Local Obituaries

Thomas James Weir, Sr., known affectionately to friends and family as Tom or Pop, left this world on March 22, 2026, at the age of 86, in Monmouth Beach, NJ. Born on May 30, 1939, in Nutley, NJ, Tom grew up with the steadfast values and strong work ethic that would define his life. A graduate of Bloomfield High School’s class of 1957, his early career began working in the construction business framing houses, where he honed his carpentry skills before embarking on a successful sales career in home building.

Tom’s charisma and dedication quickly made him the number one salesman for Miami Carey Kitchen and Bath Products and Capital Windows and Doors for many years. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to later establish his own sales business, representing many other building product companies, a legacy he would eventually pass on to his son. Even after retirement, Tom’s passion for his work was evident as he continued to check in on deliveries and maintain a presence at the business he so loved.

Aside from his professional accomplishments, Tom was a skilled carpenter. He built his own homes, crafted beautiful additions with meticulous care. Tom’s hands were rarely still, as he was a master “tinkerer” who could fix anything that came his way. This talent was just one of the many ways he expressed his love for those around him.

Tom’s interests were as broad as his talents. He relished the quiet patience of hunting and fishing, activities that reflected his appreciation for nature and the simpler pleasures in life. Often referred to as “Farmer Brown” he knew almost everything about all animals. He also enjoyed fine dining, savoring a scotch or Rob Roy, and most importantly, spending quality time with his family. His grandson Jarrett held a special place in his heart. “Pop” was Jarrett’s biggest fan, never missing a sporting event and beaming with pride at his grandson’s accomplishments. Pop also delighted his family with his culinary skills, especially his clams & linguini and sausage & peppers which will be missed.

Tom is survived by his son, Thomas Weir, Jr., his daughter-in-law Lisa Weir, and his adoring grandson, Jarrett Weir. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosemary Weir (Valvano), whose memory continued to be a source of strength and joy throughout his life.

Those who knew Tom would describe him as a handyman, kind, wise, and generous. He had a warmth that drew people in and a sense of humor that kept them close even in his last days. His many nurses and therapists got such a kick out of his sarcastic wit.

As we bid farewell to Thomas James Weir, Sr., we celebrate a life well-lived, a man well-loved, and a presence that will forever be cherished in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

Friends and family can pay respects at a memorial gathering on Thursday, April 2, 2026 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12:30 p.m. at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch.

A special thank you to the VNA nurses, therapists and hospice care team who were a comforting part of his recent health challenges. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Thomas can be directed to Visiting Nurse Association of Central Jersey Foundation, 3600 State Route 66, FL 4, Neptune, NJ 07753 or vnahg.org/support-hospice

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Thomas J. Weir, Sr., please visit our floral store.

Gerasimoula “Mamie” Voutsinas, 93, of Hazlet, died on Sunday, March 29.

Mamie was born and raised in Cephalonia, Greece to the late Susanna and Gerasimos Valliantos. She and her husband began their family while living in the town of Argostoli. In 1967, the family moved to America, first living in Pittsburg, and later Queens, NY, Carteret, and finally moved to Hazlet to be closer to her family. Mamie and her late husband Gus owned and managed several restaurants together.

She loved cooking, sewing, and most of all, loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Greece.

Mamie is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Konstantinos Voutsinas, and her siblings, Peter Valliantos and Tasoula Lagousis.

She is survived by her children, Vassiliki Voutsinas of Cape May, Spiro and his wife Elaine Voutsinas of Hazlet, and Michael and his wife Patricia Voutsinas of Long Branch, three grandchildren Andreas, Suzanne, and William, and four great-grandchildren Stephen, Capri, Skylar, and Luca. Her grandfather, Dimitris, was a huge inspiration in her life, and she admired him and his story daily.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 1 from 9am – 11am at Kimisis Tis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church, 20 Hillcrest Road, Holmdel. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11am. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Mausoleum, Holmdel.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Mamie’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to a charity of your choice.

For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Mamie, please visit her page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com

Milton Burley Hubbard Jr. — known as “Wild Man” to those who witnessed his legendary energy, “Hub” to his lifelong friends, and “Pop Pop” to his adoring grandchildren — passed away on March 12, 2026, in Long Branch, New Jersey. He was 80 years old.

