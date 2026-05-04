Fatal accident in Long Branch Results in an 18-Year-Old’s Arrest

Long Branch – On May 1, around 8:46 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Broadway and Fourth Avenue on a report of a motor vehicle striking a person.

Charles Shirley, Long Branch Business Administrator and Public Safety Director, stated that when officers arrived they found the victim, a 57-year old West Long Branch man, had died from injuries he suffered from the impact.

Police have not released the name of the victim. Shirley did say that an 18-year old Long Branch resident was arrested and charged with driving under the influence along with a number of additional motor vehicle offenses. “The investigation is being conducted by the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Team (SCART) with the assistance of the Long Branch Police Department,” said Shirley.

The name of the driver was not released by police. However, social media has been buzzing with the name of the accused. According to witness statements on social media, the driver was a female, who after striking the man, and allegedly having no idea she had hit someone, drove away leaving the scene. But she returned shortly after and was arrested by police while having a hamburger inside a local restaurant. These reports are unconfirmed.

Sources have told the Link that the victim is survived by his wife and two children.