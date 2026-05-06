Local Obituaries

He came into the world in Portugal, and from those early roots he carried with him the strength, dignity, and devotion that would shape his path. Armindo was a Christian man, and he lived with a spirit that was both bold and tender, and those who knew him best would speak of his laughter, his adventurous heart, and his brave way of meeting the world. He was the kind of man who could lift the mood of a room with a well-timed joke.

Armindo worked as a Union Operating Engineer, and in that calling he brought reliability, skill, and a strong work ethic. He took pride in honest labor, and he understood the value of building, maintaining, and contributing to the world around him.

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Beyond his work, Armindo embraced life with a spirit of adventure. He loved riding motorcycles, driving, walking on the beach, hunting, and watching movies. He found joy in the open road and in the quiet beauty of the shore. He also treasured his time at the Portuguese Club of Long Branch and Por Do Sol, where fellowship, culture, and friendship enriched his days. These places were not simply gathering spots, but part of the living tapestry of his life, where laughter was shared, stories were told, and bonds of community were made stronger.Armindo was a devoted husband, father, brother, and family man. He is survived by his wife, Elisabete Vieira, who shared in the joys and burdens of life with him. He leaves behind his son, Dylan Vieira, and his daughter, Kayla Vieira, both of whom meant the world to him and will continue to carry forward his name. He is also survived by his sisters, Clarisse Vieira, Tina Frazao, and Luisa Vieira, who knew him in the sacred bond of family and will hold his memory close in their hearts. In each of these relationships, Armindo gave of himself with loyalty and affection, and his absence will be deeply felt.Those who loved Armindo will remember him as funny, adventurous, and courageous, three words that seem to fit him as naturally as breath. His humor brought light to ordinary moments, his adventurous nature led him toward life with eagerness, and his courage gave him the strength to face hardship with resolve. He lived not as one who feared the passing of time, but as one who made each day count.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrate on Friday, May 8, 2026 at 6:00 pm at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch.The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link. aﬀectionately known as “Mopsy” to so many who loved her, passed away peacefully, on May 2, 2026 with her family by her side. Born on July 8, 1936, in New York to the late George Schwartz and the late Irma Manheimer Schwartz, Martha lived a life defined by fierce independence, unwavering determination, and a deep commitment to serving others.

Martha graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1953 and later earned her Bachelor of Science in Social Work from Rutgers University in 1975. She went on to build a remarkable career with the Monmouth County Board of Social Services, where she worked until finally retiring at the age of 74. Martha absolutely loved her work, especially with the homeless and mentally ill population, and she took great pride in the way she advocated for and assisted her clients each and every day. Even after retirement, she couldn’t stay away from helping others, volunteering on the psychiatric floor at Jersey Shore Medical Center.

Martha’s passion for service extended well beyond her own community. She made numerous trips to Israel, volunteering in various capacities with the Israeli army. She was incredibly passionate about the work she did while she was there and carried those memories with her always.

Mopsy always looked forward to every summer, knowing that her best friend from kindergarten, Pati, would spend the month of August in Manasquan. Mopsy was as much a part of Pati’s family as Pati and her family were a part of hers. Their 80 years of friendship was something very precious to them both. Martha was also blessed with the very special, long term friendship she had with Sharon, a woman she had first met while working for the county.

Martha was fiercely independent, strong willed, and one of the most determined women we ever knew. She loved bright colors, dogs, gardening, shopping at Wegmans, keeping everyone stocked with mangos, and spending time at the beach.

Mopsy was incredibly proud of her three daughters, Erica Kurzweil Schneider, Julie Kurzweil Pfister-Cohen (Ted), and Nancy Kurzweil; her grandchildren, Jordan Schneider, (Sara) Jocelyn Schneider (Patrick), Daniel Pfister, Molly Pfister, Brett Pfister, her two adorable great grandsons Aston and Remy and her great grand puppy, Lola Marie.

Martha will be remembered and missed by so many. May she find the comfort and eternal peace that she so deserves. May her memory be a blessing.

The family will be holding a private graveside service for Martha.

