partners and all stakeholders. www.downeasterdevelopment.com

About TANTUM Real Estate

TANTUM Real Estate, a certified Women’s Business Enterprise founded by Debra Tantleff, is a dynamic real estate development and advisory firm. The company delivers integrated solutions grounded in a cohesive vision and a steadfast commitment to creating vibrant multi-family and mixed-use communities in New Jersey. With a focus on leveraging transportation infrastructure and downtown business corridors, TANTUM develops high-quality, thoughtfully designed housing with core elements that support strong living standards for a wide range of residents, from the high end of the market to workforce housing to special-needs housing for veterans. www.tantumre.com