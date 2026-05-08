New Jersey Rep Summer Plays

Spartans faced uphill battle against HornetsMay 8, 2026
Long Branch Arts & Cultural Center Spring EventsMay 8, 2026
The Vienna Lessons
A World Premiere
by Jack Canfora
June 4 – June 28, 2026
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Vienna, 1787. Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, at the height of his powers, but struggling financially, meets a serious and supremely confident, Ludwig Van Beethoven, who wants to hire him as a teacher. This comic-drama imagines how the relationship between two of the worlds towering musical geniuses might have evolved. The Vienna Lessons features some of the great works of each, as well as some brilliantly imagined collaborations, and shows how these two men find in each other the unique bond only true visionaries can share. Written by Jack Canfora and directed by Evan Bergman.
A Change of Position
A World Premiere
by Jeffrey Sweet
July 30 – August 23, 2026
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There are easier things than being Sally, a teenage girl living in a trailer park in Pennsylvania with a mom who pays the bills by sleeping with your classmates’ fathers. The situation becomes even more complicated when one of Sally’s mother’s “clients” makes an unusual offer. This coming-of-age, comic-drama is written by award-winning playwright, Jeffrey Sweet, and directed by James Glossman.
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A sunny, laid-back, progressive beach community becomes a lot darker as next-door neighbors clash over an incident involving their pets. The animals may be the catalyst, but the fur really flies when the pet owners go to battle in this no-holds-barred comedy written by Michelle Kholos Brooks and directed by Sarah Norris.