Local Obituaries

Long Branch Area Business Meeting Notes Around TownMarch 29, 2026
Vin Gopal letter of request to cancel plans for the State Lottery Commission to launch competing direct sales to consumersMarch 31, 2026
Thomas James Weir, Sr., known affectionately to friends and family as Tom or Pop, left this world on March 22, 2026, at the age of 86, in Monmouth Beach, NJ. Born on May 30, 1939, in Nutley, NJ, Tom grew up with the steadfast values and strong work ethic that would define his life. A graduate of Bloomfield High School’s class of 1957, his early career began working in the construction business framing houses, where he honed his carpentry skills before embarking on a successful sales career in home building.
Tom’s charisma and dedication quickly made him the number one salesman for Miami Carey Kitchen and Bath Products and Capital Windows and Doors for many years. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to later establish his own sales business, representing many other building product companies, a legacy he would eventually pass on to his son. Even after retirement, Tom’s passion for his work was evident as he continued to check in on deliveries and maintain a presence at the business he so loved.
Aside from his professional accomplishments, Tom was a skilled carpenter. He built his own homes, crafted beautiful additions with meticulous care. Tom’s hands were rarely still, as he was a master “tinkerer” who could fix anything that came his way. This talent was just one of the many ways he expressed his love for those around him.
Tom’s interests were as broad as his talents. He relished the quiet patience of hunting and fishing, activities that reflected his appreciation for nature and the simpler pleasures in life. Often referred to as “Farmer Brown” he knew almost everything about all animals. He also enjoyed fine dining, savoring a scotch or Rob Roy, and most importantly, spending quality time with his family. His grandson Jarrett held a special place in his heart. “Pop” was Jarrett’s biggest fan, never missing a sporting event and beaming with pride at his grandson’s accomplishments. Pop also delighted his family with his culinary skills, especially his clams & linguini and sausage & peppers which will be missed.
Tom is survived by his son, Thomas Weir, Jr., his daughter-in-law Lisa Weir, and his adoring grandson, Jarrett Weir. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosemary Weir (Valvano), whose memory continued to be a source of strength and joy throughout his life.
Those who knew Tom would describe him as a handyman, kind, wise, and generous. He had a warmth that drew people in and a sense of humor that kept them close even in his last days. His many nurses and therapists got such a kick out of his sarcastic wit.
As we bid farewell to Thomas James Weir, Sr., we celebrate a life well-lived, a man well-loved, and a presence that will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have known him.
Friends and family can pay respects at a memorial gathering on Thursday, April 2, 2026 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch.
A special thank you to the VNA nurses, therapists and hospice care team who were a comforting part of his recent health challenges. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas can be directed to Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Foundation, 3600 State Route 66, FL 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 or vnahg.org/support-hospice
The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas J. Weir, Sr., please visit our floral store.
Gerasimoula “Mamie” Voutsinas, 93, of Hazlet, died on Sunday, March 29.
Mamie was born and raised in Cephalonia, Greece to the late Susanna and Gerasimos Valliantos. She and her husband began their family while living in the town of Argostoli. In 1967, the family moved to America, first living in Pittsburg, and later Queens, NY, Carteret, and finally moved to Hazlet to be closer to her family. Mamie and her late husband Gus owned and managed several restaurants together.
She loved cooking, sewing, and most of all, loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Greece.
Mamie is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Konstantinos Voutsinas, and her siblings, Peter Valliantos and Tasoula Lagousis.
She is survived by her children, Vassiliki Voutsinas of Cape May, Spiro and his wife Elaine Voutsinas of Hazlet, and Michael and his wife Patricia Voutsinas of Long Branch, three grandchildren Andreas, Suzanne, and William, and four great-grandchildren Stephen, Capri, Skylar, and Luca. Her grandfather, Dimitris, was a huge inspiration in her life, and she admired him and his story daily.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 1 from 9am – 11am at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Hillcrest Road, Holmdel. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11am. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum, Holmdel.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, Mamie’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to a charity of your choice.
For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Mamie, please visit her page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com
Milton Burley Hubbard Jr. — known as “Wild Man” to those who witnessed his legendary energy, “Hub” to his lifelong friends, and “Pop Pop” to his adoring grandchildren — passed away on March 12, 2026, in Long Branch, New Jersey. He was 80 years old.
