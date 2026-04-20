Long Branch Secures Additional $5 Million in State Aid For Pier; Acquires BCC Annex on Lower Broadway

LONG BRANCH — City officials announced today that Long Branch has secured an additional $5 million in state aid, fully funding the construction of a new municipal pier scheduled to open in 2027. In addition, Long Branch officials announced an agreement with Brookdale Community College to acquire Brookdale’s property on Lower Broadway.

The pier project previously received $3.25 million through the Boardwalk Preservation Grant, along with $5 million from the State of New Jersey. The newly awarded $5 million comes from the State of New Jersey’s Municipal Operations Budget, which reallocates funding to “shovel-ready” projects that can be completed within the original grant timeline.

In January, the City of Long Branch authorized $5 million in bonding to support the pier project. With construction now fully funded through state aid, those bonded funds will be redirected toward the acquisition of the Brookdale building on Lower Broadway.

The City has purchased the property for $3.5 million and plans to convert the existing structure into a new home for the Long Branch Police Department and Municipal Court. The remaining funds will be used to renovate and equip the building to meet public safety and court service needs. The Monmouth County Sheriff will also maintain an office at the city’s new public safety building.

“The existing blueprint of the building will largely remain intact as we adapt the space for municipal use,” said Public Safety Director Charles Shirley. “During Superstorm Sandy, our police department was severely impacted by flooding. Relocating to Lower Broadway addresses that vulnerability while placing our public safety services in a central location near City Hall and the Fire Department.”

The Municipal Court has been located for years in rented space at the Garfield Grant Building at the corner of Broadway and 5th Avenue. The City will save the rent, approximately 130k annually, on that property by moving the court to a municipally owned building.

The sale of the Brookdale building includes a provision for Brookdale Community College to maintain its presence in Long Branch. The college will relocate its classes and adult education to the second floor of the City’s new Health and Technology Center, which is expected to be completed later this year.

“Brookdale has shown a strong commitment to remaining in Long Branch,” said Mayor John Pallone. “This partnership at the Health and Technology Center will be mutually beneficial for both the City and the college. Their cooperation in facilitating this transition reflects a shared vision for the community’s future. I want to thank Brookdale President David Stout and the Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone for their continued support and partnership.”

Mayor Pallone added, “We are grateful to the State of New Jersey for this additional funding. It allows us to fully realize the pier project, strengthen our public safety infrastructure, and thoughtfully manage development on Broadway. This is truly a win-win for our residents.”