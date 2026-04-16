Ryan Barham throws Shore to victory

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

In baseball, pitching is considered the most important part of the game. Baseball pundits say that pitching accounts for 60-to-80 percent of how a team will end up. “From the very first practice, we have been emphasizing with the players that pitching must set the tone of the game,” said Jay Kuhlthau, head coach of the Shore Regional Blue Devils.

Tuesday, April 14, the Devils hosted Matawan in a Shore Conference C North divisional game. On the mound for Shore was Ryan Barham, a senior left hander. “Ryan absolutely set the tone for us today. He threw a six inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts and only one walk in our 10-0 win,” said Kuhlthau.

It was the second meeting between the Huskies and Blue Devils within four days. On April 10, Matawan hosted and lost 6-3 to Shore Regional. “Today, our defense played a complete game as well as not committing any errors, and our offense contributed nicely with 11 hits from 10 different players. It was a total team win,” Kuhlthau said. With the win the Blue Devils improved to 2-4 overall and 2-2 in division action. Matawan dropped to 1-5 overall and 1-4 in the Constitution division.

Ryan was not only the star of the game on the mound, throwing 73 pitches in his six innings of work, he also had a great day at the plate, with a hit driving in two runs. Luca Delonardo, sophomore, went 2-for-3 from the plate with one run and one RBI. The other Blue Devils who had hits were Liam Hennelly, Luce Moccia, Riley Smaltini, Andrew Barham, Braden Calandriello, Brady MacRae, Trevor Doremus, and Michael Russomano.

Shore started the season with four consecutive losses; 8-4 to Red Bank Regional, 7-2 to Red Bank Regional, 5-2 to Manasquan, 10-0 to Brick Memorial. On April 16, they will travel to St. John Vianney and face the 7-1 overall and undefeated 6-0 Lancers in a divisional contest.

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