Milton was born on April 8, 1945, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Milton B. Hubbard Sr. and Dorothy M. Hubbard. As a young boy, he lived in Germany, where his father was stationed in the military following World War II. The family eventually settled in New Jersey, where Milton would spend most of his adult life. He was a graduate of Monmouth Regional High School in Tinton Falls, where he was a legendary football player who earned All-County honors. In addition to his football prowess, Milton was a champion sprinter, winning the 100-yard and 200-yard dash. Milton was recruited to play football in college, but the limited opportunities for young African Americans in the early 1960s kept him from pursuing his athletic talents at the next level.
Milton began his career as a civilian weapons technician at Naval Weapons Station Earle before building a long and respected career as a skilled contractor and home renovator, specializing in remodeling kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms. He earned a reputation throughout the community for his craftsmanship, reliability, and perfectionism. He could fix anything — and his customers became lifelong friends. He loved working with his hands — whether building a shed in the backyard, constructing the family BBQ grill that would serve generations of cookouts, or renovating a neighbor’s home to perfection.
A true car enthusiast, Milton was an avid collector of classic automobiles. His pride and joy were his red 1987 Pontiac Trans Am with T-tops and a 1955 Chevy Nomad — machines he maintained with the same care and precision he brought to everything in his life. He loved working on his cars and could often be found tinkering under the hood.
Beyond cars, Milton enjoyed crabbing — and he would tell you exactly how to cook them correctly. He’d have cook-offs with his brother to see who could prepare the crabs best. He loved cookouts, music, and the laughter that filled a house full of family. He was a builder in every sense — building things with his hands, building up the young men who grew up under his roof at 181 Coleman Avenue, and building his children into better people.
Milton had a very big heart and showed a lot of love to the people around him. He was the biggest jokester — whether he was hollering like the Wild Man or dancing around to some music, you were going to crack a smile at some point. He enjoyed a cold Heineken and would tell you about yourself with the quickness. He was stern when his children needed him to be and a teacher when they took a false step. He was able to understand the little things — truly a man greater than the sum of his parts.
But above all, Milton was a family man. He was the devoted husband of Karen L. Hubbard, his loving wife of 36 years, and the proud father of twelve children who were the center of his world: Lisa Hubbard, Yavonne Jelks, Terrance Hubbard, Suzanne Starks, Milton Hubbard III, Tyschel Andrews, Chanee Andrews, Justin Hubbard, Renée Evans, Ashley Evans, Evan Hubbard, and Kristina Hubbard — along with the mothers of his children: the late Jerrilyn Forehand, the late Yolanda Collins, the late Helen Potter, the late Shelley Andrews, and Gloria Ferrell, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who knew him as Pop Pop.
Milton was one of nine children. He is survived by his siblings Barbara Hubbard Barham, Johnell Hubbard, Sandra Hubbard, Del M. Hubbard Johnson, Keith Hubbard, Gary Hubbard Sr, and Thaddeus Hubbard. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Cheryl W. Hubbard, and his daughter Beryl G. Hubbard.
“He wasn’t just my Dad, he was everyone’s Dad. He loved to see the lightbulb come on when he would teach us things. He loved just being our Dad because of all the joy we could bring him. He loved us, he was proud of us, and he encouraged us to be better people. He truly was a one of one.”
— EVAN HUBBARD
Anyone who knew Hub knew his energy. The nickname “Wild Man” wasn’t given lightly — he had an outgoing, larger-than-life personality that lit up every room he walked into. He was the kind of man who never met a stranger, and his warmth and humor left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to cross his path. To his grandchildren, Pop Pop was everything — a storyteller, a protector, and a source of unconditional love.
Milton B. Hubbard Jr. didn’t just live — he showed up, fully and completely, for every moment and every person he loved. His spirit, his laughter, and his legendary energy will carry on through the family he built and the countless lives he touched.
