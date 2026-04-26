Ayden Kampf throws and hits Shore over Ocean

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

For the second time this season, the softball game between the Blue Devils of Shore Regional and the Spartans of Ocean Township went down to the very last pitch. Friday, April 24, Ocean hosted the Devils and lost 12-9.

Ocean had a chance in the bottom of the seventh inning, down 12-9, with bases loaded with two outs and the winning run at the plate. Shore junior Ayden Kampf, who started the game in the circle, threw some heat to strike out the Spartan batter to earn the victory.

“For the second time this year, we started out close with Ocean, jumped out to a big lead, and then let them battle back a bit. But, we were still able to hold off for the win,” said David Porta, head coach at Shore. Normally, Porta has Dylann Lawrence as the starting pitcher, and Kampf works relief. “Today Dylann, who is one of our senior captains, started in left field. In our last game with Ocean she earned the win, but we have worked her a lot this year and her arm’s been a little soar, so we’re giving her a couple days’ rest.”

Last week Kampf earned her 100th career strike out, and on Friday she earned her 100th career RBI. “She had another amazing day both offensively and defensively. She recorded five more strike outs today and also had three huge hits for us with three runs and five RBIs,” added Porta. Kampf is also at 93 career hits. “Our lineup is so strong, between Olivia DeFonce, Dylann Lawrence and Kelsey Orth, we almost always have at least one if not more on, which gives Ayden a perfect opportunity every time she steps in the batter’s box to knock in some runs.” Kampf started the game at the plate with a triple and had an in-the-park homerun.

The first inning the Blue Devils scored two runs. Ocean scored one run in the second and third innings. Both teams had one in the fourth with a scoreless fifth. Going into the sixth inning the game was locked at three.

Shore exploded for seven runs in the top of the sixth inning and looked to have it locked up, 10-3 going into the bottom of the inning. However, the Spartans were also explosive at the plate scoring five runs. The Blue Devils added two in the seventh while Ocean had one.

In the first meeting against Shore Regional, Ocean junior Ryleigh Cerco hit two homeruns. In the second matchup, she also smacked two homers. On the season she has nine and 13 total for her career. Also hitting a homerun for the Spartans was freshman Taylor Scotto, her third of the season.

“I was very pleased with our play over the first five innings but our defense left the door wide open in the sixth and Shore took full advantage,” said Mark Frankel, head coach of the Spartans. With the loss, Ocean is now 7-3 overall and 6-3 in the Constitution division. “As was the case when we played Shore back on April 8, we rallied but left ourselves with too much work to do.”

In the circle for Ocean was sophomore Colleen Zdan, who pitched all seven innings and had five strikeouts. She also went three for four at the plate with two runs and two RBI. “Ryleigh Cerco has been on fire at the plate displaying incredible power while Colleen Zdan and Taylor Scotto have done a great job batting first and third and setting the table for Ryleigh,” said Frankel.

Porta praised DeFonce as she continues her dominance at the plate. In the win over Ocean she went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, and an RBI, putting her at 28 for 43 on the season for a .651 batting average.

Starting at first for the Blue Devils was freshman Kayla DeLisa. Porta said she started the season off slowly. “She might have been 2-for-12 with a bunch of strikeouts, but she made some adjustments and has been 13-for-21 over the last six games with four doubles and two home runs,” Porta said.

Another freshman on the Shore roster is shortstop Avery Barbara. “This season she has been at short for every pitch and has done a phenomenal job. She has been poised, confident and more than anything else, reliable,” said Porta. The only senior playing the infield for Porta is Daniele Radisch, at third. “She’s the kind of player that can really sneak up on you. Her stats might now blow you away compared to a lot of other bats in our lineup. She batting .278 with 10 hits this season, but every single game, she finds a way to come up with a huge hit or play for us.”

Porta reflected on his years at Shore and all the softball players that have worn the Blue Devils uniform and said they have had many great players, but they might never have another with the power of Kampf or as a complete player as DeFonce.

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