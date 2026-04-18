Upcoming Events at The Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center & Around the City

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Join us this Thursday for the opening reception of two Earth Month exhibitions at the Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center. Still in Play, on view in the Broadway Gallery, celebrates creativity and sustainability through artwork made from recycled game pieces, while Creative Change Makers, presented in partnership with Teen Arts NJ, showcases student artists exploring this year’s theme, “Sustainable Arts: Creating with Consciousness.” This annual program invites high school artists to create work that addresses environmental awareness and the power of art to inspire change, culminating in a group exhibition of visual and performing arts. Enjoy free refreshments and live music by Carlotta Schmidt as we celebrate art and innovation.