Family Tree & Legacy
THE FAMILY MILTON BUILT
Milton B. Hubbard Sr. — Father (deceased)
Dorothy M. Hubbard — Mother (deceased)
HUSBAND & WIFE
Milton B. Hubbard Jr. & Karen L. Hubbard
Married 36 years
FIRST WIFE
Jerrilyn Forehand (deceased)
Lisa Hubbard — Daughter
● Natashia Clackley — Grandchild
● Taminika Clackley — Grandchild (deceased)
Yavonne Jelks — Daughter
Spouse: Kenneth Jelks Sr
● Kenisha Jelks — Grandchild
▸ DiLexus Jones — Great-Grandchild · Jailah Jones — Great-Grandchild
● Kenneth Jelks Jr — Grandchild
SECOND WIFE
Yolanda Collins (deceased)
Terrance Hubbard — Son
Spouse: Ivelise Lugo-Hubbard
● Sade Hubbard Montgomery — Grandchild
▸ Avery Montgomery — Great-Grandchild · Aubrey Montgomery — Great-Grandchild
● Terrance Hubbard Jr. — Grandchild
▸ Terrance Hubbard III — Great-Grandchild · Marlie Hubbard — Great-Grandchild
● Nasir Hubbard — Grandchild
● Sabrina Soto — Grandchild
Milton Hubbard III — Son
● Zyanne C. Hubbard — Grandchild
● Mikaela M. Hubbard — Grandchild
● Noaah J. Hubbard — Grandchild
● Milton Grey Hubbard — Grandchild
MOTHER OF SUZANNE
Helen Potter (deceased)
Suzanne Starks — Daughter
Spouse: Dr. Randy Starks Sr
● Teriasia Dean Stevenson — Grandchild
▸ Ezra Granger · Horace IV Stevenson · Elliet Stevenson · Andrew Granger (deceased) — Great-Grandchildren
● Qwineysha Wheeler (Butter) — Grandchild
● Randy Starks Jr. — Grandchild
▸ Azay Starks — Great-Grandchild
● Khidiasian Starks (Dai-B) — Grandchild
▸ La’caia Starks — Great-Grandchild
MOTHER OF TYSCHEL & CHANEE
Shelley Andrews (deceased)
Tyschel Andrews — Daughter
Spouse: Joseph Lebron
● Tyisha Heriveaux — Grandchild
▸ Pierre Heriveaux — Great-Grandchild · Landon Heriveaux — Great-Grandchild
● Shelley Andrews — Grandchild
▸ Ricky Sisco · Josiah Andrews · Alahn Andrews — Great-Grandchildren
● Sherae Andrews — Grandchild
▸ Avah Morris — Great-Grandchild · Amari Morris — Great-Grandchild
● Talia Andrews — Grandchild
▸ Taiden Andrews — Great-Grandchild
Chanee Andrews — Daughter
● Anthony Mitchell Jr — Grandchild
MOTHER OF JUSTIN & BERYL
Gloria Ferrell
Justin Hubbard — Son
● Madison Hubbard — Grandchild
Beryl G. Hubbard — Daughter (deceased)
THIRD WIFE — MOTHER OF RENÉE, ASHLEY, EVAN & KRISTINA
Karen L. Hubbard
Renée Evans — Daughter
Spouse: Barbara Sierra
● Jo Jo Sierra — Grandchild
● Perry Sierra — Grandchild
● Tavi Sierra — Grandchild
Ashley Evans — Daughter
Spouse: Marc Oden
● Marley Oden — Grandchild
● Quinn Oden — Grandchild
Evan Hubbard — Son
Kristina Hubbard — Daughter
Dad’s Siblings
ONE OF NINE CHILDREN
Barbara Hubbard Barham · Spouse: Nealon Barham
Sister
Sheryl Harrison — Niece, Dejuan Jewitt — Niece, Jacqueline Jewitt — Niece
Johnell Hubbard
Brother
Regina Hubbard — Niece
Cheryl W. Hubbard — Sister (deceased)
Sandra Hubbard
Sister
Shawn Alston — Nephew, Greg Alston — Nephew, Nicole Harris — Niece
Del M. Hubbard Johnson
Sister
Anthony Hubbard — Nephew (deceased), Shamona Johnson — Niece
Keith Hubbard
Brother
Luzecita Hubbard Mccleod — Niece, Omida Hubbard — Niece, Lucia Jackson — Niece
Thaddeus Hubbard
Brother
Joseph Hubbard — Nephew, Barbara-Jean Hubbard — Niece, Jacob Hubbard — Nephew
Gary Hubbard Sr
Brother
Gary Jr — Nephew (deceased), Crystal Hubbard — Niece, Gamall Hubbard — Nephew, Gianna Hubbard — Niece
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
VIEWING
Friday, March 27, 2026 · 5:00 – 8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home · 191 Franklin Ave, Long Branch, NJ
FUNERAL SERVICE
Saturday, March 28, 2026 · 9:00 – 11:00 AM
Damiano Funeral Home · 191 Franklin Ave, Long Branch, NJ
BURIAL
Was Saturday, March 28, 2026
Monmouth Memorial Park · Tinton Falls, NJ
honoring.miltonhubbard.com
He showed up, fully and completely, for every moment and every person he loved.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Milton B. Hubbard, Jr., please visit Damiano floral store.
