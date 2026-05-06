Local Obituaries

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Margaret Ann Tuzzio, 92, of Stuart, Florida, formerly of Long Branch, New Jersey, affectionately known as “Nan” or “Mom,” passed away peacefully on May 3, 2026, at Palm City Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Palm City, Florida.
Born on November 23, 1933, Margaret was the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Perri) Mazza and one of twelve siblings.
She shared a devoted marriage with her beloved husband, Joseph N. Tuzzio, for 37 years who was called home by the good Lord in 1992. They purchased the Silver Dollar Bar in 1966 from her Aunt Angie and Uncle Tony Grandé which became a mainstay in Long Branch and the Jersey Shore for nearly 60 years.
Margaret’s passion was food—she was always in the kitchen. Cooking was her love language, and she expressed her care for others through every meal she prepared. Whether it was a holiday feast, Sunday dinner, or a simple gathering, she took great joy in bringing people together around her table. Her recipes, many passed down through generations, were made with instinct, tradition, and heart. She loved cooking and baking for her family and would prepare something special for every occasion without fail, ensuring no one ever left her home hungry.
Margaret was a member of the Dante Alighieri Club in Matawan, New Jersey.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Mazza; her husband, Joseph; her brothers, Joseph, Bruno, and Victor; her sisters, Marie and Eleanor and grandson Franklin Callano.
She is survived by her son, Joseph D. Tuzzio, and daughter-in-law, JoAnn Foy Tuzzio; her cherished grandchildren, Joseph and James; and her great-granddaughter, Allie Rose. She is also survived by her siblings: brothers Mario, James, and Dominick; sisters Santa and Maryann; and many nieces and nephews.
During her more than 50 years in Florida, Margaret developed a cherished circle of friends and extended family who will miss her dearly.
A special thank you to her sister and brother-in-law, Santa and Pete DeCenzo, and her brother, Mario Mazza, who took such loving care of her. The family also extends their gratitude to the staff of Solaris Nursing Home, Sodalis Senior Living, Palm City Nursing Home, and Treasure Coast Hospice for their care and compassion.
Lastly, a heartfelt thank you to Fida Sprague, who came into Margaret’s life six years ago and whom she loved as a daughter.
A Mass in honor of Margaret’s life will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch, New Jersey, on May 23, 2026, at 10:30 AM.
Friends may leave condolences at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home website. Donations may be made to the Dante Alighieri Scholarship Fund or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Nicholas G. Fornarotto, 94, passed away on May 4, 2026, at 1:35 p.m. Born on May 23, 1931, he was the beloved son of the late Joseph Fornarotto and Anna Gamaro.
It is with deep love and extreme sadness that we announce the passing of an extraordinary man. He was the most loving and caring man you will ever meet—a dedicated husband who loved his wife for 71 years, and a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. An amazing person who fought to his last breath.
Nicholas proudly served his country in the United States Navy, enlisting on February 10, 1951, and being honorably discharged on February 1, 1955. Shortly after returning home, he resumed his career as a bricklayer in February 1955, becoming a dedicated member of the Bricklayers Union. He went on to serve as a foreman for Ben Harvey for 23 years—a role he often described as the best job he ever had. He also took great pride in his work helping to build the Garden State Arts Center prior to his retirement in September 1991.
On July 14, 1951, Nicholas met the love of his life, Marie A. Mancini, while she was living in West End. Even during his time in the Navy, he came home on weekends whenever he could to be with her. They were married on February 20, 1955, at Star of the Sea Church in Long Branch, beginning a beautiful marriage that lasted 71 years.
Nicholas was a devoted family man. He is survived by his loving wife, Marie A. Fornarotto; his three children, Joseph Fornarotto, Nicholas Fornarotto, and Donna Fornarotto; and his daughters-in-law, Diana and Judy. He was a proud grandfather to Nicole (Richard), Joseph (Jessica), Erika, Joanna, and John, who loved him dearly. He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Sienna, Nicholas, Madison, and Joseph.
A lifelong member of his community, Nicholas joined the West Long Branch Fire Company No. 2 as a junior fireman in June 1942 and remained a proud member throughout his life. He was also a member of the Long Branch Old Guard.
Nicholas found great joy in giving back to his community, especially through youth sports. Some of his most treasured years were spent managing the Vols Little League team and helping coach the Lions Babe Ruth team and the town’s girls softball team alongside his two sons and daughter.
He and his beloved wife shared a passion for travel and proudly visited all 50 states, as well as Mexico and Canada, creating a lifetime of memories together.
