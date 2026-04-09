Memorial Day Commemoration at Historic Cedar View Cemetery

About the Friends of Cedar View (FOCV): The mission of FOCV is to preserve and protect the African-American Cedar View Cemetery founded on November 14, 1850 in Lincroft, New Jersey; to ensure the continued solemnity of this hallowed ground; and to bring increased awareness of the cemetery’s unique historical and cultural value to the public. Cedar View Cemetery is among the most Historic Black Gravesites in Monmouth County. Several of the interred souls resting there are former slaves and their manumitted descendants. The cemetery was neglected and overgrown for decades until the recent efforts of the Friends of Cedar View to restore it.

The Friends of Cedar View is supported by more than 100 individuals, businesses and organizations that have donated time, goods, services and funds to the project. We are also proud to be part of the Black Heritage Trail of New Jersey.

Key stakeholders include: Trustees of the Friends of Cedar View, Afro-American Historical & Genealogical Society of NJ, Boy Scouts of Lincroft, Grabas Institute for Continuing Education, Monmouth Conservation Foundation, Historians Rick Geffken and Robert Shomo, Middletown Landmarks Commission, Middletown Township Committee, Monmouth County Genealogical Society, Monmouth County Historical Association, Monmouth County Historical Commission, Monmouth University School of Social Work, Pilgrim Baptist Church, St. Leo the Great Church, Bennett Property and Design, Engineering & Land Planning Associates, Inc. (E&LP), Sunrise Title Agency, T. Thomas Fortune Cultural Center, Affordable Precision Granite, URAS Monuments of Middletown and Flynn’s Tree Service.

Donations are welcome and can be made on our website, via check, or by clicking the link below

The Friends of Cedar View is a registered 501 (c) 3 Organization. Donations are tax deductible as allowed by law. Click here to donate Website: www.cedarviewcemetery.org Our Mailing Address is: Friends of Cedar View Inc., PO Box 371 Lincroft, NJ 07738 Email: friendsofcedarview@gmail.com