Local Obituaries

Paul J. Banco, Sr., of Colts Neck, passed away on Tuesday, April 7.

Born and raised in Brooklyn to the late Francis and John Banco, Paul proudly served in the National Guard. He and his wife Marilyn started their family in Monroe Township, then moved to Treasure Island, Florida, followed by Old Bridge, before settling in Colts Neck for the last six years. He spent several years in the jewelry business before retiring.

Paul had a deep and abiding love for life itself. He embraced every single day with warmth, enthusiasm, and that bright, infectious smile that could light up any room. He found so much happiness in boating, fishing, cooking, and traveling, yet nothing in the world brought him greater joy than being surrounded by his family. Most of all, his four precious grandchildren Marianna, Ethan, Giovanna, and Madison were the true light of his life. They were his greatest treasures, and he held every moment spent with them close to his heart, cherishing them with all the love he had.

His warm, genuine spirit touched everyone who knew him and left a lasting impression on all their lives.

He was predeceased by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn Banco; their son, Paul J. Banco, Jr., and his wife Rachel Schaeffer Banco; his sisters Theresa, Maxine, and Josephine; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday, April 12th, 11:00 am until the time of the service at 12:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Paul’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society MS Walk https://events.nationalmssociety.org/participants/Rachel-Schaeffer-WalkMS26 or to St. Jude www.stjude.org/donate.

William Brewster Renna, known lovingly to family and friends as Bill, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 1, 2026, at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Leaving behind a life marked by devotion, service, and enduring love. He was born on June 10, 1949, in Long Branch, New Jersey, and lived a life that reflected the values of hard work, loyalty, and kindness. Bill was cherished for the warmth he brought to every room, and he will be remembered as a loving, generous, and funny man whose presence enriched the lives of all who knew him.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1977, including service during the Vietnam War from 1971 to 1972. His military service was a source of deep pride, and he carried the quiet strength and discipline of that experience throughout his life. He was recognized for his achievements with numerous awards and honors, including the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal, M16 (sps), Army Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, and the Good Conduct Medal, among others. His service reflected a steadfast commitment to duty and sacrifice that inspired those around him.

Following his military service, Bill continued to serve others through his work and community involvement. He was employed as an Engineering Technician at CeCom, LRC, Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, where he retired in 2005 after years of dedicated service. He also gave generously of his time and energy to the Oceanport Hook and Ladder Fire Company, where he served as Captain, and was a member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 2140 in Long Branch, the Fireman’s Exempt Association, the Jersey Gems of the FMCA Motorhome Club, and the Coachmen Owners Association. In every organization he joined, Bill brought reliability, good humor, and a genuine sense of camaraderie.

Education was also an important part of Bill’s life. He earned his GED through The United States Armed Forces Institute in 1973, a milestone that reflected his determination and perseverance. He believed in doing things the right way and never stopped learning, growing, and contributing wherever he could. His example showed that character, effort, and commitment matter deeply, and he set a standard that others admired.

Above all, Bill was a devoted family man. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Jacqueline Renna, whose partnership with him was the foundation of a lifetime of shared memories, adventures, and unwavering devotion. He also leaves behind his daughter Tina, and wife Jessica, who were both dear to him. His grandchildren, Alexis, Thomas, and Penny, brought him great joy, and he treasured every moment spent with them. He is also survived by his sister, Valerie Fenton. He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent James Renna, his mother, Doris Renna, and his brother, James “Skip” G. Renna.

Bill and Jackie spent more than 20 years traveling together in their motorhome, making memories across the country and embracing the freedom of the open road. Their journeys took them to all 48 lower states and to countless national parks, where they enjoyed the beauty of nature and the company of one another. Many of those trips included grandchildren, family, friends, and their dog Nacho. Those shared experiences became treasured stories that will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to join them. Whether exploring a new destination or simply enjoying time together, Bill found happiness in the people he loved most.

Those who knew Bill will remember his easy laugh, his generous spirit, and the steady way he showed up for others. He was the kind of man who made people feel welcome, valued, and cared for. His life was a testament to service, family, and friendship, and his memory will remain a blessing to all who loved him. Though he will be deeply missed, the legacy he leaves behind is one of honor, devotion, and love that will endure for generations.

In lieu of flower family asks to make a donation to (DAV) Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati OH 45250-0301, American Cancer Society 2310 Rt. 34 Suite 1D, Manasquan NJ 08736, or the Vexas Foundation, 2248 Broadway, #2135, New York, NY 10024. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William B. Renna, please visit our floral store.

Mary Lynne Schnorbus, 87, of Holmdel, NJ, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2026 surrounded by loved ones.