Nicholas will be remembered for his strength, dedication, and unwavering love for his family. His legacy lives on in the countless lives he touched, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
His family finds peace in knowing he is now reunited with loved ones who have gone before him and rests in the presence of the Lord. May he be welcomed into eternal rest, and may perpetual light shine upon him.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2026 from 2-5 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Funeral Monday 10 am at the funeral home followed by a 11 am Mass at St. Michael’s Church, West End, Long Branch. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. The family invites you to leave a note of condolence by selecting the tribute/guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nicholas G., please visit Damianofloral store.
Detective Sergeant Jerome “Jerry” Hamlin was born in Florence, SC on December 21, 1938 to Edward and Wilhelmina. The youngest of 7 children, Jerome excelled at an early age in both sports and academics. An All-State Running Back in football at Wilson High School Tigers, whose teammates affectionately called him “shotgun” for his speed and nose. He also played trumpet in his high school band. As a student, Mr. Hamlin excelled in academics and earning Honor Roll. Jerome earned a football scholarship from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH where he left after his sophomore year. Later in life, Jerome earned degrees from Brookdale Community College and Shaw University in NC (HBCU).
During the summer months of his teen years Jerome would visit his older sister Myrtle and her husband John Brown in Long Branch, working at various jobs at the beach. During one of those jobs, he met his future wife Kathy Ray, whom he dated several years before marrying in 1962. Their 1st son Tyrone was born in 1963 and Raymond in 1964.
Jerome worked in various jobs before becoming a Long Branch police department officer in 1967. One of the highlights of his early career was working at the Asbury Park riot after the death of Martin Luther King Jr. In 1978, Jerome was promoted to Detective and joined his partner Sal Maccioli in the Juvenile Division. In 1984, Jerome was promoted to Sergeant and became head of the Juvenile Division. During his tenure Detective Sergeant Hamlin visited all the schools of Long Branch speaking about drugs with Tom Musimaci and the “Tom & Jerry show.” Also, during this time, Jerome was the host of the local cable show called “Youth, Family & The Law.” He also created the 1st “Anti-Bullying program in the state of NJ and later Florida. After retirement from the Long Branch police department, Detective Hamlin joined the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office heading its “Special Projects” Division, where he forged a relationship between the police and community. He also spearheaded the “Smart-T Jamboree” which partnered with “MADD” (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) at the PNC Arts Center, speaking to high school and middle school students throughout the state about the dangers of drunk driving.
After retirement from the Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Hamlin, along with his wife Kathy, started the “KJ525” philanthropy program giving college scholarship money to deserving students.
Jerome had many hobbies that included photography (he had his own darkroom in the basement) as well as walking 10 miles a day (5 in the morning, 5 in the evening). He loved the games of football and basketball.
A proud “Black Man,” who was financially fiscal and never owned a credit card and always paid in cash.
A devoted family man and husband, Jerome was diagnosed with both Alzheimer’s and dementia several years ago which ultimately led to his death.
Jerome is survived by his wife of 63 years Kathy; his sons Tyrone and Raymond and daughter Cathy (Roy). He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Zoraya; his son-in-law; several grandchildren John, DJ, Asia, RL, Roy II and Torrie; great grandchildren; as well as his older sister Ernestine Juett, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends of the family.
Detective Sergeant Hamlin loved his family, friends, community and its diverse citizens! He gave 100% in everything he did and may we all strive to do the same.
Christian Steven Caruso, 32, of Morganville, died on Sunday, May 3.
Christian was born in Brooklyn to Kimberly and Steven Caruso. He was raised in Morganville NJ. Christian received his bachelor’s degree from Rutger’s University. He became a real estate & insurance agent after receiving his degree.
Christian was loved by all who knew him. His infectious laughter could brighten up any room that he walked into. Most knew him as a fun, friendly, and very helpful person who always did the right thing. He loved food, cars, real estate, shopping, & walking on the beach.
He is survived by his loving parents, his brother, Kyle Caruso, and a tremendous number of friends and family that loved and cared for him.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 7 from 4pm – 8pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, May 8th at St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church, 100 North Main Street, Marlboro.
Armindo worked as a Union Operating Engineer, and in that calling he brought reliability, skill, and a strong work ethic. He took pride in honest labor, and he understood the value of building, maintaining, and contributing to the world around him.
