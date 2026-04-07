First Aid in Long Branch Changes to the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office – Emergency Medical Services Operation 

City officials announced a partnership with Monmouth County that will enhance emergency medical services in Long Branch starting May 1st.

City officials in collaboration with Long Branch First Aid have been working to ensure a smooth and successful transition in service for the Long Branch Community.

First responders, both career and volunteer, dedicate their lives to protecting and caring for others. While volunteer units continue to play a crucial role in serving our community, challenges have resulted in staffing shortages and increased insurance costs.

Mayor Pallone explained that the Long Branch First Aid Squad no longer has enough members to provide EMS services to the City. The squad asked the City to look at alternatives and MEDSTAR was the logical choice.

“The City’s contract with the County Sheriff’s Program will guarantee robust continuation of first aid services at no cost to the taxpayer. MEDSTAR will provide brand new ambulances located in Long Branch. Patients treated and transported by Medstar units will not receive a bill for service. Monmouth County works directly with residents’ insurance companies for reimbursement of costs. No Long Branch resident with or without medical coverage will be responsible for any costs incurred,” Pallone said.

“Beginning May 1st MEDSTAR will now provide primary city-wide EMS to Long Branch, but they will continue to be supplemented by volunteer services from the Elberon First Aid Squad as well as Jersey Shore Hatzalah EMS based in Long Branch,” Pallone continued.

“This partnership with MedStar is a big asset to our community,” said Mayor John Pallone. “Our dedicated volunteers provide excellent service, and with MedStar’s partnership, we can ensure that residents will always receive the highest level of response and care. A strong, fast, and reliable EMS operation will always remain a top priority for our administration.”

“Ensuring the health and safety of residents remains our top priority, and we are proud to expand the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office EMS Operation – MedStar into the City of Long Branch,” said Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden. “MedStar has proven to be a highly effective, professional, and compassionate service, with outstanding response times and lifesaving care delivered by our dedicated EMTs. This expansion will strengthen emergency response, enhance public safety, and ensure that Long Branch residents receive the highest level of medical care. We are grateful for the unwavering commitment of our MedStar team and look forward to working with the City of Long Branch as we continue to serve and protect communities,” Sheriff Shaun Golden said.

In February, MedStar marked its two-year anniversary. Since its launch in February of 2024, MedStar has responded to nearly 20,000 calls for service with more 13,000 patients transported to area hospitals. The average response times are under six minutes. MedStar currently services ten towns as primary: Wall, Sea Girt, Manasquan, Neptune City, Ocean, Tinton Falls, Matawan, Aberdeen, and Holmdel. MedStar Currently services five towns as primary back-up: Brielle, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights, Avon, Hazlet.