Born and raised on Staten Island, Mary Lynne was the beloved daughter of the Honorable Jerome Ellis and Mrs. Mary Campbell Ellis. She attended Notre Dame Academy and Wagner College. Mary Lynne received her master’s degree in social work from New York University. She worked at Mt. Loretto, Staten Island University Hospital, as well as private practice. Throughout Mary Lynne’s career, she worked tirelessly to support individuals and families facing hardship, offering guidance, empathy, and hope during life’s most difficult moments.

Mary Lynne married the love of her life, Walter Schnorbus, and the two raised their family on Staten Island. She loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed an active lifestyle.

She was a proud member of the Single Ladies Club and looked forward to neighborhood chats, canasta, bridge, and the book club. She loved traveling to her favorite spots on Long Beach Island and Aruba.

Mary Lynne is survived by her children, David Schnorbus and his wife Heather, Robert Schnorbus, Jeffrey Schnorbus and his wife Mary Ann, and Laura Selby and her husband Scott. She is the cherished grandmother of David, Jack, Danielle, Taylor, Jeffrey, Claudia, Scott, and Korbyn and great-grandmother to Avery and Axel. She is predeceased by her husband Walter Schnorbus and her brother Jerome Otis.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 9th from 3:00-7:00 PM at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Rd, Holmdel, NJ. A funeral mass will take place on Friday, April 10th at 11:00 AM at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 61 New Dorp Ln, Staten Island, NY. The burial will follow at Moravian Cemetery, Staten Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Woods Services serving those with developmental disabilities at Woods Services, PO Box 36 in memory of Mary Lynne Schnorbus, Langhorne, PA 19047 or www.woodsservicespa.org.

Mary Lynne Schnorbus will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Brian D. McAndrew, known lovingly as Brian, passed away on March 31, 2026, in Monmouth Beach, New Jersey, at the age of 81 after a courageous battle with common bile duct cancer. Born on October 6, 1944, in Red Bank, New Jersey, Brian lived a life marked by devotion to family, education, and service to others. He was a Christian whose values were reflected in the way he treated those around him, with kindness, humility, and a steady sense of purpose. Those who knew him will remember him as optimistic, generous, and funny, qualities that brightened the lives of his family, friends, colleagues, and all who had the pleasure of spending time with him.

Brian devoted his professional life to education and public service. He earned a Doctorate of Education from Rutgers University , a testament to his commitment to learning and leadership, and went on to serve as Superintendent of the Monmouth County Vocational School District. In that role, he made a lasting impact through his dedication to students, educators, and the broader community. He approached his work with intelligence, integrity, and a deep belief in the value of education as a path to opportunity. His leadership was respected by many, and his influence will be remembered by those whose lives were shaped by his guidance. Outside of his career, Brian embraced life with energy and curiosity. He enjoyed watching baseball, basketball, and football, and he followed sports with the enthusiasm of someone who appreciated both competition and camaraderie. He was also a marathon runner, a pursuit that reflected his discipline and determination.

Later in life, he found joy in walking the boardwalk, where he could enjoy the outdoors and the simple pleasure of a peaceful stroll. He loved cooking, was an avid reader, and had a strong knowledge of history and current events. He was the kind of man who could carry on a thoughtful conversation, share a laugh, and make those around him feel at ease. Travel was another source of happiness for Brian, especially when it involved his family. He loved to travel with them and took great joy in taking his grandchildren on trips and excursions. These experiences created lasting memories and reflected the importance he placed on togetherness, discovery, and shared adventure.

His family was the center of his world, and he cherished every opportunity to spend time with them. Brian is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Helen McAndrew; his daughters, Jodie Crochet and Kristin Stefankiewicz; his sons-in-law, Richard Crochet and James Stefankiewicz; his brothers Thomas McAndrew and Jerry McAndrew and their families, and his beloved grandchildren, Bailey, Tanner, Trevor, Grady, and Nicollette. He was predeceased by his brother Michael McAndrew.

He will be deeply missed by all who loved him and by those whose lives were enriched by his presence. Brian’s life was one of accomplishment, warmth, and devotion. He will be remembered not only for what he achieved, but for the way he lived, with optimism, generosity, humor, and a genuine care for others. His legacy endures in the family he loved, the students and colleagues he guided, and the many memories he leaves behind.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 7 from 4-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 8 at 10:30 am at St. Michael’s R.C. Church in West End, Long Branch followed by an entombment at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Web: http://www.stjude.org/, Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island NY 10306 Web: https://tunnel2towers.org/ or Monmouth Beach First Aid Squad, 26 Beach Road, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brian D. McAndrew, please visit our Damiano store

Beverly A. Luttgens, 79, of Linden, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2026, after a long illness. Born in Elizabeth, Bev was a lifelong resident of Linden.

Beverly retired in 2017, after working over 25 years as a paraprofessional for the Linden Board of Education. Prior to that, Bev started her career as a bookkeeper for Evan Picone, and later, Hayward Manufacturing.