Beyond his work, Armindo embraced life with a spirit of adventure. He loved riding motorcycles, driving, walking on the beach, hunting, and watching movies. He found joy in the open road and in the quiet beauty of the shore. He also treasured his time at the Portuguese Club of Long Branch and Por Do Sol, where fellowship, culture, and friendship enriched his days. These places were not simply gathering spots, but part of the living tapestry of his life, where laughter was shared, stories were told, and bonds of community were made stronger.Armindo was a devoted husband, father, brother, and family man. He is survived by his wife, Elisabete Vieira, who shared in the joys and burdens of life with him. He leaves behind his son, Dylan Vieira, and his daughter, Kayla Vieira, both of whom meant the world to him and will continue to carry forward his name. He is also survived by his sisters, Clarisse Vieira, Tina Frazao, and Luisa Vieira, who knew him in the sacred bond of family and will hold his memory close in their hearts. In each of these relationships, Armindo gave of himself with loyalty and affection, and his absence will be deeply felt.Those who loved Armindo will remember him as funny, adventurous, and courageous, three words that seem to fit him as naturally as breath. His humor brought light to ordinary moments, his adventurous nature led him toward life with eagerness, and his courage gave him the strength to face hardship with resolve. He lived not as one who feared the passing of time, but as one who made each day count.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrate on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 6:00 pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch.The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Armindo, please visit Damiano floral store.Martha Francis Schwartz Kurzweil, aﬀectionately known as “Mopsy” to so many who loved her, passed away peacefully, on May 2, 2026 with her family by her side. Born on July 8, 1936, in New York to the late George Schwartz and the late Irma Manheimer Schwartz, Martha lived a life defined by fierce independence, unwavering determination, and a deep commitment to serving others.
Martha graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1953 and later earned her Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Rutgers University in 1975. She went on to build a remarkable career with the Monmouth County Board of Social Services, where she worked until finally retiring at the age of 74. Martha absolutely loved her work, especially with the homeless and mentally ill population, and she took great pride in the way she advocated for and assisted her clients each and every day. Even after retirement, she couldn’t stay away from helping others, volunteering on the psychiatric floor at Jersey Shore Medical Center.
Martha’s passion for service extended well beyond her own community. She made numerous trips to Israel, volunteering in various capacities with the Israeli army. She was incredibly passionate about the work she did while she was there and carried those memories with her always.
Mopsy always looked forward to every summer, knowing that her best friend from kindergarten, Pati, would spend the month of August in Manasquan. Mopsy was as much a part of Pati’s family as Pati and her family were a part of hers. Their 80 years of friendship was something very precious to them both. Martha was also blessed with the very special, long term friendship she had with Sharon, a woman she had first met while working for the county.
Martha was fiercely independent, strong willed, and one of the most determined women we ever knew. She loved bright colors, dogs, gardening, shopping at Wegmans, keeping everyone stocked with mangos, and spending time at the beach.
Mopsy was incredibly proud of her three daughters, Erica Kurzweil Schneider, Julie Kurzweil Pfister-Cohen (Ted), and Nancy Kurzweil; her grandchildren, Jordan Schneider, (Sara) Jocelyn Schneider (Patrick), Daniel Pfister, Molly Pfister, Brett Pfister, her two adorable great grandsons Aston and Remy and her great grand puppy, Lola Marie.
Martha will be remembered and missed by so many. May she find the comfort and eternal peace that she so deserves. May her memory be a blessing.
The family will be holding a private graveside service for Martha.
Memorial donations may be sent to Birthright Israel:, Birthright Israel Foundation P.O. Box 21615 New York, NY 10087 https://birthrightisrael.foundation
Anthony J. Desiderio Jr. of Monmouth Beach, NJ, fondly known as Tony D, passed away on May 1, 2026, at the age of 93.
He was born on September 15, 1932, in Newark, NJ, to Anthony and Olga (Ferrara) Desiderio. Anthony lived a long and meaningful life marked by an unwavering devotion to his family, professional successes, and many rounds of golf.
Anthony was well-educated and a lifelong student. Raised in West Orange, NJ, he started military school in the 4th grade and proudly graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1955. In his seventies, after a full day of work, he attended a computer course at Brookdale Community College with a desire to understand modern-day technology.
Anthony served his country as a First Lieutenant in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1958.
He began his career working alongside his adored father, an Italian immigrant who started Whippany Paper Board Company, one of the largest manufacturers of recycled paperboard in the world, a true rags-to-riches story.
Anthony later became the Owner and President of Desiderio Oldsmobile in Ocean Township, NJ. He was part of the original “Good Olds Guys” and took great pride in being an Oldsmobile dealer. His integrity, charisma, and in-depth knowledge of the car business allowed him to connect with people from all walks of life. With a work ethic like no other, he actively worked until 87 years old and seriously contemplated returning to the workforce at 93.
Anthony was the epitome of a Virgo – a meticulous man exemplified by his precise record keeping, down to the penny, and his habit of always dressing to the nines.
When surrounded by his loved ones, the “teddy bear” within him would appear. Anthony loved to travel with his family and enjoy the Italian tradition of Sunday macaroni dinner. He was an avid golfer and a proud member of Spring Lake Golf Club. He shared his enthusiasm for the game with those he loved – always available to give a lesson and watch the pros with his family.