Memorial donations may be sent to Birthright Israel:, Birthright Israel Foundation P.O. Box 21615 New York, NY 10087 https://birthrightisrael.foundation

Anthony J. Desiderio Jr. of Monmouth Beach, NJ, fondly known as Tony D, passed away on May 1, 2026, at the age of 93.

He was born on September 15, 1932, in Newark, NJ, to Anthony and Olga (Ferrara) Desiderio. Anthony lived a long and meaningful life marked by an unwavering devotion to his family, professional successes, and many rounds of golf.

Anthony was well-educated and a lifelong student. Raised in West Orange, NJ, he started military school in the 4th grade and proudly graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1955. In his seventies, after a full day of work, he attended a computer course at Brookdale Community College with a desire to understand modern-day technology.

Anthony served his country as a First Lieutenant in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1958.

He began his career working alongside his adored father, an Italian immigrant who started Whippany Paper Board Company, one of the largest manufacturers of recycled paperboard in the world, a true rags-to-riches story.

Anthony later became the Owner and President of Desiderio Oldsmobile in Ocean Township, NJ. He was part of the original “Good Olds Guys” and took great pride in being an Oldsmobile dealer. His integrity, charisma, and in-depth knowledge of the car business allowed him to connect with people from all walks of life. With a work ethic like no other, he actively worked until 87 years old and seriously contemplated returning to the workforce at 93.

Anthony was the epitome of a Virgo – a meticulous man exemplified by his precise record keeping, down to the penny, and his habit of always dressing to the nines.

When surrounded by his loved ones, the “teddy bear” within him would appear. Anthony loved to travel with his family and enjoy the Italian tradition of Sunday macaroni dinner. He was an avid golfer and a proud member of Spring Lake Golf Club. He shared his enthusiasm for the game with those he loved – always available to give a lesson and watch the pros with his family.

Anthony is survived by the love of his life, his beautiful wife of seventy years, MaryAnn (Soriano) who he referred to as “Lou”; his devoted children, Debbie (John) Nunziato, Patti (Michael) Fede and Laurie (Mark) Rescigno; six cherished grandchildren, Christina (Erion) Kallanxhi, Gerard, Daniel, Kayden Rose, Olivia and Christian; four adored great-grandchildren, Victoria, Matteo, Giorgio and Giulia.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved grandson, Joseph Anthony Brizzolara; his brothers and sisters, Rose, Frank, Mildred, Rachel, and Ralph.

Whether you knew him as Anthony, Pop, Desi, Tony D, or Mr. D, he made a lasting impression on many and will be dearly missed. In the words of Anthony, “Cheerio!”

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 from 5- 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 am at St. Michael’s Church in West End, Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony J. Desiderio Jr., please visit Damiano floral store.

Lester E. Wright Sr. was born April 29, 1922, in Long Branch, NJ. Lester peacefully went home on April 20, 2026, with his loving daughter, Doreen, by his side.

Lester proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II from 1942 until his Honorable Discharge in 1945. He was a rifle sharpshooter. Lester fought in Central Europe and Northern France. Lester was decorated with the American Theater Ribbon, European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Victory Ribbon and Four Bronze Battle Stars.

Lester, along with his late wife of 81 years, Adele, owned and operated the Long Branch Dental Laboratory. The Long Branch Dental Lab was the first Black owned and operated dental laboratory in Long Branch, NJ.

During the 1950’s, Lester was involved with the black youth in many ways including a troop with the Boys Scouts and the Long Branch Community Center.

Lester was an avid runner from his high school days until he was 100 years old. He won two gold medals for his win at the Penn Relays. One at the age of 76 and the last one at the age of 100 where he had a world record-breaking finish in the 100-meter dash for a centurion.

On September 26, 1942 Lester married his childhood sweetheart, Adele Fields. Four children were born of this union. Six grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and twelve great-great grandchildren.

Lester was predeceased by his loving wife Adele, his sons Lester Wright Jr. and Joseph Wright.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters Doreen Wright and Carolyn McCain; grandchildren Michael Wall, Ronald Brown, John Wall, Rachel McConnell, Corinne Hood, and Brian Wall; his great and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Lester’s love and devotion made this world a better place. He will be missed.

