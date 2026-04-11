Shore Regional Wins in a Nail Biter Over Ocean

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Going into the top of the fifth inning the Spartans of Ocean Township needed to score at least one run in order to keep the softball game against the Blue Devils of Shore Regional going. Shore had developed a 15-5 lead after four innings, and the NJSIAA mercy rule says if a team has a 10 run lead after five innings the game is called official.

Well, the Spartans didn’t score one run, they added four additional runs, which made the game go the full seven innings. “I was really proud of the way the kids didn’t give up,” said Mark Frankel, head coach at Ocean. From 1985-to-2013 Frankel was the head coach of the softball program. He retired in 2013 and then the head coaching job was given to Michaela Pembleton, and Frankel stayed as assistant coach. “This year Michaela gave up the head coaching duties and I was named head coach, again,” Frankel said.

While the Blue Devils had a great offensive performance during the top four inning, the Spartans played their best in the last three. “For a time, it looked like the game might end by the 10-run rule in 4.5 innings. It was a little too late, but we scored the final eight runs of the game,” said Frankel. Ocean lost 15-13, and dropped to 2-1 overall and in division play. “We scored 40 runs in our first three games, but we have some things to improve upon defensively.”

There were three homeruns in the game, two by Ryleigh Cerco, the junior catcher. Freshman Sadie Conklin scored four of the team’s runs. There were three Spartans who had three hits in the loss; Colleen Zdan, Nola Vacchiano and Cerco. The losing pitcher was Zdan.

“We allowed Ocean to battle back and have the tying run on base in the seventh inning. But, we were able to finish it off and get the win,” said David Porta, head coach of the Blue Devils. The star of the game for Shore Regional was senior Olivia DeFonce, who went 4-for-5 with a double and a home run. She also had four runs batted in, scored three runs and stole a base. “The Drexel University softball commit is an astounding 20-for-25 now on the season, with a batting average of .800 with 14 runs, 10 RBI, 9 stolen bases and five extra base hits.” DeFonce has signed to attend Drexel in the fall.

Porta said that DeFonce might be the best all-around softball player he has ever had the privilege of coaching. “She is quite possibly the best hitting softball player this school has ever seen. She plays the game with such a passion,” Porta said. As a junior last year, DeFonce had her 100th career hit and last week she earned her 100th career run. “She is now looking to notch her 100th career RBI. She might be the one of the best players in the Shore Conference, let alone the state of New Jersey.”

Shore Regional is very fortunate to have two highly gifted and talented pitchers. Starting in the circle against Ocean was Dylann Lawrence, who is currently batting 12 for 24 and is currently one hit away from 100. “She is a solid piece of our 1-2 combo on the mound with Ayden Kampf. The two of them each have a variety of pitches, most notably a nasty changeup. It fools a lot of batters,” said Porta. Lawrence also has 271 career strikeouts and is fast approaching 300. In the win over Ocean at the plate she had three hits as well as two runs and three RBI.

Kampf, also saw some action on the mound in the win over the Spartans. “She came in relief and helped us close the game out. She has such power, both as a pitcher and a hitter. She had two hits in the Ocean win and was robbed of a homerun by an amazing catch by Ocean’s Nathalie Staten, best catch I have seen so far this season,” added Porta.

Kampf this season is now 9 of 19 and as a junior has 81 career hits. She is looking to add her name to the 100 list this season. “The ball comes off her bat so fast, she’s a home run threat every time she steps in the batter’s box,” Porta said.

Another junior looking to make the 100 career hit list is Kelsey Orth. She had two hits in the win over Ocean, giving her 83 on her career.

Shore Regional has a very young infield. They start two freshmen and a sophomore. “The cornerstone of our defense is our catcher Peyton Waterman. She has been a rock for us behind the plate and has such a patient eye as a batter. She is the stabilizing force of a very young infield,” Porta said.

The two freshman starters are Avery Barbara at short and Kayla Delia at first. Porta said as young players on varsity, they don’t get rattled and maintain their poise. Daniele Radisch is the third senior and plays third. She had a hit and now has 49 career hits. The designated hitter for the Blue Devils is Mary Hennelly, who had two hits in the win over Ocean.

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