Anthony is survived by the love of his life, his beautiful wife of seventy years, MaryAnn (Soriano) who he referred to as “Lou”; his devoted children, Debbie (John) Nunziato, Patti (Michael) Fede and Laurie (Mark) Rescigno; six cherished grandchildren, Christina (Erion) Kallanxhi, Gerard, Daniel, Kayden Rose, Olivia and Christian; four adored great-grandchildren, Victoria, Matteo, Giorgio and Giulia.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved grandson, Joseph Anthony Brizzolara; his brothers and sisters, Rose, Frank, Mildred, Rachel, and Ralph.
Whether you knew him as Anthony, Pop, Desi, Tony D, or Mr. D, he made a lasting impression on many and will be dearly missed. In the words of Anthony, “Cheerio!”
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 from 5- 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 am at St. Michael’s Church in West End, Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony J. Desiderio Jr., please visit Damiano floral store.
Lester E. Wright Sr. was born April 29, 1922, in Long Branch, NJ. Lester peacefully went home on April 20, 2026, with his loving daughter, Doreen, by his side.
Lester proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II from 1942 until his Honorable Discharge in 1945. He was a rifle sharpshooter. Lester fought in Central Europe and Northern France. Lester was decorated with the American Theater Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Victory Ribbon and Four Bronze Battle Stars.
Lester, along with his late wife of 81 years, Adele, owned and operated the Long Branch Dental Laboratory. The Long Branch Dental Lab was the first Black owned and operated dental laboratory in Long Branch, NJ.
During the 1950’s, Lester was involved with the black youth in many ways including a troop with the Boys Scouts and the Long Branch Community Center.
Lester was an avid runner from his high school days until he was 100 years old. He won two gold medals for his win at the Penn Relays. One at the age of 76 and the last one at the age of 100 where he had a world record-breaking finish in the 100-meter dash for a centurion.
On September 26, 1942 Lester married his childhood sweetheart, Adele Fields. Four children were born of this union. Six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren.
Lester was predeceased by his loving wife Adele, his sons Lester Wright Jr. and Joseph Wright.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters Doreen Wright and Carolyn McCain; grandchildren Michael Wall, Ronald Brown, John Wall, Rachel McConnell, Corinne Hood, and Brian Wall; his great and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Lester’s love and devotion made this world a better place. He will be missed.
Roberta Joan Berkowitz, 88, of Ocean, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2026 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Springfield, Ohio, to Charles and Marilyn Shapiro, Roberta was the beloved sister of Gerald. As a young girl, she moved with her family to New Jersey, eventually settling in Asbury Park, where she grew up and graduated from Asbury Park High School. Making lifelong friends in Asbury grammar school, she cherished over 80 years with them arranging high school reunions, gathering for weekly Mahjong games, being in each other weddings, and reminiscing about being in school plays, twirling, and dance.
Roberta married the love of her life, Bertram Berkowitz, and they shared nearly 60 wonderful years of marriage. Always together sharing laughter and making special memories. They raised three children, Alicia, Merrill, and Seth, and were blessed with a grandson, Myles.
Roberta is survived by her loving husband, children, brother, Gerald Shapiro, sisters-in-laws, Margaret Shapiro and Elaine Cohen, daughter-in-law, Diane Finkel, grandson, Myles Berkowitz, niece, Lisa Cohen, and nephews, Matthew and Brian Shapiro. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Kathy Shapiro.
With strong business acumen and an exceptional fashion eye she managed her father’s multiple women’s apparel stores driving growth and offering stylish clothes women wanted. Her passion for volunteer work was shown in the many years she did Meals on Wheels, brought donations in for the American Heart Association, raised funds for animal shelters, and spent time with children at the school book mobile.
She was an exceptional cook, often hosting family and friends for holidays and special events, and had a keen eye for interior design and art. Above all, Roberta was a devoted family member and friend, always ready to lend her support and love to those who needed it most. Her inner and outer beauty, warmth, generosity, thoughtfulness, and unwavering commitment to those she loved will be deeply missed.
A private service will be held at Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road Oakhurst, Ocean Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sl=donate-now&sc_dcm. Red Bank Veterinary Hospital via Save U.S. Pets,https://saveuspets.org or the American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/en/why-give?s_For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Barbara Ann Maggio, 93, passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2026. Born on December 23, 1932, Barbara lived a full and vibrant life marked by unwavering love for her family and friends.
In May 1955, Barbara married her soulmate, Thomas P. Maggio, beginning a beautiful partnership built on devotion and companionship. They lived together in Asbury Park above their family business Tom’s Market before building their forever home in West Long Branch where they raised their family. Through the years Barbara worked for local iconic family businesses, Baldanza’s Bakery and Frank’s Deli, where she was affectionately referred to as “Aunt Barbara”.
An active and engaged woman, Barbara delighted in playing dominoes and bridge with friends and could often be found solving daily puzzles including cryptoquotes, jumbles, and word searches. Remarkably tech-savvy, she embraced modern technology, enjoying WordTrip and Mahjong on her iPhone and staying connected with loved ones through FaceTime.