Milton was born on April 8, 1945, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Milton B. Hubbard Sr. and Dorothy M. Hubbard. As a young boy, he lived in Germany, where his father was stationed in the military following World War II. The family eventually settled in New Jersey, where Milton would spend most of his adult life. He was a graduate of Monmouth Regional High School in Tinton Falls, where he was a legendary football player who earned All-County honors. In addition to his football prowess, Milton was a champion sprinter, winning the 100-yard and 200-yard dash. Milton was recruited to play football in college, but the limited opportunities for young African Americans in the early 1960s kept him from pursuing his athletic talents at the next level.

Milton began his career as a civilian weapons technician at Naval Weapons Station Earle before building a long and respected career as a skilled contractor and home renovator, specializing in remodeling kitchens, bathrooms, and bedrooms. He earned a reputation throughout the community for his craftsmanship, reliability, and perfectionism. He could fix anything — and his customers became lifelong friends. He loved working with his hands — whether building a shed in the backyard, constructing the family BBQ grill that would serve generations of cookouts, or renovating a neighbor’s home to perfection.

A true car enthusiast, Milton was an avid collector of classic automobiles. His pride and joy were his red 1987 Pontiac Trans Am with T-tops and a 1955 Chevy Nomad — machines he maintained with the same care and precision he brought to everything in his life. He loved working on his cars and could often be found tinkering under the hood.

Beyond cars, Milton enjoyed crabbing — and he would tell you exactly how to cook them correctly. He’d have cook-offs with his brother to see who could prepare the crabs best. He loved cookouts, music, and the laughter that filled a house full of family. He was a builder in every sense — building things with his hands, building up the young men who grew up under his roof at 181 Coleman Avenue, and building his children into better people.

Milton had a very big heart and showed a lot of love to the people around him. He was the biggest jokester — whether he was hollering like the Wild Man or dancing around to some music, you were going to crack a smile at some point. He enjoyed a cold Heineken and would tell you about yourself with the quickness. He was stern when his children needed him to be and a teacher when they took a false step. He was able to understand the little things — truly a man greater than the sum of his parts.

But above all, Milton was a family man. He was the devoted husband of Karen L. Hubbard, his loving wife of 36 years, and the proud father of twelve children who were the center of his world: Lisa Hubbard, Yavonne Jelks, Terrance Hubbard, Suzanne Starks, Milton Hubbard III, Tyschel Andrews, Chanee Andrews, Justin Hubbard, Renée Evans, Ashley Evans, Evan Hubbard, and Kristina Hubbard — along with the mothers of his children: the late Jerrilyn Forehand, the late Yolanda Collins, the late Helen Potter, the late Shelley Andrews, and Gloria Ferrell, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who knew him as Pop Pop.

Milton was one of nine children. He is survived by his siblings Barbara Hubbard Barham, Johnell Hubbard, Sandra Hubbard, Del M. Hubbard Johnson, Keith Hubbard, Gary Hubbard Sr, and Thaddeus Hubbard. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Cheryl W. Hubbard, and his daughter Beryl G. Hubbard.

“He wasn’t just my Dad, he was everyone’s Dad. He loved to see the lightbulb come on when he would teach us things. He loved just being our Dad because of all the joy we could bring him. He loved us, he was proud of us, and he encouraged us to be better people. He truly was a one of one.”

— EVAN HUBBARD

Anyone who knew Hub knew his energy. The nickname “Wild Man” wasn’t given lightly — he had an outgoing, larger-than-life personality that lit up every room he walked into. He was the kind of man who never met a stranger, and his warmth and humor left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to cross his path. To his grandchildren, Pop Pop was everything — a storyteller, a protector, and a source of unconditional love.

Milton B. Hubbard Jr. didn’t just live — he showed up, fully and completely, for every moment and every person he loved. His spirit, his laughter, and his legendary energy will carry on through the family he built and the countless lives he touched.

Family Tree & Legacy

THE FAMILY MILTON BUILT

Milton B. Hubbard Sr. — Father (deceased)

Dorothy M. Hubbard — Mother (deceased)

HUSBAND & WIFE

Milton B. Hubbard Jr. & Karen L. Hubbard

Married 36 years

FIRST WIFE

Jerrilyn Forehand (deceased)

Lisa Hubbard — Daughter

● Natashia Clackley — Grandchild

● Taminika Clackley — Grandchild (deceased)

Yavonne Jelks — Daughter

Spouse: Kenneth Jelks Sr

● Kenisha Jelks — Grandchild

▸ DiLexus Jones — Great-Grandchild · Jailah Jones — Great-Grandchild

● Kenneth Jelks Jr — Grandchild

SECOND WIFE

Yolanda Collins (deceased)

