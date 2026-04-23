Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone Spring Newsletter

Spring is in full swing here in Monmouth County, and with the warmer weather finally upon us, there is a renewed sense of energy and excitement throughout our communities. From outdoor events and community gatherings to important discussions about our future, this is one of the most vibrant times of year in our county. As your Commissioner Director, I am always encouraged to see so many residents, organizations, and local leaders coming together to engage, collaborate, and celebrate everything that makes Monmouth County such a special place to live, work, and visit.

Over the past several weeks, I have had the opportunity to attend and participate in several impactful events across the county. Most recently, it was a pleasure to deliver opening remarks at the NJ Power Summit at Brookdale Community College alongside Monmouth County Clerk Christine Hanlon, Senator Declan O’Scanlon, and many other dedicated leaders.

This impactful event brought together residents, community leaders, and organizations to better understand how government works and how individuals can make a meaningful difference in their communities. Through interactive discussions and real-world examples, the Summit helped empower attendees to become more informed, engaged, and active participants in our democratic process. It was truly great to see so many individuals come out to learn, ask questions, and take an active role in shaping the future of Monmouth County. I would like to thank the organizers for putting together such an important and inspiring event focused on civic engagement and community involvement.

I also had the pleasure of speaking at the Brookdale Community College Mayor’s Summit, where I joined local leaders from across Monmouth County for a productive and collaborative discussion. During my remarks, I highlighted the County’s ongoing economic development efforts, including our Grown in Monmouth initiative, which continues to support and promote our local agricultural community. Programs like this not only strengthen our local economy, but also help preserve the rich farming heritage that remains a vital part of Monmouth County’s identity. Thank you to Brookdale Community College for hosting this important event and for bringing together municipal leaders to share ideas and continue moving our county forward.

In addition, I was proud to speak at the EMACC “Rolling Toward the Future” Community Film Presentation Event and highlight how Monmouth County is truly “film ready.” While New Jersey has long played a role in the film industry, what we are seeing today is on an entirely different scale, more expansive, more strategic, and positioned for long-term growth. With major studio investments, including Netflix, and the continued redevelopment of Fort Monmouth, our county is entering an exciting new chapter of economic opportunity. These developments are creating new opportunities for jobs, supporting small businesses, and further establishing Monmouth County as a premier destination for film and television production. Thank you to EMACC for hosting such a forward-thinking event and for bringing the community together to be part of this important conversation.

Looking ahead, I encourage everyone to mark their calendars for the upcoming Made in Monmouth event, taking place on May 2nd at Brookdale Community College. This annual showcase is a fantastic opportunity to support local makers, artisans, and small businesses from throughout Monmouth County. Events like Made in Monmouth not only highlight the incredible talent within our community but also reinforce the importance of shopping local and supporting our small business economy.

As we move further into the spring and approach the summer months, Monmouth County is gearing up for what promises to be an exciting and busy season. Our Tourism Department is preparing for increased visitors and a wide range of events, including celebrations tied to America’s 250th Anniversary, as well as the global spotlight that will come with the World Cup taking place right here in New Jersey.

There is so much to look forward to in the months ahead, and I am proud of the work being done every day to ensure Monmouth County continues to thrive. I encourage everyone to get out, enjoy the beautiful weather, support our local businesses, and take part in the many events happening throughout our great county.

As always, it’s a privilege to serve as your Commissioner Director.

Sincerely,

Tom Arnone

Commissioner Director, Monmouth County