VISITATION- Saturday 5-2-2026, Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Roberta Joan Berkowitz, 88, of Ocean, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2026 at home surrounded by her family. Born in Springfield, Ohio, to Charles and Marilyn Shapiro, Roberta was the beloved sister of Gerald. As a young girl, she moved with her family to New Jersey, eventually settling in Asbury Park, where she grew up and graduated from Asbury Park High School. Making lifelong friends in Asbury grammar school, she cherished over 80 years with them arranging high school reunions, gathering for weekly Mahjong games, being in each other weddings, and reminiscing about being in school plays, twirling, and dance.

Roberta married the love of her life, Bertram Berkowitz, and they shared nearly 60 wonderful years of marriage. Always together sharing laughter and making special memories. They raised three children, Alicia, Merrill, and Seth, and were blessed with a grandson, Myles.

Roberta is survived by her loving husband, children, brother, Gerald Shapiro, sisters-in-laws, Margaret Shapiro and Elaine Cohen, daughter-in-law, Diane Finkel, grandson, Myles Berkowitz, niece, Lisa Cohen, and nephews, Matthew and Brian Shapiro. She was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Kathy Shapiro.

With strong business acumen and an exceptional fashion eye she managed her father’s multiple women’s apparel stores driving growth and offering stylish clothes women wanted. Her passion for volunteer work was shown in the many years she did Meals on Wheels, brought donations in for the American Heart Association, raised funds for animal shelters, and spent time with children at the school book mobile.

She was an exceptional cook, often hosting family and friends for holidays and special events, and had a keen eye for interior design and art. Above all, Roberta was a devoted family member and friend, always ready to lend her support and love to those who needed it most. Her inner and outer beauty, warmth, generosity, thoughtfulness, and unwavering commitment to those she loved will be deeply missed.

A private service will be held at Fiore-Buckley Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road Oakhurst, Ocean Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sl=donate-now&sc_dcm. Red Bank Veterinary Hospital via Save U.S. Pets,https://saveuspets.org or the American Heart Association. https://www.heart.org/en/why-give?s_For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.

Barbara Ann Maggio, 93, passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2026. Born on December 23, 1932, Barbara lived a full and vibrant life marked by unwavering love for her family and friends.

