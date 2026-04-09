David Jules leads Ocean to 16-8 win over Monmouth

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Monday, Aril 6, the Falcons of Monmouth Regional hosted and lost, 16-6 to the Spartans of Ocean Township in a Shore Conference B North divisional match-up. With the victory, the Spartans improved to 4-2 overall and are undefeated at 2-0 in the division. Monmouth Regional drops to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the B North.

The first inning was scoreless, but then in the top of the second, the Spartans plated three runs. Monmouth Regional was held unable to get any runs after two innings. In the third, both teams scored one run each.

It was in the bottom of the fifth inning when the game started to really get exciting. The Falcons entered the inning down 4-1, and exploded for six runs, taking a 7-4 lead into the sixth inning. “We were in some trouble down 7-4 after the fifth, but battled offensively,” said Cip Apicelli, head coach of the Spartans.

Apicelli was able to get his team refocused in the top of the sixth inning, as they erupted for nine runs, taking a 13-7 lead. They held the Falcons scoreless in the bottom of that inning.

Going into the final inning of the game, Ocean added an additional three runs and held Monmouth Regional to only one run in the bottom of the seventh.

“Shane Jordan gave us a really good start. He battled and deserved better,” said Apicelli. Jordan threw 78 pitches over four innings. He allowed five hits and runs. Coming in relief and earning the win was Anthony Gagliardo, who pitched 2.2 innings allowing three hits and three runs. “Anthony did a really good job of settling in once he entered the game.”

Apicelli also gave a lot of the offensive performance to junior David Jules. “He injected some life into our dugout with a lead off homerun in the sixth and it just snowballed for us.” He finished with three hits, one for the homer and had three runs batted in.

Also having a good day at the plate was Braden Moore who had three hits and a home run with two runs batted in. Jake Garrett had three hits, Michael Martin and Dom Gervolino each had two hits. Getting one hit each were Will Walsh, Hayden Ansell, and Eli Gonzalez.

The Falcons had Beckett Langdon starting on the mound. He threw 5.1 innings and allowed eight hits and eight runs and had six strike outs. Eddie Segarra came in and pitched 1.2 innings giving up eight hits and nine runs.

At the plate for the Falcons Segarra had two hits as did Thomas Klinger and Aiden Perez. Alex Nickles, Nick Minafo and Robert Lillis each had a hit in the loss.

Two days later, the same two teams played again. This time the Spartans won 12-2. Braden Moore took the win for Ocean pitching four innings, throwing 92 pitches and striking out six Falcons. Brian Stevens pitched the final inning throwing 15 pitches striking out two.

Monmouth Regional used five pitchers over five innings. Getting the loss was Robert Lillis, who went 3.1 innings throwing 72 pitches. Also getting some action was Mason Bussem who threw 11 pitches, Joseph Henn only had six throws, Donovan Hicks threw 32 and Ryan Reissner had one.

Garrett had a good afternoon at the plate for Ocean going 3-for-3 with four runs batted in. Elie Gonzalez was 3-for-4 with one run.

Next game for Ocean is on April 11, at Manchester with an 11:00 a.m. start.

Monmouth Regional will host Raritan on April 10, with a 10:00 a.m. start.

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