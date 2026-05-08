Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center Spring Events

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Dear Arts Community,

Spring is in full bloom at the Long Branch Arts and Cultural Center, and May brings two inspiring exhibitions that celebrate creativity at every stage. We’re excited to present the Long Branch District Art Show in the Broadway Gallery, featuring artwork by Long Branch students from pre-K through high school, with an opening reception May 11, 5:30–7:00 PM. In the Branchport Gallery, discover The New Botanical, a group exhibition curated by Ellen Martin that invites viewers to rediscover the wonder of trees, seeds, and flowers, featuring work by Susan Globus, Kevin Hinkle, Ellen Martin, Daniel Sroka, and Gao Yuan, with an opening reception Thursday, May 14, 6–8 PM. We’re thrilled to host two exhibitions featuring such a wide range of artists and perspectives proving, once again, that art is for everyone.