Bev was a deeply religious woman, and a congregant of St. Elizabeth Church in Linden. Her love of family and friends knew no bounds, and she gave selflessly to others her entire life.

Bev’s passions included baking (especially her famous Christmas cookies), cooking, traveling, trying new restaurants, and her favorite- trips to Atlantic City to “play the slots.”

Bev’s favorite times were spent with her family. Holidays, birthdays, beach time in LBI, mountain time in Wantage, and trips to the Outer Banks, Hawaii, and Europe were among her most cherished moments.

Beverly was predeceased by her son, Frederick J. Luttgens III, her parents, Alexander and Rose Beck, and siblings, Alexandra Greenwald, Dolores Green, and Alan Beck.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 58 years, Frederick J. Luttgens, two daughters, Pamela and her husband James Smith of Marlboro, Jill and her husband James Maroney of Howell, son Matthew and his wife Angie of Freehold, four grandchildren, Marissa and her husband Ryan Maddern, Ian and Rachel Maroney, Anastasia Luttgens, and great grandchildren, Cameron and Amelia Maddern. Bev is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Saturday April 11, 2026, at St. Elizabeth of Hungary RC Church, 220 E Blancke St, Linden NJ 07036.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Beverly’s name may be made to the PBCers Organization, 1014A Greenleaf Rd, Rochester NY 14612, or by visiting pbcers.org.

Gylmar Roberto Simoes better known as Gio, died on March 31, 2026, he was a devoted man of faith, a loving father and grandfather, and a visionary entrepreneur who left a lasting impact on the Brazilian and Latino communities in Long Branch, New Jersey. While he accomplished many things throughout his life, Gio often said that he did not wish to be remembered for his business achievements or public recognition, but rather for his love for God and his testimony that Jesus Christ saved his life. His faith became the foundation of his life, guiding his decisions, shaping his character, and inspiring the way he treated others with compassion, humility, and generosity. Gio began his entrepreneurial journey in 1985 when he opened Broadway Cleaners in Long Branch, which he successfully operated for ten years. He later opened Tucanos, the first Brazilian restaurant in Long Branch, earning regional recognition, including coverage by the Asbury Park Press. In 1996, he founded Copa Latino, the first Brazilian and Spanish soccer championship in the area, bringing together teams from multiple states and uniting communities through sports and friendship from 1996 through 2017. In 1999, Gio launched Latino USA, a Brazilian and Spanish newspaper that later evolved into Latino USA Multi Services LLC, a business dedicated to serving the Brazilian and Hispanic communities through translation and essential support services. Through his work, he helped countless families and supported the growth of the Latino business community in Monmouth County. Gio’s contributions earned him numerous honors, including recognition for helping develop the Latino business community of Monmouth County, acknowledgment from Congressman Frank Pallone Jr. for his outstanding and invaluable service to the community, and a proclamation by the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders declaring October 19th as Gylmar Simoes Day. Yet, despite these many accomplishments, Gio believed his greatest purpose was to share his faith and love for God. He openly spoke about how his life was transformed through his relationship with Jesus Christ and found peace, strength, and hope in his faith. He wanted to be remembered as a man who loved God deeply, trusted in Jesus, and encouraged others through his testimony and example. Above all, Gio’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He was a devoted father to his three children and their spouses, Jonathan and Tessy, Emerson and Whitney and Samantha and Ricky and a proud and loving grandfather to eight grandchildren: Isabel, Jonathan Jr., James, Bryan, Lorenzo, Olivia, Mila, and Lana. His love for his family was unwavering, and he cherished every moment spent with them. Gio will be remembered for his strong faith, his generous heart, and his dedication to both his family and community. His legacy lives not only in the businesses he built and the lives he touched, but in the faith he shared and the love he gave so freely. A memorial gathering was held on Saturday, April 4, f at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gylmar, please visit Damianofloral store.

Rodger Aynes Graham, 72, of Holmdel, died on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

Rodger was born and raised in Racine, Wisconsin to the late Opal and Edward Graham.

After graduating high school, he went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin -Platteville. He pursued his MBA and graduated from Wilmington College, and later became a Certified Fraud Examiner.

He is predeceased by his parents, and his brother, John Graham.He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Graham, his children, Lauren and her husband Matthew Nesbit, Caroline and her husband Paul Gherardi, his stepson Brian Picariello and his wife Catherine Brobston, and his grandchildren, Evelyn, Jack, and Cora.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, April 10th at 10:30am at the Church of St.

Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. In lieu of traditional remembrances, Rodger’s family asks with gratitude that donations in his memory be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). For messages of condolence, or to share a favorite memory of Rodger, please visit his page oftribute at (www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com)