Anna M. Lentini, 86, of Holmdel, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Bayshore Hospital in Holmdel. Born in Brooklyn, NY; she resided in Ringwood before moving to Holmdel 40 years ago.
Anna loved to travel with Las Vegas at the top of her list of places to go. She always enjoyed “placing a few bets” whenever the opportunity came around. Proud of her time growing up in Brooklyn, she loved to tell stories of her time there. Being around family was important to her and she always enjoyed hosting her family around the holidays. Christmas Eve was her favorite.
Anna is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Sebastian Lentini, three sons, Joseph (Marcia) Lentini, Darren (Cristina) Lentini and Scott Lentini. One daughter, Meridith (Christopher) Ashley, one daughter in law, Judy Lentini, 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Anna is also survived by her sister, Janice Maggio.
Visitation will be held 1pm to 4pm, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733 with funeral services starting at 3:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Thomas “Tommy” E. Bray, age 77, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sheila Bray; his daughter, Chelsea McGovern and her husband, Stephen McGovern; and children from a previous marriage, Heather Walters and Thomas “Tucker” Bray. He is also survived by his half-brother, Buddy Larson, along with his sister-in-law, Nadine Perlman, and brother-in-law, Joseph Fontana. Tommy leaves behind several loving nieces and nephews who will remember him fondly.
Tommy was predeceased by his parents, Thomas James Bray and Adele VanNote; his sister, Eileen Partusch; and his half-brother, Edward Larson.
He worked at Fort Monmouth in Research and Development for 35 years. Tommy then worked for CACI in Maryland for 10 years until his official retirement.
Tommy had a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures. He was a master carpenter and loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. Every river and ocean he touched became part of his story. He loved sharing his passion for fishing with Sheila and Chelsea wherever they went, ensuring they experienced everything he loved about the water.
He had numerous hobbies, including boating, ice boating, stunt kites, shooting pool, and racing RC cars. He always cherished his time spent with family and friends. Tommy was a long-time member of the Long Branch Ice Boat and Yacht Club and was a past commodore, part of the Jersey Shore American Pool Players Association, and a trustee of the Long Branch Elks #742. He was previously Elk of the Year (2022–2023). Known for his easygoing, selfless nature and an infectious laugh, Tommy brought a good time wherever he went. He had a love for life and found joy in all the people and moments around him.
Visitation was held Wednesday, March 25, at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, March 26, 2026 at the funeral home. For condolences please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Cynthia Costa, a beacon of vitality and compassion, passed away on March 18, 2026, at the age of 73. Born on July 21, 1952, in Norfolk, Virginia, Cynthia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose legacy of love and resilience will be cherished by all who knew her. She took her last breath surrounded by her loving family in Long Branch, New Jersey, after a valiant battle with heart disease.
Cynthia’s life was a testament to her unwavering strength and dedication to health and wellness. She married the love of her life, Joseph Costa, and together they built a family rooted in love and mutual support. Cynthia was the proud mother of Adrienne and cherished mother-in-law to Josh. Her joy was multiplied with the arrival of her two grandsons, Asa and James, who brought endless happiness into her life. She was a caring sister to Mary Garcia and her spouse Tony, as well as to her brother Bob Davis and his wife Betsy. Cynthia also held a special place in the hearts of her brother-in-law, Robert Costa and his wife Dawn, and her sister-in-law, Theresa Paluzzi and her husband Frankie, along with the many nieces and nephews who adored their Aunt Cindy.
