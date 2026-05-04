Pallone Announces Coding and App Building Competition for NJ Students

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-6) announced that his office will be participating in the Congressional App Challenge (CAC), an app competition for students interested in computer science, app development, and coding. The Challenge submission period will run from May 1, 2026, through October 26, 2026. The competition is open to all middle and high school students from New Jersey’s Sixth Congressional District who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

Interested students can register to participate by visiting the Congressional App Challenge website where the rules, prizes, and past winners can also be found.

“The Congressional App Challenge is a wonderful opportunity for students to demonstrate their technical and creative skills,” said Pallone. “As the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, I have seen how innovative technology is creating new industries and opportunities for countless Americans. We must continue to invest in STEM education in New Jersey to ensure the next generation has the skills and tools needed to keep innovating.”

All apps must be submitted before 12pm EST on October 28, 2026, to be considered for our in-person competition for the top ten entrants, which take place in early December 2026. Winners will be selected by panels of expert judges from our community and will be honored by Congressman Pallone. Their apps will be featured on a display in the U.S. Capitol building and on the Congressional App Challenge website. The CAC was created because Congress recognized that STEM and computer-based skills are essential for economic growth and innovation, and that the U.S. has been falling behind on these fronts.