Multiple Fire Depts. Fight Long Branch Kushner Structure Fire

A fire began early Thursday, sometime before 10am on Broadway, Long Branch at the Kushner Co. complex which is being constructed on both sides of the lower east end of Broadway. The fire started on the structure on the south side of the street. The units are still under construction and not occupied.

All local and not so local fire companies were on the scene quickly getting to work, and more were being called in as far away as Freehold, Bayville and and Toms River. Firemen on bucket trucks were actively dousing the fire from above.

The fire appeared to have started on the end of the roof (close to the radio tower) but flames and smoke began shooting out the windows as it spread, traveling toward the middle of the complex.

The Red Cross arrived to set up a canteen for the firemen.

It’s not known how how the fire started at this point. More information to be added soon.

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