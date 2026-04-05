ADVISORY: Pallone, Reproductive Health Advocates to Call Out Trump Administration’s Attack on NJ Abortion Coverage Law

LONG BRANCH – NEXT TUESDAY at 10:30 AM, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) will hold a virtual roundtable alongside NJ Family Planning League, NOW-NJ, National Women’s Law Center, and Planned Parenthood of New Jersey to respond to the Trump administration’s partisan probe of New Jersey’s law requiring health insurers to cover abortion care.

After overturning Roe v. Wade, Trump and Republicans have continued to restrict reproductive care nationwide and are now going after states like New Jersey that protect access. Last month, Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights launched a baseless investigation into 13 states, including New Jersey, designed to meddle in state laws and attack access to reproductive care under the threat of withholding billions in federal health funding. The alarming inquiry claims states may be violating protections for insurers or providers who object to covering abortion, and New Jersey has been given just 20 days to turn over detailed data on its law. New Jersey enacted its abortion coverage requirement in 2022 to strengthen reproductive protections in the wake of Roe’s repeal.

As Ranking Member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, Pallone will outline what this inquiry means for New Jersey residents, why it represents partisan federal overreach, and how it fits into a broader national effort by the Trump administration to roll back reproductive rights.

WHO:

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06)

Jenifer Groves – President and CEO of NJ Family Planning League

Jill Lazare, NOW-NJ president

Sarah Best, Legislative and Policy Director at Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey

Katie O’Connor, Senior Director of federal abortion policy at the National Women’s Law Center

WHERE:

Zoom link will be provided to reporters who RSVP to Victoria.Bonney@mail.house.gov

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

10:30 AM