Vin Gopal On Local Spring Events

This spring has been a meaningful time across our district, and I’ve been grateful for the opportunity to connect with so many of you at local events, small businesses, and community gatherings. Whether celebrating Easter and Passover with families, attending the Ocean Township Little League parade, or meeting with organizations like NJACP and Alternative Inc., these conversations continue to shape my work in Trenton. But alongside these moments, I’m hearing real concerns from residents about affordability, safety, and stability. The rising cost of food, housing, health care, and everyday essentials is putting pressure on families across Monmouth County, and many are worried about what the future holds. As your State Senator, my responsibility is to confront these challenges head-on working to make New Jersey more affordable, ensuring our communities are safe, and advocating for policies that treat residents fairly and with dignity. In Trenton, we’ve begun hearings on the proposed state budget under difficult conditions, including lower-than-expected revenues, potential federal funding cuts, and continued economic uncertainty. These realities require careful, bipartisan decision-making to protect critical services while being mindful of the burden on taxpayers. At the same time, I am continuing to advance legislation focused on strengthening our communities supporting smart school district consolidation and regionalization, improving online safety protections for minors, enhancing resources for families through child protection services, and working to make telehealth access more equitable and permanent. I’ve also stood with constituents in recognition of National Infertility Awareness Week, Earth Day, and the 50th anniversary of 180 Turning Lives Around each a reminder that even in challenging times, our community’s resilience and compassion remain strong. I remain committed to listening, showing up, and delivering results for our district. Here’s what I’ve been working on: Behavioral Wellness Expansion at Monmouth Medical Center I was proud to join in recognizing the expansion of the Center for Behavioral Wellness at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, an important step forward in expanding access to high-quality mental health care in our region. This investment will strengthen outpatient behavioral health services for adults, with additional programming for young adults and future expansion for adolescents, helping ensure more residents can receive timely, compassionate care close to home. As demand for mental health services continues to grow, efforts like this are critical to meeting the needs of families across our community and ensuring that support is both accessible and comprehensive. Read more here: Monmouth Medical Center expands behavioral health services Building Youth Civic Engagement Last week, I visited Shrewsbury Borough School to talk about civic action and political engagement. I had a great conversation with Mr. Clarke’s 8th grade students, who brought thoughtful perspectives shaped by their work in civics and media literacy. I’m continually impressed by the curiosity, awareness, and engagement of students across our LD11 schools – they represent the future of informed and active citizenship. That is why I remain a strong advocate for the next generation. In my role as Chair of the Senate Education Committee, I have worked to champion policies that support students across Monmouth County and ensure they have access to the highest quality education possible. I am committed to strengthening our schools, supporting educators, and expanding opportunities so every student is equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed. Making Telemedicine Coverage Permanent In my recent op-ed, I call for making telemedicine coverage permanent in New Jersey, recognizing the essential role virtual care now plays in our health care system. Telehealth has expanded access for patients across the state particularly those facing transportation, mobility, or scheduling challenges while improving continuity of care and convenience. As we move forward, we must ensure these services are not treated as temporary solutions, but as a permanent and fully integrated part of how we deliver high-quality, accessible health care to our residents. Read more here: Making Telemedicine Coverage Permanent – The Link News 2026 Count Basie Life-Time Achievement Award As a proud supporter of Legislative District 11’s arts, film, and acting community, I am deeply honored to receive the 2026 Count Basie Lifetime Achievement Award. This recognition is truly meaningful to me, and one that I deeply appreciate, but even more meaningful is the extraordinary work of the Count Basie Center for the Arts and its lasting impact on our community. I am grateful for the opportunity to support their mission and remain committed to uplifting the vibrant arts community they help sustain. Their mission is to connect people through education, the arts, and shared community experiences that encourage curiosity, foster understanding, and create moments of joy. With programming that is both inclusive and responsive, they honor the diverse perspectives and aspirations of their patrons, students, artists, and staff – ensuring a welcoming environment where everyone can express who they truly are. Thank you to Count Basie Center for the Arts for this tremendous award. State Lottery Commission In response to a recent proposal by the State Lottery Commission to explore direct-to-consumer lottery sales, I sent a formal letter urging the Commission to cancel or withdraw these plans. As outlined in my correspondence, this proposal raises serious concerns about statutory authority and legislative intent, as current law does not clearly permit the State Lottery to directly compete with licensed retailers through its own online sales platform. This is about ensuring proper checks and balances. When an administrative agency moves beyond the intent of the Legislature, it risks undermining both small businesses that rely on lottery sales and the integrity of the regulatory process itself. I will continue to push for clarity in statute and protections for brick-and-mortar retailers who could be negatively impacted by this shift. Read more here: Vin Gopal letter of request to cancel plans for the State Lottery Commission to launch competing direct sales to consumers – The Link News Grateful for Our Long Branch Firefighters I was pleased to join FMBA Local #68 for their 17th Annual Dinner and to spend time with the dedicated men and women who serve as Long Branch firefighters. As first responders, they are among the first to arrive in moments of crisis, stepping forward without hesitation to protect lives, homes, and neighborhoods. Their commitment, professionalism, and courage make them a cornerstone of public safety in Legislative District 11. I am grateful for their service and proud to stand with them in support of the work they do every day for our community. Patient & Provider Protection Act Families across New Jersey are facing unacceptably high costs for the medications they depend on, and much of the burden stems from unaccountable pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs. For years, I’ve seen these intermediaries operate with limited transparency, claiming to reduce costs while, in reality, contributing to rising prices, undermining local pharmacies, and restricting patient choice With the lack of competition is a major concern, just three PBMs control roughly 80 percent of the market, giving them significant power to determine which medications are accessible and which pharmacies can remain viable. In most industries, this level of concentration would draw serious scrutiny under antitrust laws, yet PBMs have continued to operate with minimal oversight. I am committed to working alongside Governor Mikie Sherrill and my colleagues in the Legislature to advance the “Patient Provider and Protection Act” (S2345). This legislation would require PBMs to put patients first, eliminate price manipulation, and ensure fair reimbursement for pharmacies. By passing this common-sense reform, I believe we can deliver meaningful cost relief and restore fairness to New Jersey’s healthcare system when residents need it most. As We Move Into The Summer Our communities, schools, and families face important challenges, and now more than As we head into the summer months, I look forward to continuing this work across our district, staying engaged with residents, local leaders, and community partners, and building on the momentum of the past several months. It is a privilege to serve our community, and I remain committed to listening, showing up, and delivering results for the people of our district. Your support means everything, and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent you. Best, Vin Gopal State Senator NJ Legislative District 11 Paid for by Gopal for Senate P.O. 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