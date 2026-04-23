Gopal, Donlon & Peterpaul Release Statement on Ice Video in Asbury Park

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Statement from Senator Gopal, Assemblywoman Donlon, and Assemblywoman Peterpaul of the Detainment of a US Citizen and Resident of Asbury Park on Wednesday April 15.

This video of masked ICE agents unlawfully detaining a US citizen and resident of Asbury Park was recorded on the morning of Wednesday, April 15 at the corner of Main Street and Bangs Avenue. As seen in the video, federal agents ignored our constituent’s repeated attempts to identify herself as a US citizen and forced her to be separated from her young children who were watching nearby from their family vehicle. After being detained for 8 hours, she was subsequently released from Delaney Hall in Newark without charges and left with noticeable bruising from being physically handled by ICE agents.

ICE’s actions of separating families and targeting US citizens continues to be horrific and unacceptable. We have been in contact with the family to offer our support and to connect them with resources. We have also reached out to the Monmouth County Prosecutor and to the New Jersey Attorney General to ask for their assistance in protecting our residents. ###

Senator Vin Gopal, a lifelong resident of Monmouth County elected in 2018, serves as Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Education Committee. Assemblywoman Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, is Vice Chair of the Assembly Health Committee and serves on the Tourism, Gaming & the Arts Committee. Assemblywoman Luanne Peterpaul, Esq., 766 SHREWSBURY AVENUE, SUITE 100, TINTON FALLS, NJ 07724 PHONE: (732) 704-3808 • FAX: (732) 383-5116 STATE OF NEW JERSEY DR. MARGIE DONLON Assemblywoman, 11th District Vice Chair Assembly Judiciary VIN GOPAL Senator, 11th District Majority Whip LUANNE PETERPAUL. Esq. Assemblywoman, 11th District Vice Chair Assembly Health is Vice Chair of the Assembly Judiciary Committee and serves on the Assembly Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee and the Aging and Human Services Committee. They represent residents of Allenhurst, Asbury Park, Bradley Beach, Colts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Fair Haven, Freehold Borough, Freehold Township, Interlaken, Loch Arbour, Long Branch, Neptune City, Neptune Township, Ocean Township, Red Bank, Shrewsbury Borough, Shrewsbury Township, and Tinton Falls in the State Senate and State Assembly.