Cynthia’s passion for life was paralleled by her commitment to her education and career. She graduated from Brookdale Community College, where she laid the foundation for her successful career as a personal fitness trainer and dance instructor. Her dedication to her craft earned her the reputation of being an accomplished competitive racewalker. Cynthia’s influence in the world of athletics extended far beyond her personal achievements; she was a respected Shore AC Racewalking Coach, the creative mind behind the “29 Minute Walking Video,” a featured speaker at state sports symposiums, and a dedicated Racewalking Clinic Director. Additionally, she was a certified massage therapist, offering healing and comfort to countless individuals.
Cynthia’s spiritual life was as rich and profound as her professional one. She was deeply spiritual and found solace in her daily prayer practices and her studies of spiritual texts. Her faith was a guiding light throughout her life, and it inspired those around her to seek their own paths to inner peace.
Beyond her professional and spiritual pursuits, Cynthia was an individual of diverse interests and talents. She was an avid hiker, appreciating the beauty of nature and the challenge of the trails. Yoga was another of her passions, providing her with balance and tranquility. Cynthia’s love for animals shone brightly through her work with her service/therapy dog, Turk, who was not only a loyal companion but also a source of joy and healing to others.
Cynthia Costa lived a life that was full and meaningful. Her impact on the world was as graceful and powerful as her stride on the racewalking track. She will be remembered for her generous spirit, her unwavering kindness, and her ability to inspire others to pursue their passions with courage and joy. Though her physical presence will be missed, the memories she created with her loved ones and the influence she had on her community will endure forever.
The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Costa, please visit Damiano floral store.
Carl Rathemacher, 86 of Lincroft, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2026.
Carl Rathemacher was born in New York City to the parents of Carl and Elsa Rathemacher. He grew up in NYC before attending Georgetown University, where he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree. Upon graduating from Georgetown, he enrolled in the United States Army, where he spent 8 years and was named Captain.
After being discharged from the Army, he married Janet Werkmeister and settled in Lincroft, New Jersey. There, he raised his family, spending many summer weekends enjoying the Jersey Shore—swimming, walking, and embracing life. Carl was also an avid gardener, taking great pride in tending the lawn, trimming bushes, and cultivating his vegetable garden. He was a devoted parishioner at St. Leo the Great Church, where he faithfully worshipped for over 45 years.
Carl served as President of Modern Handling Group of New Jersey, a material handling (forklift trucks) company. His career spanned over 30 years, a true testament to his dedication and work ethic. When he wasn’t working or gardening, Carl and his wife loved to travel the world. Among their many adventures, his favorite experiences were aboard Regent Cruises.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet, their two children Gregory, Laura and her husband Rob, and grandchildren Sarah and Matthew, as well as many relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, Carl’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to The National Shrine of St. Jude (https://shrineofstjude.org/give/)
Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Leo the Great Church, Lincroft New Jersey on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 10:15AM, followed by burial at 1:00PM at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.
Robert G. MacArthur, 72, a veteran, beloved chef, and friend, passed away on March 16, 2026, in Long Branch, New Jersey. Born on August 21, 1953, in Patterson, NJ, lived in Toms River and Ocean Grove, NJ. Bob led a life marked by passion, creativity, and dedication to his craft. His journey began at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, where he honed his culinary skills that would take him to remarkable places.
Bob served his country with honor as a veteran of the Vietnam War, proudly in the Naval Forces. His culinary career was equally distinguished, serving as an executive chef and pastry chef at prestigious establishments, including the United Nations in New York City and the Shadowbrook in Shrewsbury, NJ, where he spent a memorable decade. His role as the Director of Food Management at AT&T Corporation in Middleton, NJ, showcased his leadership and commitment to excellence in the culinary arts. Bob’s culinary work was not just a profession; it was a calling that brought joy to countless people throughout his life.