A devoted sports fan, Barbara passionately followed professional football and college basketball, with The Duke Blue Devils holding a special place in her heart, known to her and us as “Her Dukies”. Her enthusiastic game-day spirit and loyal support became a cherished tradition among family and friends.
Barbara was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Headstrong, dependable, caring, and affectionate, her quiet charitable nature touched many lives, though she rarely sought recognition for her generosity. Barbara’s sharp mind, warm and charitable heart will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Ida and Hugh Allen Menke, her sister Laura Pearl Menke and her husband Gaetano “Tom” Maggio, Jr.
Barbara is survived by her two children; daughter; Laura and her husband William Duffy, of Eatontown, and son; Robert and his wife Kellie Maggio of Palm Bay, Florida, three grandchildren; Mackenzie Capri and her husband Vincent Shoenberger, Scott Thomas Maggio and Camryn Ann Duffy as well as many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
With heartfelt thanks to Marie, Sharon, Marleane, and Venite who provided comfort and care.
Visitation was held on Sunday, May 3 from 12pm-3pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. A funeral home service will be offered at 3pm.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, Barbara’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to Fulfill NJ https://fulfillnj.org/
BettyAnn Gimbrone, born on February 20, 1953, in Bayonne, New Jersey, passed away on April 26, 2026, in Eatontown, New Jersey, leaving behind a life marked by devotion, kindness and a love for her family and friends.
Throughout her life, BettyAnn carried a strong work ethic, loyalty to others, and a warm, straightforward spirit that made her easy to know and impossible to forget. Those who knew her best appreciated the genuine care she extended to family, friends, and coworkers alike.
BettyAnn dedicated many years of service to the United States government through her work with the U.S. Navy and later with the U.S. Army Civilian Appellate Review Agency in Tinton Falls, where she served as an administrative officer. She approached her work with professionalism and reliability and her career reflected her commitment to service.
She was also proud to retire early so that she could spend more time with her husband, Frank Gimbrone, when he retired. Their time together was deeply important to her, and she cherished the opportunity to enjoy life at a gentler pace beside the person she loved. Their marriage was a source of companionship, comfort, and shared memories that brought her great happiness.
She especially loved spending time with her family, and those moments meant the world to her. Whether gathered for a meal, sharing stories, or simply enjoying one another’s company, BettyAnn found joy in being surrounded by the people she loved most.
BettyAnn also enjoyed walking several miles each day, a habit that reflected her energy, determination, and appreciation for simple routines that kept her active. She found pleasure in visiting the Atlantic City casinos, where she enjoyed the excitement and atmosphere, and loved listening to her oldies. These interests were a reflection of her personality, which blended discipline with a love of life’s little pleasures.
She will be remembered for her loving heart and the way she made others feel welcome and cared for. BettyAnn left a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to know her and her memory will continue to be cherished by all who held her dear. Though she is no longer with us, the love she gave and the example she set will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
BettyAnn is survived by her children JoAnne Tardiff and husband Patrick, DiAnne Richardson, Michael Filsinger, Frankie Gimbrone and wife Tiana, grandchildren Jaclyn and husband Joseph, Angela, Donnie, Daniel, Christian, Hailey, and Madison, 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank Gimbrone, Sr., her parents George and Elizabeth Stayduhar, sister RoseMarie Miller and brother-in-law David Miller
Visitation was held at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of BettyAnn Gimbrone, please visit our floral store.
Bruno Paul Simonelli, 78, received eternal peace on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Peoria, Illinois.
Born in February 1948 in Fondi, Italy, Bruno immigrated to the United States in 1954 with his parents and siblings, settling in Long Branch, New Jersey. He carried with him a lifelong love of family, food, music, and sports—interests that would shape the way he connected with others throughout his life.
Bruno earned a degree in accounting from the University of Rio Grande in Ohio, a place he remembered fondly for its natural beauty. He later returned to Long Branch, where he met his wife, Lydia Simonelli, whom he married in 1980.
Together they built a family grounded in loyalty and love. Bruno was the proud father of four children: Michael Simonelli, Jennifer Anderson, Paul Simonelli, and Laura Arminas. He was also a devoted grandfather to six grandchildren- Lyra Arminas, Robert Arminas, Eloise Anderson, Anais Arminas, Margot Anderson, and Marlow Simonelli- whom he loved deeply.
A longtime resident of Jackson, New Jersey, Bruno was a dedicated member of his community. He coached Little League baseball for many years, mentoring young players and sharing his passion for the game. His enthusiasm, humor, and encouragement left a lasting impression on those he coached, and he was later recognized by Jackson Township for his contributions. Bruno’s love of sports extended beyond the diamond. He was a loyal fan of the New York Jets all his life and enjoyed attending national sporting events with his sons. Whether cheering from the stands or the sidelines, he brought energy, humor, and a sense of connection to every experience.
