PACO LOPEZ LISTED TO RUN IN ALL EIGHT RACES ON SATURDAY AS MONMOUTH PARK’S 50-DAY MEET GETS UNDERWAY

OCEANPORT. – Paco Lopez isn’t wasting any time in his quest for a record-tying 13th Monmouth Park riding title – and eighth straight – with the 40-year-old listed to ride in all eight races on Monmouth Park’s opening-day card on Saturday following Tuesday’s draw.

Lopez is coming off a 2025 season in which he finished second nationally in wins with 325. He won at a 33 percent clip (86 of 264) at Monmouth Park a year ago, outdistancing runner-up Samuel Marin by 20 wins.

Joe Bravo currently holds the track record with 13 Monmouth Park riding titles, recording his final one in 2007, the year Lopez started riding in the United States.

First race post time for the start of the Jersey Shore track’s 81st season on Saturday is 12:50.

A total of 63 horses were entered for the eight races, with a $65,625 New Jersey-bred allowance at 5½ furlongs headlining the card.

Sonny Leon, looking to challenge Lopez’s dominance, is listed to ride in seven races, as is Samuel Marin.

Lopez, who has 4,421 career wins, will be on three horses for three-time leading trainer Kelly Breen – Duck Duck Goose in the opening race, Clean Winner in the fourth race and Royal Performance in the seventh race.

Jorge Delgado, who edged out Chad Brown on the final weekend of last year’s meet to win his first-even training title, has two entered in the second race (Lumber Legacy and Captain Oats).

Monmouth Park’s 50-day meet will feature 36 stakes races (nine graded) worth $5.85 million. The annual highlight is the 59th edition of the Grade 1, $1 million NYRA Bets Haskell Stakes on July 18. The undercard on the Haskell program will feature five stakes races, including the Grade 2, $500,000 United Nations and the Grade 2, $500,000 Molly Pitcher Stakes.

First race post time on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays is 12:50 p.m. Post time for Friday racing, which begins June 20, is 2 p.m.

Parking is free throughout the meet.