Beyond his impressive career, Bob was a man of many interests. He found solace in nature, often fishing and enjoyed spending time on his beloved boat. A devoted fan of the New York Giants, a broad palate for many cuisines, he embraced every opportunity to share his love for food, often preparing meals from his own garden or local farmers markets. Bob was also a talented woodworker and creative illustrator, showcasing his artistic flair in various forms. His philanthropic spirit shone brightly as he generously supported local food banks, world disaster victims, the homeless, animal causes and initiatives for our armed forces.
Bob is survived by Cherise Kaplan and Evan Yerman. He is also survived by his daughter Shannon Lauro and her children. He leaves behind a close-knit circle of friends, including Hal Feldbaum, Amy Laufer, Pam Lightfoot, the Meincke family, the Vasquez family, the Micalizzi family, among many others who were touched by his kindness and loyalty. He will also be remembered fondly by his brother, Michael MacArthur, his sister Patty Thompson and his loving cousins, Don and Sharon Drexel, their children and many more. Bob was predeceased by his beloved parents, Robert and Marion MacArthur, and his faithful Labrador Retriever, Bailey.
In honor of Bob’s life, we invite friends to take a moment of silence, remember his generosity, his humor and his devoted nature in all worldly endeavors. Friendship and love remain.
May the road rise up to meet you. With the wind, be always at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields And until we meet again, my God hold you in the palm of His hand.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to K9 for Warriors, INC. web: donate.k9sforwarriors.org, Veterans Memorial Fund ,Web: https://www.vvmf.org/?form=donate and seed donations for the creation of a Memorial Garden in Long Branch, we ask you to use Chive.com, Shido Seeds selection or send to c/o Pam Lightfoot, 103 Carann Drive, Toms River, NJ. 08753. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
Jo-Ann M. Staples, 78, of Ocean Township, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2026.
She was born in Yonkers, NY and lived in Bangor, ME and Centreville, VA and Monmouth Beach before moving to Ocean in 2000.
She was a nurse at the office of Jeffrey Roffman, MD in Tinton Falls before retiring.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Amy in 2021, her parents, Stanley and Florence Mulligan and her brothers, Michael and Joseph Mulligan.
Surviving is her husband, Peter; sons, Peter James (Korinne) Staples and Daniel Patrick (Kerry) Staples; sister, Mary Catherine Mulligan (Patricia Marinan); sister-in-law, Ute Mulligan and 3 grandsons, Ashton, Carson and Callan Staples.
Jojo cherished every moment spent with her family and friends. She had one of the kindest soles you could ever meet, her generosity touched everyone around her. Her grandchildren were the true light of her life, her eyes always sparkled a little brighter when they were near. Jojo had a giving heart, a gentle spirit and warmth that made people feel instantly loved. She found joy in the simple things, especially her trips to the Jersey Shore and long walks along the boardwalk, places that brought her peace and happiness.
Visitation was held on Saturday at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sl=donate-nowl. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Cynthia Ann Tyler (Cindy), born on January 11, 1960, in Staten Island, NY, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved daughter of Richard James Birch and Betty Lou Birch-Clark, and the cherished sister of Richard James Birch, Jr.
Cindy’s early life was shaped by adventure and resilience, as her family relocated frequently due to her father’s career in the Coast Guard. Following the sudden loss of her father in 1967, Cindy, her mother, and her brother returned to New Jersey, where they settled in Long Branch. In 1978 she graduated from Long Branch High School and began attending Monmouth College.
Later that same year, Cindy married Anibal Rivera, with whom she shared three children who were truly the center of her world. Although their marriage eventually ended, they remained friends and devoted co-parents.
In 2009, Cindy found love again when she married her husband, Kelvin Tyler. Together, they embraced a beautiful blended family. Their life together was filled with love, laughter, and a deep connection grounded in their shared faith in Jehovah. They found joy in music, cooking, wholesome, thoughtfully prepared meals, and exploring new experiences, forming a bond that was both steady and meaningful.
Cindy spent 31 years with the United States Postal Service, earning a reputation for her strong work ethic and the pride she brought to her role. Upon retiring from a long and fulfilling career, she left behind the respect and admiration of those who had the pleasure of working alongside her.