Bruno was known for his warmth and generosity of spirit. He had a gift for bringing people together, especially around the dinner table, where conversation, food, and family were at the center of his world. He gave freely of himself and remained deeply committed to those he loved throughout his life.
In his later years, Bruno faced health challenges with the same quiet resilience that defined him. In 2025, he relocated to Iowa, where he cherished time spent living with family and being close to his grandchildren.
Bruno is survived by his wife, four children, six grandchildren, and his dedicated siblings, Rita Dohme, Nancy Straniere, Loreta Cafolla, and Caesar Simonelli and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Angelina and Paul Simonelli and his equally humorous brother, Vincent Simonelli.
He will be remembered for his humor, unwavering loyalty, and extraordinary capacity to love. His family finds comfort in the memories he leaves behind and in the laughter he brought into their lives.
Visitation will be from 1-3 pm Saturday, May 2, 2026 at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Carol Ann Dennis, known lovingly to all as Carol, Nan or Dee Dee, was born on March 28, 1945, in Jersey City, New Jersey, and departed this life on April 22, 2026, in Neptune, New Jersey. She lived her days with a loving, friendly, and selfless spirit, and she leaves behind a memory as gentle and steadfast as the morning light. She was the daughter of John and Caroline Penta, both of whom predeceased her, and she was likewise preceded in death by her brother Gerald Penta. Carol was also reunited in eternity with her beloved husband, Harry C. Dennis, to whom she was married for nearly fifty years. Their union was one of enduring devotion, a bond of great warmth and constancy, and through the long years they built a household rich in love, laughter, and shared devotion.
Carol is survived by her cherished children, Susan Rose, Harry Dennis and his wife Marianne, and Donna Oates and her husband Timothy. She also leaves behind her treasured grandchildren, Samantha Thornhill and her husband Tyler, Michael Dennis, Jonathan Dennis and his wife Jamie, Makenzie Frautschi and her husband Kevin, Clayton Oates, Esq., Timothy Rose, Christopher Rose, Melissa Bryson and her husband Adam and Andrew Rose. Her legacy continues still in her great-grandchildren, Tessa, Mark, Benjamin, Carolina and Christopher whose lives were brightened by her tender affection and steady presence, pancakes, mimosas and countless board games.
She is further survived by her loving siblings, Mary Trafford, Joanne Eustace, Doreen Penta, John Penta and his wife Margaret, and Kerry Penta and his wife Debbie, and her beloved nieces and nephews. These ties of blood and affection were dear to her heart, and she kept them close through daily phone calls, faithful remembrance, and the simple grace of a caring word. Her family was the heart of her world, and she was ever faithful in nurturing those bonds with love and devotion.
Carol was educated at Long Branch High School, where the foundations of her life were laid before she went forth into the world with quiet determination and grace. She later served as a Secretary at DCH Kay Honda, from which she retired after years of dependable service. In her work, as in all things, she was known for her steadiness, her courtesy, and her willingness to lend a helping hand. She carried herself with dignity and warmth, and those who labored beside her were blessed by her presence.
In her leisure and in the private chambers of her heart, Carol found joy in the humble and beautiful things of life. She was an avid reader, and she delighted in cooking, in being out in the sun, and in watching Jeopardy with the keen interest of one who loved the play of wit and knowledge. Yet above all earthly pleasures, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whose company brought her profound joy. She took especial delight in preserving family traditions, and among the sweetest of these was the baking of apple pies for Thanksgiving with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also treasured Sunday dinners with the whole family, her weekly viewing of Antique Road Show and Will Trent, her daily phone calls with her siblings, and the monthly lunches she shared with her cherished friends, Joanne and Stephanie.
Thus did Carol live, not in grandeur of station, but in greatness of heart. She was the kind of woman whose love was felt in the kitchen, at the table, in the laughter of children, in the comfort of routine, and in the faithful keeping of family custom. Her life was a testament to kindness, and her days were made noble by the constancy with which she loved others. Though death has claimed her mortal frame, it cannot diminish the light she kindled in the lives around her.
Let those who knew Carol remember her with gratitude and with joy, for she was a blessing in the lives of many. Her story was written in acts of devotion, in gentle speech, in shared meals, in family gatherings, and in the enduring strength of her love. Now she rests beyond the reach of sorrow, and her memory shall remain, as a cherished song, in the hearts of those who loved her.
A memorial gathering was held at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Dennis, please visit Damiano floral store.
Maurice Buki – It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Maurice, who died at home in Ocean Township, NJ on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the age of 55.
