Senator Gopal Speaks On Local Issues

Debate Continues Over School District Consolidation in New Jersey The conversation around school district consolidation continues to grow across New Jersey, especially as property taxes remain one of the biggest concerns for families. We need solutions that protect students while also making government more efficient and more affordable for taxpayers. Read more here: https://njbia.org/gopal-regionalization-of-school-services-could-benefit-nj-taxpayers-education/ Monmouth County Students Urge New Jersey to Require Personal Finance Classes Students in Monmouth County are absolutely right, our schools should be preparing young people for real life, not ignoring it. Teaching financial literacy is not optional anymore, and I will continue pushing for policies that make sure students graduate ready to succeed. Read more here: https://www.app.com/story/news/education/2026/03/17/monmouth-county-students-urge-nj-to-require-personal-finance-classes/89101793007/ New York Times: Debate Grows Over Casinos in the Meadowlands A recent New York Times article highlighted the growing push to allow casino gambling in the Meadowlands and the potential impact it could have on communities across our region. As New York continues expanding gambling just across the river, New Jersey cannot afford to fall behind or lose jobs and tax revenue that should be staying in our state. Read more here: https://www.nytimes.com/2026/03/13/nyregion/casinos-new-jersey-meadowlands.html New Jersey School Funding: The Impact of “Surveillance Pricing” on Families I recently had the pleasure of speaking with News 12 NJ about the growing concern over school budgets and the impact of what experts call surveillance pricing. This practice where costs are adjusted based on data and perceived ability to pay has raised serious questions about fairness in our education system. Families in districts like Middletown and Montclair are feeling the strain as property taxes rise sharply while schools struggle to balance their budgets. As I told News 12 NJ, “Families deserve transparency and fairness. Taxpayers should not have to pay more while seeing fewer services or school closures. We need solutions that protect students, support educators, and ensure families are treated equitably.” I remain committed to fighting for stable funding, accountability, and policies that work for students and taxpayers alike. Read more here: https://newjersey.news12.com/power-politics-new-jersey-schools-in-financial-crisis-how-surveillance-pricing-works Clemency, Accountability, and the Need for Reform in New Jersey Recent clemency decisions have raised serious concerns across the state, especially when it comes to public safety. Families deserve leadership that puts their safety first and holds government accountable when decisions are made behind closed doors. A Tom Moran column highlighted my efforts to bring greater transparency and accountability to how clemency is exercised. In the closing days of the Murphy Administration, hundreds of pardons and commutations were granted, including some controversial decisions that raised serious questions about how and why these powers are used. One example cited involved the commutation of a 100‑year sentence in Monmouth County, which many felt deserved greater explanation and public discussion. As I told Moran, “We have courts for a reason. We have a jury system. We have a democracy. And one person can change all that.” That’s why I’ve introduced legislation to require transparent reporting, advance notice to victims and legislators, and clear explanations for clemency decisions especially in cases that impact public safety and trust. Read more about the broader concerns in this discussion: https://tommoran3.substack.com/p/vin-gopal-is-right-phil-murphys-shameless?triedRedirect=true Taking on PBMs to Lower Prescription Costs in New Jersey I was proud to join Gov. Sherrill and legislative Democrats in calling for comprehensive reform of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) the middlemen in our prescription drug system that often drive up costs for patients and community pharmacies. PBMs sit between insurers, drugmakers, and pharmacists, and as New Jersey Globe recently noted, they can sometimes inflate prices dramatically while keeping much of the savings for themselves. As I told the New Jersey Globe, “This legislation will restructure how PBMs operate in New Jersey, bringing increased transparency and needed regulation to lower patient costs, bring fairness for community pharmacies, and curb anticompetitive practices. We cannot discuss affordability and patient safety in our state without addressing how PBMs operate, and I look forward to working with the administration to get a final bill done and bring justice for patients and pharmacies which is way overdue.” This effort builds on the governor’s budget address, which highlighted the need to rein in PBMs’ influence so that Medicaid and other programs can save millions without sacrificing access to essential medicines. Read more here: https://newjerseyglobe.com/governor/sherrill-sets-her-sights-on-pbms/ National Veterans Month Resolution I was proud to introduce a joint resolution with Assemblywomen Margie Donlon and Luanne Peterpaul to recognize November 2026 as National Veterans Month. In a district with tens of thousands of veterans, honoring their service and supporting their families must remain a priority. The resolution also encourages municipalities across Monmouth County to highlight veteran resources and organize events throughout the month. You can read the full announcement here: Read the full article from The Link News First Time Home Buyers Need Assistance I was proud to help advance legislation that would make it easier for first-time homebuyers in New Jersey to save for a down payment and finally achieve the dream of homeownership. The bill establishes a First-Time Home Buyer Savings Account Program that would allow eligible residents to set aside money tax-free and receive a state income-tax credit on what they save. Too many young families and working-class residents are being priced out of the housing market, especially as rent and home prices continue to rise. This legislation creates a clear, structured path to help first-time buyers save for closing costs and a down payment so more people can stay in New Jersey and put down roots in the communities they love. You can read more about the legislation here: Read the full article from The Signal (TCNJ) 988 Crisis Hotline Importance & Funding This month, I joined other lawmakers in continuing the effort to secure permanent funding for New Jersey’s 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. As demand for mental-health services continues to grow and federal funding begins to decline the goal is to make sure this critical service remains available to residents who need help in their most difficult moments. The proposal being discussed would create a small monthly fee on phone lines to establish a dedicated funding source for the 24/7 crisis line and the services that support it, including trained counselors and expanded crisis-response programs. While there is debate about how the program should be funded, the priority remains clear: making sure New Jersey residents have access to immediate mental-health support when they need it most. You can read the full NJ Spotlight News coverage here: Read the full article Fine Arts Discussion Great to host Federico Castelluccio, who played Furio on The Sopranos, in our Senate office this month. We had a really meaningful conversation about the power of the arts and how creativity connects directly to education, tourism, and economic growth across New Jersey. Beyond his work on screen, Federico is a talented artist, and it was inspiring to talk about how the arts open doors for young people, strengthen communities, and bring visitors to our state. I’m grateful he took the time to visit and share his perspective, and I look forward to continuing the conversation about how we can better support the arts and creative industries across our communities As We Move Into The Spring Our communities, schools, and families face important challenges, and now more than ever we need strong leadership to ensure progress on the issues that matter most. From protecting historic sites and advancing education reform to expanding economic opportunities and strengthening healthcare, I remain committed to fighting for policies that deliver real results for New Jersey families. Your support makes this work possible. By standing together, we can continue to lead boldly, pass meaningful legislation, and create a future where our communities thrive. Thank you for being part of this effort your involvement and commitment make all the difference. Best, Vin Gopal State Senator NJ Legislative District 11 Paid for by Gopal for Senate P.O. Box 579, Oakhurst NJ 07755 If you believe you received this message in error or wish to no longer receive email from us, please unsubscribe.