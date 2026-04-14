Historic Church of the Presidents Museum Begins Major Renovation Through State and Federal Grants

LONG BRANCH — The Church of the Presidents, one of New Jersey’s most significant historic landmarks located in the Elberon section of Long Branch, is undergoing a major renovation thanks to secured state and federal grant funding.

The funding, close to two million dollars, marks a critical milestone in the long-running effort to restore and reopen the iconic 19th-century structure, which has been closed to the public due to structural deterioration. Built in 1879, the church is the only site in the United States associated with seven presidents, including Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, James A. Garfield, Chester A. Arthur, Benjamin Harrison, William McKinley, and Woodrow Wilson. The Long Branch Historical Museum Association acquired the property in 1953.

The comprehensive restoration project will focus on structural stabilization, interior and exterior restoration, and the preservation of historic architectural elements, including its distinctive Carpenter Gothic design and rare stained-glass features.

“This investment represents a transformative step in preserving an irreplaceable piece of American history,” said President of the Church of Seven Presidents, Jim Foley. “The Church of the Presidents Museum is not only a local treasure, but a national landmark that tells the story of Long Branch’s role as a summer destination for U.S. leaders.”

Mayor John Pallone emphasized the broader significance of the project for the community and beyond. “This is a defining moment for Long Branch,” Pallone said. “The Church of the Presidents is a cornerstone of our city’s history and a symbol of its national importance. These state and federal grants ensure that this extraordinary landmark will be preserved for future generations and once again serve as a source of pride, education, and inspiration for residents and visitors alike.”

Funding for the project comes from a combination of state historic preservation programs and federal initiatives designed to protect culturally significant sites.

Once completed, the renovation is expected to allow the church to begin the next steps to reopen to the public as a museum and educational center, reconnecting visitors with a unique chapter of American political and cultural history.

Local officials and preservation advocates say the project will also contribute to economic development in the Long Branch area by attracting heritage tourism and supporting nearby businesses.

“This is about more than restoring a building,” Mayor Pallone said. “It’s about restoring a story and one that belongs to our city, New Jersey and the nation.”

The project timeline and reopening date will be announced as work progresses but is expected to be completed sometime in 2027.