Maurice was born in Jackson Heights, Queens, NY to Ursula Buki and Maxime Buki on Easter Day in 1971. His parents made the brilliant decision to move to a home at the Jersey Shore that Maurice loved and always came back to. Maurice graduated from Ocean Township High School and Towson State University, with a double major in Criminal Justice and Psychology. He enjoyed playing sports in high school and excelled in wrestling. And let’s not forget prom king and homecoming king, something that always made him smile when we reminded him.
We will remember his kind heart, his easygoing nature, and the way he could add humor to any situation. Maurice was a thoughtful and giving person and provided care to his mother, making sure there was nothing she went without. Growing up together, we shared a bond—one built on years of laughter and shared experiences – lots of laughter. Maurice had many jobs over the years, including his latest position, where he thrived with helping others.
He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and always ready to talk baseball (and baseball cards) with anyone who would listen. Oh, those baseball cards! He looked forward to evening walks when he could listen to the games and escape everyday life.
Maurice faced his challenges with determination and optimism. We are grateful for our last weekend of joy, love and celebration with Maurice for his birthday.
He is survived by his mother, Ursula Buki; father, Maxime Buki; sister, Nathalie Houder and her partner, Mike; nephew, Danny Houder; former brother-in-law, Dan Houder and wife Beth; Tante Kiki Siemer and Onkel Thorsten Meyer in Germany; half-brother, Gabriel; and aunts, uncles, cousins and life-long friends that are family, who will miss him deeply.
Maurice was pre-deceased by his loving Oma and Opa Meyer.
Visitation was held at the Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road in Oakhurst, Ocean Township, NJ where family and friends are invited to gather, remember, and celebrate Maurice’s life. Reception to follow.
Though his passing leaves an immeasurable void, the love we shared and the memories we carry will remain with us always. May his memory be a blessing. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
P. Rose Di Maggio, a loving, generous, and intelligent woman of deep faith, passed away surrounded by her devoted family on April 23, 2026, in Long Branch, New Jersey, at the age of 100, after a period of declining health.
Born on October 11, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York, she carried the strength, warmth, and determination of her upbringing throughout her long and meaningful life. She was a proud Roman Catholic whose faith guided her in both word and deed, and she touched the lives of many through her kindness, her devotion to family, and her steady presence in her community.
Rose was a 1944 graduate of Long Branch High School. She received her advanced degrees in both Finance and Education at the School of Finance, New York University, in Manhattan, where she first met her husband Joseph Di Maggio. Her commitment to learning and her natural ability to connect with others served her well throughout her life. She went on to teach at a business school in Asbury Park, where she shared her knowledge with students and contributed to their growth with patience and care. Her professional life reflected her belief in the value of education and her desire to help others succeed.
In addition to her work in education, Rose was active in the community and was a member of the Green and White Association in Long Branch. She served as President of the Parent-Teacher Association at both Elberon Elementary School and Long Branch High School. She was also deeply involved at St. Michaels Church in Long Branch, where she served as Director of CCD. Her dedication to this role reflected her faith and her commitment to guiding young people in their spiritual lives. Those who knew her remember her as someone who gave generously of her time and energy, always willing to serve with grace and humility.
Rose enjoyed an active lifestyle and loved playing tennis. In her later years, she enjoyed exercising with people she met at the Monmouth Medical Center Rehabilitation Center. Together with her beloved husband, Joseph, she traveled the world, creating memories that enriched their lives and strengthened the bond they shared for nearly 70 years. Their journey together was marked by companionship, adventure, and enduring love.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Di Maggio, her son Frank, her daughter Jodi, her son-in-law Larry Buzzetta, and her daughter-in-law Shirley DiMaggio. She is survived by her son Joseph and his wife Jeri, her daughters Francesca, P. Mary and her husband Patrick, and Debra and her husband Peter, her “adopted” daughter Lisa Caputo, as well as fifteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Her family was the center of her life, and she took great pride in each generation that followed her. Her love for them was steadfast, and her presence will be remembered as a source of comfort, wisdom, and unconditional care.
Rose leaves behind a legacy of devotion, service, and dignity. She will be remembered not only for her accomplishments, but also for the way she lived her life, with generosity of spirit and a genuine concern for others. She had a remarkable ability to make people feel welcome and valued, and her influence will continue to be felt by all who were fortunate enough to know her. She especially treasured her many friends, who will remember her with fondness. Those who knew her will remember her ever-present sense of style and refined appearance.
As Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, “To know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.” Rose Di Maggio lived in a way that gave comfort, encouragement, and love to many, and her life stands as a beautiful example of that truth.
Her memory will be cherished by her family, her friends, and her community. Though she has passed from this life, the legacy of her faith, her kindness, and her devotion will remain in the hearts of those she loved and those who loved her in return.
Visitation was held at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 am at St. Michael’s Church in West End. Long Branch. Interment at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of P. Rose, please visit Damianofloral store.
