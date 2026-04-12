The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music Presents America 250: A Jersey Shore Celebration of the Nation’s Music Heritage on May 29

An unforgettable night of American songs and genres interpreted by some of the Jersey Shore’s most popular artists, including Williams Honor, Vini Lopez, Pat Roddy, Jackson Pines, Pat Guadagno, Richie Blackwell, Jake Thistle, and more…

WEST LONG BRANCH – An all-star line-up of Jersey Shore favorites will take the Pollak Theatre stage at Monmouth University on Friday, May 29 at 7:30 PM for a special event that pays tribute to America’s rich music treasury and celebrates the nation’s 250th birthday. The concert is the first in a series of music events leading up to the June 7 grand opening of the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music, located on the university’s West Long Branch campus.

America 250: A Jersey Shore Celebration of the Nation’s Music Heritage brings together artists and bands that have been inspired by various genres of American music and who have created a local sound rooted in tradition.

“This celebration of American music, with a particular New Jersey twist, demonstrates the richness of the local scene at the same time it acknowledges its link to a broader national music heritage” said Bob Santelli, Executive Director of the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music. “The Jersey Shore music scene, in many ways, is a microcosm of the American music scene.”

“The artists performing in this show are directly connected to the songwriting tradition and artistry that have shaped New Jersey music for decades,” added Eileen Chapman, Director of the Springsteen Center for American Music. “What you’ll hear performed are not just songs; they are the soundtrack of our lives and a part of the American story.”

Show Details:

Show:

Date: May 29

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Pollak Theatre, Monmouth University, 400 Cedar Ave, West Long Branch

Tickets: $29

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 8, 2026 at noon and are expected to sell out quickly for this unique, local celebration. Tickets can be purchased online at BruceSpringsteenCenter.org

The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music preserves the legacy of Bruce Springsteen and celebrates the history of American music and its diversity of artists and genres. As the home of the Bruce Springsteen Archives, the Center serves as the official repository for materials related to Springsteen and The E Street Band, including photographs, historic memorabilia, oral histories, and more. The Center also explores American music more broadly by producing exhibitions, concerts, and educational programming that interpret and honors the cultural impact of American music past, present, and future.