Outside of her career, Cindy found joy in the simple and meaningful things she loved like cooking, organizing, gardening, and bringing her many creative ideas to life. She especially enjoyed what she called “spooling,” her special way of sharing ideas, dreaming up projects, and excitedly talking through all the possibilities. It was one of the many ways her creativity, warmth, and vibrant spirit shined through and brought joy to those around her.
Cindy had a true gift in the kitchen, one that began to shine as early as eight years old. She had an incredible ability to turn even the simplest ingredients into something special, creating meals that were not only delicious, but filled with love. Cooking was part of her love language, and she shared that gift generously with her children, passing down both her skills and her passion. She loved exploring different cuisines and took pride in every dish she made—especially her famous deviled eggs, which remain unforgettable to all who had the pleasure of enjoying them.
Cindy’s gentle voice, kind heart, and generous spirit left a lasting impression on everyone who had the blessing of knowing her. She had a beautiful way of listening without judgment, making others feel seen, heard, and truly cared for. Her love for her family was unwavering and unconditional, something she showed in both life’s biggest moments and its quiet, everyday ones. Her laughter was warm and contagious, and her beautiful blue eyes sparkled with kindness, love, and a joy that could light up any room. Cindy cherished her children with all her heart and took deep pride in the people they became, celebrating their spirits and accomplishments as if they were her own greatest joys.
Cynthia is predeceased by her husband, Kelvin G. Tyler; her father, Richard James Birch; and her brother, Richard James Birch, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Betty Lou Birch-Clark; her three children, Jesenia L. Rivera, Anibal N. Rivera (Janet), and Jonathan L. Rivera; her stepchildren, Rita Tyler, Ashley Tyler, Alyce Tyler, Kelvin Tyler Jr., Alexis Tyler, and Lisa Seals; her niece, Natasha Portera (Frank); her beloved grandchildren, Kadin, Samantha, Makayla, Addison, Hailey, Elijah, Jaiden, Anthony, Joniyah, Tyler, Aaliyah, Noah, Olivia, Noelle, and Calysta; her grand-niece, Sofia; and her fur-babies Paco, Nala & Jazzy. She also leaves behind many extended family members and dear friends whose lives were touched by her love and who will forever hold her memory close to their hearts.
Cynthia’s legacy of love, kindness, and unwavering devotion to her family will live on in all who knew her. We are eternally grateful to God for blessing us with such a loving, compassionate, and strong mother, grandmother, and friend. May she rest in peace. FUNERAL SERVICE was held Saturday 3-28-2026, Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch.
Saralyn Constance Patterson was born in Stuggart, Germany to father Thomas Patterson and mother Loretta Patterson(Richmond). Eventually, the family moved to the “Fruit Bowl” in Tinton Falls, NJ where she was raised with her older brother Demetrius and younger sister Arvella. The family also took in cousin Melvin, and from childhood to senior citizens Saralyn and Melvin were as thick as thieves.
Saralyn left home at an early age and trailblazed her own path. She attended Wilfred Academy in Red Bank, NJ where she received her cosmetology license. She was a woman of the arts and good with her hands. Whether it was cosmetology, crocheting, writing, or fighting; Saralyn excelled at it.
In her early 20s Saralyn had her first son Dayon Patterson. 11 years later, with the love of her life Lenzy Kelley; she had her middle child Yuri Patterson. Then at 40 years old she and Lewis Tarver welcomed her third son, Yahnie Diamond Patterson. She wanted all boys and that’s what she received.
Saralyn Patterson was from a generation where it may not be good for your health if she had to repeat herself. Yet Saralyn had a great personality and a big heart. She would give you her last even if it were to her own detriment. An attribute surely learned from her mother.
Saralyn is preceded in death by her father Thomas, mother Loretta, sister Arvella and her baby boy Yahnie.
She leaves behind her brother Demetrius, sons Dayon and Yuri, nephew Aaron, and cousin Gil. She is also survived by beloved aunt Mabel and her husband Doug. She has 3 grandchildren, Zhuri, Yahnier, and a newest addition due this spring.
