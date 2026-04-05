Diocesan family, law enforcement community will gather for 24th annual Blue Mass, April 7

People of all faiths throughout Central New Jersey are invited to pray for law enforcement personnel during the 24th annual Blue Mass April 7 in St. Robert Bellarmine Co-Cathedral, 61 Georgia Rd., Freehold, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., will be principal celebrant and homilist and will be joined at the altar by priests from around the Diocese. Bagpipers, pipe and drum corps members and color guard processions will be part of the day’s tribute. Representatives of the law enforcement community will participate in the Mass as readers and in singing of The National Anthe

During the Mass, 10 individuals who have died in the line of duty will be remembered and family members of fallen officers will take part in the Presentation of the Gifts.

Immediately following the Mass just outside the Co-Cathedral, Bishop O’Connell will bless motorcycles used in law enforcement’s mobile units, and will then break ground for a special monument in honor of fallen officers and marking next year’s 25th anniversary of the Blue Mass.

This event is coordinated by the Blue Mass Committee, which includes active and retired law enforcement personnel from municipal, county, state and federal agencies, as well as clergy, diocesan staff and representatives from survivor groups.

The Mass is open to the public. Afterward, a luncheon will be held for law enforcement personnel and their families. Those who wish to attend the luncheon should register at dioceseoftrenton.org/blue-mass; (Tickets are $20 per person; all immediate family members of law enforcement personnel are invited to the luncheon at no charge.)

The Blue Mass will be livestreamed HERE. For more information, email: dotcomm@dioceseoftrenton.org