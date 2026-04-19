Big win for Long Branch boys’ lacrosse

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Friday afternoon, April 17, 2026 will be a day that will forever live in the memory of Jillian Olsen. It was the day she recorded her first win as a head coach of the Long Branch High School boys’ varsity lacrosse team. She is not only the first female to coach boys’ lacrosse at LB, she is the first in the state.

“I played high school lacrosse at Shore Regional and for a travel team named T3 (which is now known as Jersey Shore Select) and then I played five years of Division 1 women’s lacrosse at Wagner College,” said Olsen. As for her coaching credits, she assisted the goalkeepers at T3. “But I found my role at Long Branch High School last year with the girls’ and boys’ teams.” Her sister, Amanda, is the head coach of the girls’ team at Long Branch.

“I have had tons of coaches from recreation to college, but the best coach I ever had is my father, and I hope I am able to be as great of a coach as him,” added Olsen. Her parents, Rus and Lisa, are always in the stands supporting her and her sister. They can also be found in the stands at Shore Regional, as the third Olsen sister, Emily, is an assistant coach for the Blue Devils. “Lacrosse is not a very well-known sport in Long Branch, yet! However, with my coaching staff of John Begen, Liam Connolly and the support of Athletic Administrator Jason Corley, the popularity is starting to change.”

Last season the Green Wave finished 2-13-1 overall and were 1-7 in the Freedom division of the Shore Conference. The most goals they scored in a single game was 11. Well, on Friday afternoon, the Green Wave hosted and dominated the Hawks of J.P. Stevens of Metuchen, beating them 16-2. “Today’s win is bigger than just putting a W in the win column. It makes all the hard work worth it,” added Olsen.

Long Branch has a very tough schedule and division. This year the Freedom division is led by undefeated St. John Vianney, then New Egypt, Neptune, Brick Township, Central Regional, Donovan Catholic, Long Branch and St. Rose. “Eleven of my twenty players have never played lacrosse before March of this year. Their hard work and dedication to learn the game is crucial to having success this year, and today was the day that they were able to be celebrated for it,” Olsen said.

“The Olsen sisters are outstanding coaches whose passion and dedication for the sport and our athletic department are truly unmatched. They bring an exceptional level of commitment every day, and it shows in the way our student athletes respond to them,” said Corley. He added that beyond their coaching strengths, they are incredible educators who build strong, meaningful relationships with the students in the city. “Their players genuinely love playing for them. I’m grateful to have the Olsen sisters leading our lacrosse programs and shaping such a positive and successful experience for our students.”

Long Branch entered the game at 0-5, and in those games only scored a total of 13 goals. So, the 16-2 win over the Hawks was a big reason to celebrate as five different Green Wave players scored in the victory. “Sam Brewer, senior midfielder, is our team’s workhorse. He never stops. He puts his body on the line and hustles until he can’t anymore,” Olsen said. In the victory, Brewer had five goals, assisted on another and picked up 12 ground balls. “Those five goals were a result of his lacrosse IQ, love of the game, and strength on the field.”

Senior captains Jordan Almeida and Jayden Velez are the heart of the team,” said Olsen. Velez had four goals for the Wave and assisted on three, while also getting 11 ground balls. Almeida scored three goals and assisted on six. He also picked up nine ground balls. “They energized our team and they both have an undeniable passion for the game. Jordan really showed up today with those nine points (goals and assists combined for personal stats) and Jayden played his best game of the year.” Rounding out the scoring with two goals each were Jesus Menedez-Merino and Diego Moreno De Jesus.

Defensively according to Olsen, the team backbone are seniors Alexis Mendnez-Merino and Oscar Lemuz-Garrido. She stated that they work together and communicate with the other players making defensive calls. “I can always count on Alexis’s physicality and Oscar’s clutch saves,” said Olsen. Lemuz-Garrido had 10 saves in the goal for Long Branch.

Olsen also said that she has a few critical newcomers to the Green Wave squad with Shamar Dixson, senior, and Jesus Mendez-Merino, a freshman. According to the coach, they are two natural athletes who have just fit right into her program. “Their skills have advanced tremendously which was shown today with Shamar’s two assists and Jesus’s two goals.

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