Terrance Hubbard — Son

Spouse: Ivelise Lugo-Hubbard

● Sade Hubbard Montgomery — Grandchild

▸ Avery Montgomery — Great-Grandchild · Aubrey Montgomery — Great-Grandchild

● Terrance Hubbard Jr. — Grandchild

▸ Terrance Hubbard III — Great-Grandchild · Marlie Hubbard — Great-Grandchild

● Nasir Hubbard — Grandchild

● Sabrina Soto — Grandchild

Milton Hubbard III — Son

● Zyanne C. Hubbard — Grandchild

● Mikaela M. Hubbard — Grandchild

● Noaah J. Hubbard — Grandchild

● Milton Grey Hubbard — Grandchild

MOTHER OF SUZANNE

Helen Potter (deceased)

Suzanne Starks — Daughter

Spouse: Dr. Randy Starks Sr

● Teriasia Dean Stevenson — Grandchild

▸ Ezra Granger · Horace IV Stevenson · Elliet Stevenson · Andrew Granger (deceased) — Great-Grandchildren

● Qwineysha Wheeler (Butter) — Grandchild

● Randy Starks Jr. — Grandchild

▸ Azay Starks — Great-Grandchild

● Khidiasian Starks (Dai-B) — Grandchild

▸ La’caia Starks — Great-Grandchild

MOTHER OF TYSCHEL & CHANEE

Shelley Andrews (deceased)

Tyschel Andrews — Daughter

Spouse: Joseph Lebron

● Tyisha Heriveaux — Grandchild

▸ Pierre Heriveaux — Great-Grandchild · Landon Heriveaux — Great-Grandchild

● Shelley Andrews — Grandchild

▸ Ricky Sisco · Josiah Andrews · Alahn Andrews — Great-Grandchildren

● Sherae Andrews — Grandchild

▸ Avah Morris — Great-Grandchild · Amari Morris — Great-Grandchild

● Talia Andrews — Grandchild

▸ Taiden Andrews — Great-Grandchild

Chanee Andrews — Daughter

● Anthony Mitchell Jr — Grandchild

MOTHER OF JUSTIN & BERYL

Gloria Ferrell

Justin Hubbard — Son

● Madison Hubbard — Grandchild

Beryl G. Hubbard — Daughter (deceased)

THIRD WIFE — MOTHER OF RENÉE, ASHLEY, EVAN & KRISTINA

Karen L. Hubbard

Renée Evans — Daughter

Spouse: Barbara Sierra

● Jo Jo Sierra — Grandchild

● Perry Sierra — Grandchild

● Tavi Sierra — Grandchild

Ashley Evans — Daughter

Spouse: Marc Oden

● Marley Oden — Grandchild

● Quinn Oden — Grandchild

Evan Hubbard — Son

Kristina Hubbard — Daughter

Dad’s Siblings

ONE OF NINE CHILDREN

Barbara Hubbard Barham · Spouse: Nealon Barham

Sister

Sheryl Harrison — Niece, Dejuan Jewitt — Niece, Jacqueline Jewitt — Niece

Johnell Hubbard

Brother

Regina Hubbard — Niece

Cheryl W. Hubbard — Sister (deceased)

Sandra Hubbard

Sister

Shawn Alston — Nephew, Greg Alston — Nephew, Nicole Harris — Niece

Del M. Hubbard Johnson

Sister

Anthony Hubbard — Nephew (deceased), Shamona Johnson — Niece

Keith Hubbard

Brother

Luzecita Hubbard Mccleod — Niece, Omida Hubbard — Niece, Lucia Jackson — Niece

Thaddeus Hubbard

Brother

Joseph Hubbard — Nephew, Barbara-Jean Hubbard — Niece, Jacob Hubbard — Nephew

Gary Hubbard Sr

Brother

Gary Jr — Nephew (deceased), Crystal Hubbard — Niece, Gamall Hubbard — Nephew, Gianna Hubbard — Niece

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

VIEWING

Friday, March 27, 2026 · 5:00 – 8:00 PM

Damiano Funeral Home · 191 Franklin Ave, Long Branch, NJ

FUNERAL SERVICE

Saturday, March 28, 2026 · 9:00 – 11:00 AM

Damiano Funeral Home · 191 Franklin Ave, Long Branch, NJ

BURIAL

Was Saturday, March 28, 2026

Monmouth Memorial Park · Tinton Falls, NJ

honoring.miltonhubbard.com

He showed up, fully and completely, for every moment and every person he loved.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Milton B. Hubbard, Jr., please visit Damiano floral store.

Anna M. Lentini, 86, of Holmdel, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Bayshore Hospital in Holmdel. Born in Brooklyn, NY; she resided in Ringwood before moving to Holmdel 40 years ago.

