Shore Regional Celebrates National Honors Excellence

Shore Regional High School celebrated a week of academic and artistic excellence as students were inducted into two distinguished honor societies that recognize commitment, talent, and leadership.

The National Honor Society for Dance Arts honored Zoe Artvanitis, Samantha Conner, and Alex Grasso during a special induction ceremony that also featured student performances. The event gave dancers the opportunity to showcase their creativity, choreography, and passion for the art while being recognized for their dedication. To earn membership, students must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher, accumulate at least 30 points through dance classes, rehearsals, performances, workshops, and service, and consistently demonstrate leadership, teamwork, and motivation.

“Watching these dancers grow not only as performers but as leaders has been incredibly rewarding,” said Dance Arts adviser Kimberlee Gerstheimer. “Their dedication to both their craft and to supporting one another truly reflects the spirit of this honor society.”

Shore also marked a milestone with the first-ever induction ceremony for the Science National Honor Society, welcoming 27 students into the chapter. Membership in the organization requires students to be juniors or seniors, maintain a 3.5 unweighted average in science courses, hold a minimum 3.0 overall GPA, be enrolled in advanced science coursework, and demonstrate strong character and service to the school community.

“This first induction represents the beginning of something very special at Shore Regional,” said adviser Alyssa Fagen. “These students have shown remarkable curiosity, academic excellence, and a true passion for science that deserves to be celebrated.”