In May 1955, Barbara married her soulmate, Thomas P. Maggio, beginning a beautiful partnership built on devotion and companionship. They lived together in Asbury Park above their family business Tom’s Market before building their forever home in West Long Branch where they raised their family. Through the years Barbara worked for local iconic family businesses, Baldanza’s Bakery and Frank’s Deli, where she was affectionately referred to as “Aunt Barbara”. An active and engaged woman, Barbara delighted in playing dominoes and bridge with friends and could often be found solving daily puzzles including cryptoquotes, jumbles, and word searches. Remarkably tech-savvy, she embraced modern technology, enjoying WordTrip and Mahjong on her iPhone and staying connected with loved ones through FaceTime. A devoted sports fan, Barbara passionately followed professional football and college basketball, with The Duke Blue Devils holding a special place in her heart, known to her and us as “Her Dukies”. Her enthusiastic game-day spirit and loyal support became a cherished tradition among family and friends. Barbara was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Headstrong, dependable, caring, and affectionate, her quiet charitable nature touched many lives, though she rarely sought recognition for her generosity. Barbara’s sharp mind, warm and charitable heart will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Barbara is predeceased by her parents, Ida and Hugh Allen Menke, her sister Laura Pearl Menke and her husband Gaetano “Tom” Maggio, Jr. Barbara is survived by her two children; daughter; Laura and her husband William Duffy, of Eatontown, and son; Robert and his wife Kellie Maggio of Palm Bay, Florida, three grandchildren; Mackenzie Capri and her husband Vincent Shoenberger, Scott Thomas Maggio and Camryn Ann Duffy as well as many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. With heartfelt thanks to Marie, Sharon, Marleane, and Venite who provided comfort and care. Visitation was held on Sunday, May 3 from 12pm-3pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. A funeral home service will be offered at 3pm.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, Barbara’s family asks with gratitude that donations in her memory be made to Fulfill NJ https://fulfillnj.org/ BettyAnn Gimbrone, born on February 20, 1953, in Bayonne, New Jersey, passed away on April 26, 2026, in Eatontown, New Jersey, leaving behind a life marked by devotion, kindness and a love for her family and friends. Throughout her life, BettyAnn carried a strong work ethic, loyalty to others, and a warm, straightforward spirit that made her easy to know and impossible to forget. Those who knew her best appreciated the genuine care she extended to family, friends, and coworkers alike. BettyAnn dedicated many years of service to the United States government through her work with the U.S. Navy and later with the U.S. Army Civilian Appellate Review Agency in Tinton Falls, where she served as an administrative officer. She approached her work with professionalism and reliability and her career reflected her commitment to service. She was also proud to retire early so that she could spend more time with her husband, Frank Gimbrone, when he retired. Their time together was deeply important to her, and she cherished the opportunity to enjoy life at a gentler pace beside the person she loved. Their marriage was a source of companionship, comfort, and shared memories that brought her great happiness. She especially loved spending time with her family, and those moments meant the world to her. Whether gathered for a meal, sharing stories, or simply enjoying one another’s company, BettyAnn found joy in being surrounded by the people she loved most. BettyAnn also enjoyed walking several miles each day, a habit that reflected her energy, determination, and appreciation for simple routines that kept her active. She found pleasure in visiting the Atlantic City casinos, where she enjoyed the excitement and atmosphere, and loved listening to her oldies. These interests were a reflection of her personality, which blended discipline with a love of life’s little pleasures. She will be remembered for her loving heart and the way she made others feel welcome and cared for. BettyAnn left a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to know her and her memory will continue to be cherished by all who held her dear. Though she is no longer with us, the love she gave and the example she set will remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. BettyAnn is survived by her children JoAnne Tardiff and husband Patrick, DiAnne Richardson, Michael Filsinger, Frankie Gimbrone and wife Tiana, grandchildren Jaclyn and husband Joseph, Angela, Donnie, Daniel, Christian, Hailey, and Madison, 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Frank Gimbrone, Sr., her parents George and Elizabeth Stayduhar, sister RoseMarie Miller and brother-in-law David Miller Visitation was held at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of BettyAnn Gimbrone, please visit our floral store. Bruno Paul Simonelli, 78, received eternal peace on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in Peoria, Illinois. Born in February 1948 in Fondi, Italy, Bruno immigrated to the United States in 1954 with his parents and siblings, settling in Long Branch, New Jersey. He carried with him a lifelong love of family, food, music, and sports—interests that would shape the way he connected with others throughout his life. Bruno earned a degree in accounting from the University of Rio Grande in Ohio, a place he remembered fondly for its natural beauty. He later returned to Long Branch, where he met his wife, Lydia Simonelli, whom he married in 1980. Together they built a family grounded in loyalty and love. Bruno was the proud father of four children: Michael Simonelli, Jennifer Anderson, Paul Simonelli, and Laura Arminas. He was also a devoted grandfather to six grandchildren- Lyra Arminas, Robert Arminas, Eloise Anderson, Anais Arminas, Margot Anderson, and Marlow Simonelli- whom he loved