There wasn’t and never will be a woman quite like Saralyn. Her spirit, moxie, and love will be missed by all.
Scott W. Clayton, 70, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children on the evening of Wednesday, March 25, 2026 after a valiant fight against cancer.
He was born in Long Branch and lived in Oceanport and West Long Branch before moving to Long Branch 14 years ago.
Scott worked at Globespan prior to Home Depot in West Long Branch before retiring. He enjoyed playing in various softball leagues, playing foosball and ping pong, and spending time at the beach.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clarence and Mabel Clayton.
Surviving are his children, Adriana Shea Clayton (Brandon Weir), Carissa Nicole Clayton and Jason Tyler Clayton; sisters, Linda Israelski (Edmond) and Elaine Ash (Dave); brother, Clarence “Buddy” Clayton and a grandson, Jack Weir.
He will be dearly missed, but his memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who loved him.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Friday, April 3 at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral service will be at 9:30 am Saturday at the funeral home followed by burial at Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Scott, please visit our floral store.
Joan T. Day (née Vincelli) of West Long Branch, 91, died Thursday, March 26. Joan had taken ill Thursday morning and passed away shortly after arriving at Monmouth Medical Center.
Her husband of 68 years, Robert (Bob), died in 2022. At the time of her passing she was living in the home she and Bob bought in 1962.
Joan was born in Philadelphia to James and Mary (née Dalton) Vincelli. She was the youngest of three and was predeceased by her parents and sisters Rose Grandinetti and Dorothy Goettel.
Her childhood was spent on Fourth Avenue in Long Branch, in a neighborhood surrounded by cousins. She was a standout scholar and athlete at Long Branch High School. Her academic achievements included membership in the National Honor Society and Student Council. She earned four letters her senior year for basketball, tennis, softball and cheerleading.
Toward the end of her senior year, Bob, who graduated a year earlier and was serving in the U.S. Navy, proposed to her. She accepted and they married in 1954 at Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch.
Joan worked for several years at Fort Monmouth as part of a typing pool.
After leaving work, she devoted herself to her husband, children, and community. She was a gifted seamstress who delighted in making clothes for her girls, including their First Holy Communion gloves and dresses; raising vegetables in the garden; serving as Troop Leader for both Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts; and visiting teachers and principals at Frank Antonides and Shore Regional when the need arose.
Joan and Bob had 5 children: Donna Rose (Jack Rose), Diane Day, Bob Day (Toby Day), Ron Day (Pam Day), and Donny Day.
They had 9 grandchildren and four great grandchildren: Donna’s daughter Erin Hardy (son Easton); Diane’s daughter Christine Van Winkle (daughter Gyanna) and son Eric Urban (daughter Olivia); Bob’s sons Dylan, Spencer and Gabriel; Ron’s son Marcus; Donny’s son Bobby Morgan and daughter Maddie (daughter Koralee). For the past seven years she, and Bob when he was still alive, were lovingly cared for in their home by Eric and Brittany Workman.
Joan was active in civic and school groups for decades, from Girl Scouts Troop Leader to Cub Scouts Den Mother. She was West Long Branch’s Welfare Director for several years, a former leader of Monmouth County Association of Retarded Children, and served on Pop Warner and Little League committees.
She was a longtime communicant of St. Jerome’s Roman Catholic Church in West Long Branch, St. Michael’s, Holy Trinity Church and Star of the Sea Church, all in Long Branch.
She adored (and was adored by) her family and was loved by her friends and neighbors. She was proud of her Italian-Irish heritage and her Vincelli and Mistretta cousins (she counted Cittadino’s and Giglio’s among others to whom she was related). She was thrilled to earn her A.A. degree from Brookdale Community College.
She generously gave her time to people in need of a helping hand, and was happiest when she saw that generosity reflected in the behavior of her children and grandchildren. While her departure leaves us brokenhearted, her memory will be a blessing to all who knew and loved her—for generations to come. Her wisdom, generosity of spirit, loving heart and devotion to God, her family and her community serves as a shining example of all that is good.
Visiting will be from 2-5 pm Sunday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway in West Long Branch. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 am Monday at St. Michael’s Church in West End, Long Branch. Burial will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joan, please visit our floral store.