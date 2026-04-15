Congregation Torat El’s Popular “Meet the Author” 9th Season Finale

May 3rd event features Alyson Richman, author of The Missing Pages

OAKHURST – On Sunday, May 3 at 11am, Congregation Torat El will hold the next event of its popular and innovative “Meet the Author” series in our beautiful Social Hall at 301 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst.

Alyson Richman is the author of The Missing Pages, a rich, lyrical novel that reminds us that books are as eternal as the soul.

1912: Harry Widener, a promising and passionate book collector, boards the Titanic holding tight to a priceless volume he’s just purchased in London. After catastrophe strikes the ship, Harry’s last known words are that he must return to his cabin to retrieve his latest treasure. Harry’s mother builds the Harry Widener Memorial Library at Harvard to house his extensive book collection and ensure his legacy.

Decades later, Violet Hutchins, a Harvard sophomore recovering from her own great loss, is working as a page at the Widener Library. When mysterious things begin happening at the library, Violet wonders if Harry Widener’s ghost is trying to communicate with her, seeking Violet to uncover a long-buried secret that the ardent young Harry took with him to the grave.

Bestselling author Alyson Richman has written a love story, a ghost story, and an elegy to the healing power of books.

Alyson Richman graduated from Wellesley College with a degree in art history and Japanese studies. She is an accomplished painter and her novels combine her deep love of art, historical research, and travel. Alyson’s novels have been published in 25 languages and have reached the bestseller lists both in the United States and abroad. She lives on Long Island with her husband and two children, where she is currently working on her next novel.

Buy your copy of her book from Bookshop.org (to support independent bookstores) or amazon.com. Copies will also be available for purchase at the event.

Fee is $20 per person if pre-paid, and $25 at the door. A delicious light brunch will be served. Reservations can be made at www.torat-el.org or 732-531-4410.

This ongoing series has been made possible by a generous grant from the B’nai Sholom/Beth El Foundation.