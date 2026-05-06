Eatontown to host County paper shredding event on May 9

EATONTOWN – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners invites residents to the next paper shredding event on Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eatontown Borough Hall parking lot, 47 Broad St.

“Residents are invited to take advantage of this free event which gives them an opportunity to clear out clutter and protect sensitive information such as bank statements, medical records, legal documents and utility bills from identity theft,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Monmouth County Reclamation Center. “I want to thank our municipal partners for hosting us and assisting with the event.”

Each of the 16 paper shredding events scheduled for 2026 provide residents of all 53 of the County’s municipalities with a safe and secure way to dispose of old documents and sensitive files.

Following the May 9 event in Eatontown, upcoming paper shredding events will be held on

May 30, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Matawan at the Matawan-Aberdeen Train Station, 27 Atlantic Ave., Lot No. 1;

June 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Sh rewsbury Borough at the Shrewsbury Municipal Center, 419 Sycamore Ave.;

rewsbury Borough at the Shrewsbury Municipal Center, 419 Sycamore Ave.; June 27, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Union Beach at the Union Beach DPW/Recycling Yard, 1400 Florence Ave.

County residents may shred up to 100 pounds, which is equivalent to four office paper boxes, or four large-size trash bags. Each paper shredding date is open to residents of all Monmouth County municipalities.

All papers will be shredded on location in mobile trucks and the event will end once the mobile trucks are full or at the event’s scheduled end time. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain.

Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found on the recycling section of the County’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

For news and alerts from Monmouth County, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or follow @MonmouthGovNJ on Facebook X and Instagram.