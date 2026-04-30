MCPO Investigating Death in West Long Branch

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

West Long Branch – Tuesday night, April 28, at 10:00 p.m. police and first aid were dispatched to a private residence on Wall Street on a report of a woman in need of help. The home which is set back far off the road is located next to the Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemeter

Unofficial reports say that when officers arrived there was a language barrier, as the residents only spoke Portuguese. West Long Branch police reached out to Long Branch to see if they had an officer available who spoke Portuguese, and they did not immediately have an officer accessible, but eventually did assist in the investigation with translation.

According to the unofficial reports, when officers arrived the house was in disarray. They thought they were looking for a woman who was in need of help. However, officers located a male out in the yard who apparently was suffering from severe trauma to his upper body.

Around 10:30 p.m. the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit was dispatched to the location. Shortly after 11:00 p.m. the unidentified man was pronounced dead. The Link News reached out to the MCPO and we received a statement from Christopher Swendeman.

“The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the West Long Branch Police Department are involved in a death investigation from Tuesday night on Wall Street. This was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the public. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time,” said Swendeman.

The deceased male was said to be Brazilian and has been in the United States for nearly two decades.

April 30, there were police vehicles still parked outside of the residence. No reports of an arrest at this time.