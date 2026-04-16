Dylann Lawrence Gets 100 and Shore Gets The Win

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

The temperatures on Tuesday, April 14, almost reached 90 degrees, and the bats of the Shore Regional High School varsity softball team were even hotter. The Blue Devils hosted the Braves of Manalapan in a Shore Conference Constitution divisional matchup. After 4.5 innings, the game was called as Shore had a 13-2 advantage. The NJSIAA “mercy rule” where a team has at least a 10-run lead after five innings was used.

It was a record day for the Blue Devils, as their starting pitcher and senior tri-captain Dylann Lawrence, recorded her 100th career hit. “She came into the game with 99 career hits and got both 100 and 101 today in the victory. She joins her sister Riley, now as the second Lawrence to record their 100th hit as a Blue Devil,” said David Porta, head coach at Shore. Riley did it two seasons ago at Shore Regional. “We are excited to get the final Lawrence sister, Tyler. She is only three years old right now, but we know she is going to add to the Lawrence legacy in about a dozen years.”

Shore held Manalapan scoreless in the top of the first inning. When the Blue Devils had their turn at the plate, fellow senior tri-captain Olivia DeFonce made her presence known. “Olivia started the game with a homerun. Liv is now batting 22 for 29 on the season for a .759 batting average,” added Porta.

The third senior captain, Daniele Radisch, had two hits in the win. One was for her first double of the season, which was also her 50th career hit. “She has been such a reliable hard working player for us. She started as catcher, then played anywhere the team needed her before moving to third base these past two seasons,” Porta said.

As for Lawrence, Porta added that she is a very coachable athlete. “Dylann has been such a great girl to coach these past four years and I am so happy she hit this milestone. She has been such a great pitcher for us these past four seasons, and her bat obviously works just as well,” he said.

Two juniors on the Blue Devils roster with active bats are Kelsey Orth and Ayden Kampf. Kelsey had two hits, two runs and one RBI, while Ayden had three hits, one run and two RBI. “Both girls are chasing their own quest to reach 100 career hits and are getting closer,” said Porta. Each have over 80 hits, and are expected to reach 100 in the next few weeks.

Another huge offensive performance came from a freshman, Kayla Delia, who has been in and out of the lineup. “But today, Kayla caught fire and hit both the first and second homeruns of her young career,” Porta said. The first was a three-run shot to deep center in the third inning that blew the game open from a 6-2 advantage to a 9-2 game. “She also hit a solo shot in the fourth inning to put that final exclamation point on the game and help us finish off Manalapan.”

Porta said its fun to win, but its more enjoyable because the team this year is such a great group of players that feed off each other’s energy. Shore Regional is now 5-2 overall and 3-2 in the division. They have back-to-back divisional opponents this week. April 16 they are at Manasquan and then they host St. Rose on April 17.

Additional photos can be viewed at www.Facebook.com/TheLinkSports