Amerigo Vespucci Society Celebrates 151st Anniversary Gala with Sold-Out Event Honoring Community Leaders

By Roberto Ferragina

Historic Long Branch-based society recognizes Maria Caputo, Ross Licitra, Monsignor Sam Sirianni, and Michael Veritas while bringing together 350 guests, elected officials, and Italian American organizations from across New Jersey and beyond

The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS), the oldest Italian American mutual aid society in the United States, proudly hosted its 151st Anniversary Gala on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at Eagle Oaks Country Club. The sold-out event welcomed approximately 350 guests for an evening celebrating Italian American heritage, culture, and community, while honoring four distinguished individuals for their service and leadership.

Founded in 1875 by Italian immigrants from Calabria who settled in Long Branch, New Jersey, the Amerigo Vespucci Society was established to provide support, unity, and opportunity during a time of significant hardship. Incorporated in 1893, the Society continues its mission today as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to charitable giving, scholarships, and preserving Italian American traditions.

The evening began with a cocktail hour, followed by a formal program and full-course dinner. Guests were welcomed into the ballroom by the Monmouth County Color Guard, as the Italian and United States National Anthems were performed. Monsignor Sam Sirianni, Pastor of the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, delivered the evening’s invocation. Musical entertainment was provided by acclaimed jazz vocalist Zack Alexander.

Serving as Master of Ceremonies, Roberto Ferragina guided the evening’s program, which included recognition of numerous elected officials, community leaders, and representatives from Italian American organizations throughout the region.

Elected officials in attendance included Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone; Commissioners Dominick “Nick” DiRocco and Ross Licitra; Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden; Long Branch Mayor John Pallone and members of the Long Branch City Council; Eatontown Mayor Anthony Talerico Jr. and Councilwoman Candace Faust; West Long Branch Mayor Janet Tucci; and Ocean Township Councilman Rob Acerra. Members of the judiciary in attendance included United States Magistrate Judge The Honorable Tonianne J. Bongiovanni and New Jersey Superior Court Judge The Honorable Albert J. Rescinio.

The Gala also welcomed representatives from prominent Italian American organizations, including Italian American One Voice Coalition National President Andre DiMino; former National Italian American Foundation Executive Director John Marino; UNICO National President Joseph Nasello and former President Ralph Contini; New Jersey Italian Heritage Commission President Vincent Maione and Executive Director Margaret Fontana; members of the Italian American Association of the Township of Ocean; and Figli Di Colombo Club Vice President Antonio Scalise, among others.

This year’s honorees were recognized for their outstanding contributions to public service, faith, and community:

Maria Caputo , Director of Community & Government Relations at RWJBarnabas Health – Monmouth Medical Center, received the Public Service Award for her decades of work strengthening partnerships between healthcare providers, municipalities, and community organizations throughout Monmouth County.

, Director of Community & Government Relations at RWJBarnabas Health – Monmouth Medical Center, received the Public Service Award for her decades of work strengthening partnerships between healthcare providers, municipalities, and community organizations throughout Monmouth County. Ross Licitra , Monmouth County Commissioner and Executive Director of the Monmouth County SPCA, was also honored with the Public Service Award in recognition of his lifelong commitment to public service, law enforcement, and animal welfare.

, Monmouth County Commissioner and Executive Director of the Monmouth County SPCA, was also honored with the Public Service Award in recognition of his lifelong commitment to public service, law enforcement, and animal welfare. Monsignor Sam Sirianni , Pastor of the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, received the Mother Cabrini Award for his more than 40 years of dedicated service to the Diocese of Trenton and his leadership in fostering faith and community.

, Pastor of the Co-Cathedral of St. Robert Bellarmine, received the Mother Cabrini Award for his more than 40 years of dedicated service to the Diocese of Trenton and his leadership in fostering faith and community. Michael Veritas, Assistant Director of the City of Long Branch Department of Public Works and a dedicated AVS member, was named Man of the Year for his hands-on contributions and longstanding commitment to improving the Society and serving the community.

AVS President Frank Crupi, Esq. welcomed guests and reflected on the significance of the evening, stating, “It is an incredible honor to serve as President of the Amerigo Vespucci Society—an organization that for over 150 years has stood as a symbol of Italian heritage, pride, and unity. Tonight is a celebration not only of our history, but of the individuals who continue to carry that legacy forward.”

Vice President Paul Sgro added, “The success of this year’s Gala is a testament to the strength of our community and the overwhelming support we receive from individuals, organizations, and sponsors across the state. We are truly grateful to everyone who contributed to making this evening so special.”

The event was made possible through the generous support of numerous sponsors, including the Ray & Elsie Catena Family Foundation, RWJBarnabas Health – Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth County Tourism, and many other corporate and community partners.

The Amerigo Vespucci Society extends its sincere appreciation to all who attended and supported this milestone celebration, continuing a proud tradition of service, heritage, and community that spans more than a century.