Anna loved to travel with Las Vegas at the top of her list of places to go. She always enjoyed “placing a few bets” whenever the opportunity came around. Proud of her time growing up in Brooklyn, she loved to tell stories of her time there. Being around family was important to her and she always enjoyed hosting her family around the holidays. Christmas Eve was her favorite.

Anna is survived by her husband of over 65 years, Sebastian Lentini, three sons, Joseph (Marcia) Lentini, Darren (Cristina) Lentini and Scott Lentini. One daughter, Meridith (Christopher) Ashley, one daughter in law, Judy Lentini, 14 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Anna is also survived by her sister, Janice Maggio.

Visitation will be held 1pm to 4pm, Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ 07733 with funeral services starting at 3:30pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Thomas “Tommy” E. Bray, age 77, of Oakhurst, Ocean Township, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sheila Bray; his daughter, Chelsea McGovern and her husband, Stephen McGovern; and children from a previous marriage, Heather Walters and Thomas “Tucker” Bray. He is also survived by his half-brother, Buddy Larson, along with his sister-in-law, Nadine Perlman, and brother-in-law, Joseph Fontana. Tommy leaves behind several loving nieces and nephews who will remember him fondly.

Tommy was predeceased by his parents, Thomas James Bray and Adele VanNote; his sister, Eileen Partusch; and his half-brother, Edward Larson.

He worked at Fort Monmouth in Research and Development for 35 years. Tommy then worked for CACI in Maryland for 10 years until his official retirement.

Tommy had a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures. He was a master carpenter and loved spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. Every river and ocean he touched became part of his story. He loved sharing his passion for fishing with Sheila and Chelsea wherever they went, ensuring they experienced everything he loved about the water.

He had numerous hobbies, including boating, ice boating, stunt kites, shooting pool, and racing RC cars. He always cherished his time spent with family and friends. Tommy was a long-time member of the Long Branch Ice Boat and Yacht Club and was a past commodore, part of the Jersey Shore American Pool Players Association, and a trustee of the Long Branch Elks #742. He was previously Elk of the Year (2022–2023). Known for his easygoing, selfless nature and an infectious laugh, Tommy brought a good time wherever he went. He had a love for life and found joy in all the people and moments around him.

Visitation was held Wednesday, March 25, at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, March 26, 2026 at the funeral home. For condolences please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Cynthia Costa, a beacon of vitality and compassion, passed away on March 18, 2026, at the age of 73. Born on July 21, 1952, in Norfolk, Virginia, Cynthia was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose legacy of love and resilience will be cherished by all who knew her. She took her last breath surrounded by her loving family in Long Branch, New Jersey, after a valiant battle with heart disease.

Cynthia’s life was a testament to her unwavering strength and dedication to health and wellness. She married the love of her life, Joseph Costa, and together they built a family rooted in love and mutual support. Cynthia was the proud mother of Adrienne and cherished mother-in-law to Josh. Her joy was multiplied with the arrival of her two grandsons, Asa and James, who brought endless happiness into her life. She was a caring sister to Mary Garcia and her spouse Tony, as well as to her brother Bob Davis and his wife Betsy. Cynthia also held a special place in the hearts of her brother-in-law, Robert Costa and his wife Dawn, and her sister-in-law, Theresa Paluzzi and her husband Frankie, along with the many nieces and nephews who adored their Aunt Cindy.

Cynthia’s passion for life was paralleled by her commitment to her education and career. She graduated from Brookdale Community College, where she laid the foundation for her successful career as a personal fitness trainer and dance instructor. Her dedication to her craft earned her the reputation of being an accomplished competitive racewalker. Cynthia’s influence in the world of athletics extended far beyond her personal achievements; she was a respected Shore AC Racewalking Coach, the creative mind behind the “29 Minute Walking Video,” a featured speaker at state sports symposiums, and a dedicated Racewalking Clinic Director. Additionally, she was a certified massage therapist, offering healing and comfort to countless individuals.

Cynthia’s spiritual life was as rich and profound as her professional one. She was deeply spiritual and found solace in her daily prayer practices and her studies of spiritual texts. Her faith was a guiding light throughout her life, and it inspired those around her to seek their own paths to inner peace.

Beyond her professional and spiritual pursuits, Cynthia was an individual of diverse interests and talents. She was an avid hiker, appreciating the beauty of nature and the challenge of the trails. Yoga was another of her passions, providing her with balance and tranquility. Cynthia’s love for animals shone brightly through her work with her service/therapy dog, Turk, who was not only a loyal companion but also a source of joy and healing to others.

