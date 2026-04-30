Marielle Montenergo scores four goals in Shore victory

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

Shore Regional High School junior midfielder Marielle Montenergo scored four goals and had one assist for the Blue Devils in the 11-6 win over Central Regional High School on April 27. It was the third time this season she has scored four goals, making it 33 total in 13 games.

Shore had jumped out to a 7-1 lead on Central Regional after the first quarter. The Devils completely dominated that opening period with speed, accurate passes and a solid defensive unit. In the second quarter, both teams had one goal, with Shore taking an 8-1 advantage into the halftime break.

From the second quarter the game was very competitive. Going into the second half, the Blue Devils outscored the Golden Eagles 3-2 in the third quarter. The final quarter ended with each squad getting one goal.

Scarlett Watson, sophomore, also had a great game for the Devils. She scored three goals and had two ground balls. Tessa Alcini, sophomore, had two goals and assisted on three. Rounding out the scoring for Shore was Ava Matthews, junior, with one goal, one assist and two ground balls, while McKenna Frame, also a junior, had one goal and two ground balls. Taylor Spadavecchia, sophomore, assisted on goal in the win.

Sophomore goalie for the Blue Devils, Olivia Merten, had seven saves, which puts her

at 57 on the season. The win puts the Blue Devils at 6-7 overall and 1-3 in the American division. Division standings has Trinity Hall on top followed by Southern Regional, Red Bank Regional, Manasquan, Middletown South, Rumson-Fair Haven and the Blue Devils.

Montenegro also assisted on a goal in the victory over the Golden Eagles of Central Regional. Over her three years on varsity, Montenegro has 84 goals, 34 assists, picked up 79 groundballs, and won 115 draws. The most goals she has scored in a single game occurred on April 7, of this year, when she had five in the 16-6 win over Red Bank Catholic.

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