deeply. A longtime resident of Jackson, New Jersey, Bruno was a dedicated member of his community. He coached Little League baseball for many years, mentoring young players and sharing his passion for the game. His enthusiasm, humor, and encouragement left a lasting impression on those he coached, and he was later recognized by Jackson Township for his contributions. Bruno’s love of sports extended beyond the diamond. He was a loyal fan of the New York Jets all his life and enjoyed attending national sporting events with his sons. Whether cheering from the stands or the sidelines, he brought energy, humor, and a sense of connection to every experience. Bruno was known for his warmth and generosity of spirit. He had a gift for bringing people together, especially around the dinner table, where conversation, food, and family were at the center of his world. He gave freely of himself and remained deeply committed to those he loved throughout his life. In his later years, Bruno faced health challenges with the same quiet resilience that defined him. In 2025, he relocated to Iowa, where he cherished time spent living with family and being close to his grandchildren. Bruno is survived by his wife, four children, six grandchildren, and his dedicated siblings, Rita Dohme, Nancy Straniere, Loreta Cafolla, and Caesar Simonelli and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Angelina and Paul Simonelli and his equally humorous brother, Vincent Simonelli. He will be remembered for his humor, unwavering loyalty, and extraordinary capacity to love. His family finds comfort in the memories he leaves behind and in the laughter he brought into their lives. Visitation will be from 1-3 pm Saturday, May 2, 2026 at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com. Carol Ann Dennis, known lovingly to all as Carol, Nan or Dee Dee, was born on March 28, 1945, in Jersey City, New Jersey, and departed this life on April 22, 2026, in Neptune, New Jersey. She lived her days with a loving, friendly, and selfless spirit, and she leaves behind a memory as gentle and steadfast as the morning light. She was the daughter of John and Caroline Penta, both of whom predeceased her, and she was likewise preceded in death by her brother Gerald Penta. Carol was also reunited in eternity with her beloved husband, Harry C. Dennis, to whom she was married for nearly fifty years. Their union was one of enduring devotion, a bond of great warmth and constancy, and through the long years they built a household rich in love, laughter, and shared devotion. Carol is survived by her cherished children, Susan Rose, Harry Dennis and his wife Marianne, and Donna Oates and her husband Timothy. She also leaves behind her treasured grandchildren, Samantha Thornhill and her husband Tyler, Michael Dennis, Jonathan Dennis and his wife Jamie, Makenzie Frautschi and her husband Kevin, Clayton Oates, Esq., Timothy Rose, Christopher Rose, Melissa Bryson and her husband Adam and Andrew Rose. Her legacy continues still in her great-grandchildren, Tessa, Mark, Benjamin, Carolina and Christopher whose lives were brightened by her tender affection and steady presence, pancakes, mimosas and countless board games. She is further survived by her loving siblings, Mary Trafford, Joanne Eustace, Doreen Penta, John Penta and his wife Margaret, and Kerry Penta and his wife Debbie, and her beloved nieces and nephews. These ties of blood and affection were dear to her heart, and she kept them close through daily phone calls, faithful remembrance, and the simple grace of a caring word. Her family was the heart of her world, and she was ever faithful in nurturing those bonds with love and devotion. Carol was educated at Long Branch High School, where the foundations of her life were laid before she went forth into the world with quiet determination and grace. She later served as a Secretary at DCH Kay Honda, from which she retired after years of dependable service. In her work, as in all things, she was known for her steadiness, her courtesy, and her willingness to lend a helping hand. She carried herself with dignity and warmth, and those who labored beside her were blessed by her presence. In her leisure and in the private chambers of her heart, Carol found joy in the humble and beautiful things of life. She was an avid reader, and she delighted in cooking, in being out in the sun, and in watching Jeopardy with the keen interest of one who loved the play of wit and knowledge. Yet above all earthly pleasures, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whose company brought her profound joy. She took especial delight in preserving family traditions, and among the sweetest of these was the baking of apple pies for Thanksgiving with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also treasured Sunday dinners with the whole family, her weekly viewing of Antique Road Show and Will Trent, her daily phone calls with her siblings, and the monthly lunches she shared with her cherished friends, Joanne and Stephanie. Thus did Carol live, not in grandeur of station, but in greatness of heart. She was the kind of woman whose love was felt in the kitchen, at the table, in the laughter of children, in the comfort of routine, and in the faithful keeping of family custom. Her life was a testament to kindness, and her days were made noble by the constancy with which she loved others. Though death has claimed her mortal frame, it cannot diminish the light she kindled in the lives around her. Let those who knew Carol remember her with gratitude and with joy, for she was a blessing in the lives of many. Her story was written in acts of devotion, in gentle speech, in shared meals, in family gatherings, and in the enduring strength of her love. Now she rests beyond the reach of sorrow, and her memory shall remain, as a cherished song, in the hearts of those who loved her. A memorial gathering was held at the Damiano Funeral Home in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2310 Rt 34, Suite 1D, Manasquan, NJ 08736. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Dennis, please visit Damiano floral store.