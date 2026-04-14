Crimson Knights Down Spartans 17-10

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Monday evening, the Spartans of Ocean Township High School hosted the Crimson Knights of Wall Township in a non-Shore Conference divisional boys’ lacrosse game. Wall entered the game as the eighth-ranked team in the conference.

Ocean started the game red hot as they scored the first three goals. On the Wall sidelines, Victor Rivera, who is the head coach, instructed his players to stay calm and play their game, as there was a lot of time left on the clock.

His players followed the directions as they scored the next five consecutive goals. Ocean was not helping themselves as they committed several turnovers and were playing a little sloppy offensively. However, they settled in and scored six more times, but allowed Wall to finish with a 17-10 victory.

Leading the attack for the Knights was freshman Reid Wehner, who scored four goals and had two assists. Nolan Larkin, another talented freshman, had three goals and two assists. Seniors Wyatt Capro and Patrick Freud each had two goals. Freud also assisted on four and Capro had two assists. Sophomore Luke harmon also had two goals in the win. Four Wall players each finished with a single goal; Hayden Novick, Garret Tidwell, Declan Freud, and Thomas Dollive.

Connor Holevinski, senior attacher for the Spartans, was top man for Ocean with four goals and two assists. Fellow senior, Mickey McGovern, had three goals. Lucas Renvoize, senior midfielder, scored twice and Ryan Smith, also a senior midfielder, finished with one goal and two assists. In the goal for Ocean was senior River Pinto.

With the loss, Ocean drops to 2-3 overall and are 2-1 in their Constitution division. They travel to Toms River North on April 15, for a divisional contest with the 2-2 Mariners.

With the victory Wall Township improves to 3-5 overall and are 0-2 in the American division. They also travel to Toms River on April 15. However, they will face the 0-3 Raiders of Toms River East High School in a divisional game.

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