Long Branch Chamber of Commerce Beach Volleyball Tournament

All the details and registration are here: Greater Long Branch Beach Classic

On Thursday, May 21, the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce is launching the Greater Long Branch Beach Classic, a beach volleyball tournament built around competition, community, and giving back.

Simple idea: get a team together, get out on the sand, have a good time, and play for a cause that means something to you. We’re also proud to be partnering with the AUSA Monmouth Chapter as the event’s official charity supporting veterans.

At the end of the day, the winning team gets a $1,000 donation made to the charity of their choice.

It’s the first year we’re doing this, so we’re looking to get good people involved and build it the right way from the start.

If you’ve got a group of friends, coworkers, teammates. Pull a team together and come be part of it. All levels are welcome!