Kathryn Elaine Cavallo, 72 of Big Torch Key, FL died peacefully in her sleep on May 1st in Colts Neck, NJ surrounded by her loving family and husband. Born in Trenton, NJ on September 26, 1953, daughter of the late Lisbeth Cavallo and Phillip Cavallo.
She is survived by her husband, Lee Bandrow, her sisters Linda (with Mike) Stolarz of Colts Neck, NJ, Stefanie Cavallo of Falmouth, MA and brother Phillip (with Sandra) Cavallo of Falmouth, MA and her beloved nieces and nephews Nathalie Cavallo, Sophia Egan, Liliana Egan, Michael Stolarz (with Merve), Alex Stolarz (with Morgan), Gianni Cavallo and Benjamin Egan and her grandnephews Mavi Stolarz, Ayaz Stolarz and Aksel Stolarz.
Kathy pursued her education and career as well as her life with a vigor second to none. She held a Bachelor’s Degree from The College of New Jersey, a Master’s Degree from Rider University and a Doctorate Degree from Immaculata University and held the executive position as the Chief Human Resources Officer at Philadelphia University for 16 years.
She always chose the path less traveled- living in Italy speaking fluent Italian and German, riding motorcycles and driving convertible cars. She was a black-belt in Judo, a master of knitting and crocheting creating pieces of art for her nieces, nephews and grand nephews. In the last years of her life she pursued her pilot’s license performing her final solo flight with 3 takeoffs and landings.
Everything she did was done with intention, diligence and perfection. Above all her accomplishments, she exuded an undeniable brilliance and charm. She approached life with the greatest of vigor and humor, making everyone around her laugh. Her energy and humor were contagious and kept everyone begging for more.
Kathy lived her life with incredible kindness, compassion and generosity for all animals and humans. She would frequently be found caring for her cats, watching the birds and petting the deer in the keys.
She will be greatly missed by all who came in contact with this beautiful, kind, loving, compassionate, generous soul.
A memorial gathering was held at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A funeral home service will be offered at 1pm.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, Kathryn’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to Vitality Hospice (www.vitalityhospice.com)
For messages of condolences, or to share a favorite memory of Kathryn, please visit her page of tribute at www.HolmdelFuneralHome.com
Leslie Christina Morris passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully on April 15, 2026, at the age of 43.
Born on May 17, 1982, in Long Branch, New Jersey, Leslie was the beloved daughter of Carolyn Morris. She was raised in Long Branch, surrounded by the love and guidance of her mother and stepfather, Rene Mackason. Leslie’s spiritual foundation was established early in life at Second Baptist Church, where she attended Sunday School and worship services with her uncle and aunt, Rodney “Boo” and Susie Morris. Leslie attended Long Branch Public Schools and graduated from Long Branch High School in 2000. She later continued her education at Norfolk State University in Norfolk, Virginia.
Named after her aunt, Leslie shared a special bond with her aunt Leslie, spending many childhood summers traveling together. During these cherished times, she developed a love for swimming—so much so that her aunt often recalled how difficult it was to coax her out of the water at the end of the day. As a teenager, she proudly served on the Long Branch Drill Team under the leadership of Lucky Wiggins, an experience she greatly treasured.
For most of her adult life, Leslie worked as a home health aide. In this role, she provided compassionate care to homebound patients throughout the Long Branch area until health challenges eventually required her to retire. In her early adult years, Leslie discovered a passion for computers and developed a natural aptitude for technology. She became a trusted resource for friends and family, often called upon to troubleshoot and resolve computer issues.
Leslie was known for her warmth, style, and vibrant personality. She was an excellent cook who delighted in hosting family dinners. Just prior to her passing, she had been planning a special seafood dinner for her immediate family. Leslie took pride in her appearance, often dressed in colorful attire complemented by her love of handbags and jewelry. She was an avid reader of many genres.
She was predeceased by her grandmother, Christine Morris; her grandfather, Nathaniel “Red” Morris; her great-grandmothers, Sarah Morris and Susie Newson; her aunt, Ethel Phillips; her great aunts, Geneva Morris and Pauline Rawls, and her great uncle, Robert Newson.
Leslie leaves to cherish her memory her devoted mother, Carolyn Morris; her stepfather, Rene Mackason of Maryland; her step grandmother, Phyllis Mackason of Long Branch; her uncle Randolph “Randy” Phillips, her uncle and aunt, Rodney and Susie Morris, her cousin Tyree Morris, all of Long Branch; and her aunt and namesake, Leslie Morris of Westampton, NJ. She is also lovingly remembered by her cousins Kerri Dickerson of Neptune, Eugene Darryl Brown (Cheryl) and Randy Phillips, Jr. of Virginia. She is also remembered with love by her godmother, Dorothy Bowles, and godbrother, Ricky Johnson, and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
Leslie’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her and who knew her as Leslie Spiritual Butterfly.