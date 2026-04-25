Anastasia Elementary School Students Collect Cereal for St. Brigid’s

Child Abuse Prevention MonthApril 25, 2026 Published by The Link News on April 25, 2026 Categories News Tags Anastasia Elementary School Students Collect Cereal for St. Brigid'sst brigids pantry long branch Students wait for the domino effect as 393 boxes of cereal are set up in the hallway waiting to be toppled. Proud students help load the van for St. Brigid’s Pantry. Share Related postsApril 25, 2026Child Abuse Prevention MonthRead moreMonmouth County Commissioner Director Tom ArnoneApril 23, 2026Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone Spring NewsletterRead moreScreenshotApril 23, 2026Gopal, Donlon & Peterpaul Release Statement on Ice Video in Asbury ParkRead more