Cynthia Costa lived a life that was full and meaningful. Her impact on the world was as graceful and powerful as her stride on the racewalking track. She will be remembered for her generous spirit, her unwavering kindness, and her ability to inspire others to pursue their passions with courage and joy. Though her physical presence will be missed, the memories she created with her loved ones and the influence she had on her community will endure forever.

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Costa, please visit Damiano floral store.

Carl Rathemacher, 86 of Lincroft, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2026.

Carl Rathemacher was born in New York City to the parents of Carl and Elsa Rathemacher. He grew up in NYC before attending Georgetown University, where he obtained his Bachelor’s Degree. Upon graduating from Georgetown, he enrolled in the United States Army, where he spent 8 years and was named Captain.

After being discharged from the Army, he married Janet Werkmeister and settled in Lincroft, New Jersey. There, he raised his family, spending many summer weekends enjoying the Jersey Shore—swimming, walking, and embracing life. Carl was also an avid gardener, taking great pride in tending the lawn, trimming bushes, and cultivating his vegetable garden. He was a devoted parishioner at St. Leo the Great Church, where he faithfully worshipped for over 45 years.

Carl served as President of Modern Handling Group of New Jersey, a material handling (forklift trucks) company. His career spanned over 30 years, a true testament to his dedication and work ethic. When he wasn’t working or gardening, Carl and his wife loved to travel the world. Among their many adventures, his favorite experiences were aboard Regent Cruises.

Carl is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Janet, their two children Gregory, Laura and her husband Rob, and grandchildren Sarah and Matthew, as well as many relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Carl’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to The National Shrine of St. Jude (https://shrineofstjude.org/give/)

Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Leo the Great Church, Lincroft New Jersey on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 10:15AM, followed by burial at 1:00PM at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.

Robert G. MacArthur, 72, a veteran, beloved chef, and friend, passed away on March 16, 2026, in Long Branch, New Jersey. Born on August 21, 1953, in Patterson, NJ, lived in Toms River and Ocean Grove, NJ. Bob led a life marked by passion, creativity, and dedication to his craft. His journey began at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, where he honed his culinary skills that would take him to remarkable places.

Bob served his country with honor as a veteran of the Vietnam War, proudly in the Naval Forces. His culinary career was equally distinguished, serving as an executive chef and pastry chef at prestigious establishments, including the United Nations in New York City and the Shadowbrook in Shrewsbury, NJ, where he spent a memorable decade. His role as the Director of Food Management at AT&T Corporation in Middleton, NJ, showcased his leadership and commitment to excellence in the culinary arts. Bob’s culinary work was not just a profession; it was a calling that brought joy to countless people throughout his life.

Beyond his impressive career, Bob was a man of many interests. He found solace in nature, often fishing and enjoyed spending time on his beloved boat. A devoted fan of the New York Giants, a broad palate for many cuisines, he embraced every opportunity to share his love for food, often preparing meals from his own garden or local farmers markets. Bob was also a talented woodworker and creative illustrator, showcasing his artistic flair in various forms. His philanthropic spirit shone brightly as he generously supported local food banks, world disaster victims, the homeless, animal causes and initiatives for our armed forces.

Bob is survived by Cherise Kaplan and Evan Yerman. He is also survived by his daughter Shannon Lauro and her children. He leaves behind a close-knit circle of friends, including Hal Feldbaum, Amy Laufer, Pam Lightfoot, the Meincke family, the Vasquez family, the Micalizzi family, among many others who were touched by his kindness and loyalty. He will also be remembered fondly by his brother, Michael MacArthur, his sister Patty Thompson and his loving cousins, Don and Sharon Drexel, their children and many more. Bob was predeceased by his beloved parents, Robert and Marion MacArthur, and his faithful Labrador Retriever, Bailey.

In honor of Bob’s life, we invite friends to take a moment of silence, remember his generosity, his humor and his devoted nature in all worldly endeavors. Friendship and love remain.

May the road rise up to meet you. With the wind, be always at your back. May the sunshine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields And until we meet again, my God hold you in the palm of His hand.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to K9 for Warriors, INC. web: donate.k9sforwarriors.org, Veterans Memorial Fund ,Web: https://www.vvmf.org/?form=donate and seed donations for the creation of a Memorial Garden in Long Branch, we ask you to use Chive.com, Shido Seeds selection or send to c/o Pam Lightfoot, 103 Carann Drive, Toms River, NJ. 08753. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.